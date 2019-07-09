American League pitcher Shane Greene, of the Detroit Tigers, throws during the seventh inning of the MLB baseball All-Star Game against the National League, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Photo: John Minchillo, Associated Press)

Detroit Tigers closer Shane Greene pitched the top of the seventh inning for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Cleveland and retired the side in order.

Coming in with the American League leading 2-1, Greene got Mike Moustakas to fly out to left field, J.T. Realmuto to foul out to the first baseman and Max Muncy to ground out to the shortstop, He threw a total of 12 pitches.