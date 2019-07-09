Detroit Tigers closer Shane Greene pitched the top of the seventh inning for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Cleveland and retired the side in order.
Coming in with the American League leading 2-1, Greene got Mike Moustakas to fly out to left field, J.T. Realmuto to foul out to the first baseman and Max Muncy to ground out to the shortstop, He threw a total of 12 pitches.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.