Detroit – The Detroit Tigers will enter the All-Star break as sole owners of an embarrassing claim: With a 6-3 defeat to the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park on Sunday, Detroit’s 32 home losses stand alone as the most in Major League Baseball.

No need to add insult to injury, eh?

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price throws during the third inning Sunday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Except the Red Sox most certainly did. Boston (49-41) swept the Tigers (28-57) behind starts from Rick Porcello and David Price on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. That means all five members of Detroit’s loaded 2014 starting rotation have come into Comerica Park and picked up wins as a member of the visiting team this season, beginning with Justin Verlander’s return to the Motor City on May 15.

The others were Max Scherzer on June 30 and Anibal Sanchez on June 28.

Price’s win on Sunday was also the 150th of his career, the second-most of any American League pitcher since he joined Tampa Bay’s starting rotation in May 2009. Verlander leads that category with 164 wins.

BOX SCORE: Red Sox 6, Tigers 3

Brandon Dixon hit a two-run home run, Nick Castellanos was 2-for-4 with an RBI double and Victor Reyes scored twice for Detroit. Xander Bogaerts had two RBIs, Christian Vazquez hit a two-run home run and former Tigers slugger J.D. Martinez scored twice for Boston.

Making just his ninth start of the season, Reyes drew a leadoff walk from Price (7-2, 3.24) to start the game. Castellanos doubled him home two batters later, giving the Tigers (28-57) a 1-0 lead.

Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera was ejected between the first and second innings by home plate umpire Will Little for arguing a called third strike from his first at-bat. It was the 11th ejection of Cabrera’s 17-year MLB career and first since the second game of a doubleheader at Minnesota on May 11.

The Tigers had originally hoped for Sunday to be a bullpen game, but those plans were stifled after Jordan Zimmermann was roughed up for 13 hits and seven runs in just 3.1 innings the day prior. Detroit wound up using five bullpen arms in Saturday’s 10-6 loss and was forced to trot out Gregory Soto, coming off a one-inning relief appearance against Boston on Friday night — his first non-start of the season — as its starter on Sunday.

Soto (0-2, 8.14 ERA) was taken to the warning track by Mookie Betts and Bogaerts in the first inning but kept things scoreless. The rookie left-hander gave up a two-run home run to Vazquez, which scored Martinez and gave the Red Sox a 2-1 lead, in his second and final inning of work.

Left-hander Nick Ramirez followed Soto’s two-inning start with scoreless third and fourth innings. Then, the wheels started to wobble in the fifth. Ramirez gave up a single to Marco Hernandez and walked Betts; Bogaerts opened things up with a two-out double and scored on an Andrew Benintendi single to make it 5-1, Boston.

After racing out to a first-inning lead, Detroit’s offense stalled — and when its engine turned over, the wheels wouldn’t move. Jordy Mercer, batting ninth, was the only Detroit bat not to strikeout; the Tigers were a collective 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left six baserunners stranded.

Jackie Bradley Jr. scored on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth to extend Boston’s lead.

Dixon’s two-run home run off Ryan Brasier brought the Tigers back within three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor struck out four and didn’t allow a baserunner in two innings of middle-relief.