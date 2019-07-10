The Tigers on Wednesday announced reliever Austin Adams has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.

Adams, 32, has pitched in 13 games for the Tigers, compiling a 5.14 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 14 innings, with 11 walks (one intentional) and nine strikeouts.

Tigers relief pitcher Austin Adams was outrighted to Toledo on Wednesday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

The Tigers claimed Adams off waivers in late May from Minnesota, where the right-hander allowed five runs (all earned) in 2.2 innings over two appearances with the Twins.