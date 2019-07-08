Cody Bellinger (Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees began the season as the favorites to win the World Series and they’ve done nothing to change that, according to oddsmakers.

The Dodgers and Yankees had preseason odds of 6-1 to win the championship, according to SportsBetting.ag. At the All-Star break, their odds are now 3-1 and 4-1, respectively – best in each league.

The Dodgers have the best record in the National League at 60-32. They are 13.5 games ahead of second-place Arizona in the NL West. The Yankees, likewise, are tops in the American League at 57-31 – 6.5 games in front of Tampa Bay in the AL East.

The Tigers began the season at 250-1 to win the World Series but they stumbled into the All-Star break – losing 14 of their last 16 – and their odds have ballooned to 5,000-1 – tied for worst in MLB.

WORLD SERIES ODDS

Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-1 (current), 6-1 (preseason)

New York Yankees, 4-1, 6-1

Houston Astros, 5-1, 7-1

Atlanta Braves, 9-1, 20-1

Minnesota Twins, 9-1, 50-1

Chicago Cubs, 16-1, 14-1

Boston Red Sox, 22-1, 8-1

Milwaukee Brewers, 22-1, 16-1

Philadelphia Phillies, 22-1, 8-1

Tampa Bay Rays, 22-1, 33-1

Washington Nationals, 22-1, 16-1

Cleveland Indians, 25-1, 12-1

Oakland Athletics, 40-1, 33-1

St. Louis Cardinals, 40-1, 14-1

Texas Rangers, 50-1, 250-1

Arizona Diamondbacks, 66-1, 50-1

Colorado Rockies, 66-1, 25-1

San Diego Padres, 66-1, 50-1

Cincinnati Reds, 80-1, 66-1

Los Angeles Angels, 100-1, 40-1

Pittsburgh Pirates, 100-1, 80-1

New York Mets, 150-1, 18-1

San Francisco Giants, 150-1, 66-1

Chicago White Sox, 250-1, 66-1

Seattle Mariners, 500-1, 66-1

Miami Marlins, 1,000-1, 500-1

Toronto Blue Jays, 1,000-1, 100-1

Baltimore Orioles, 5,000-1, 500-1

Detroit Tigers, 5,000-1, 250-1

Kansas City Royals, 5,000-1, 250-1