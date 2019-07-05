Al Avila (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Tigers, neck deep in a rebuild that’s not only led to an ugly record but also significant fan apathy, will extend general manager Al Avila’s contract for multiple years, the team announced Friday.

Avila was to meet the media Friday afternoon at Comerica Park.

“I’ve been impressed with Al’s leadership and focus, and the steadfast way he has led our baseball operations since becoming general manager,” Tigers CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement. “Al has a proven track record in this game, and his nearly three decades of experience is paying dividends in this rebuilding phase.”

Avila, 60, took over for Dave Dombrowski as GM on Aug. 4, 2015, and received a five-year contract.

The Tigers haven’t made the playoffs in his tenure as GM and have had a winning record just once. The team was 28-54 entering Friday’s game against the Red Sox, now run by Avila’s long-time boss, Dombrowski.

The Tigers’ farm system and analytics department have gotten positive reviews in Avila’s tenure — but the major-league ballclub has yet to experience the fruits of that labor.

