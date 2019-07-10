The Detroit News' 2019 Detroit Tigers midseason grades
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Replay
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
The Tigers on Wednesday announced reliever Austin Adams has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.
Adams, 32, has pitched in 13 games for the Tigers, compiling a 5.14 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 14 innings, with 11 walks (one intentional) and nine strikeouts.
The Tigers claimed Adams off waivers in late May from Minnesota, where the right-hander allowed five runs (all earned) in 2.2 innings over two appearances with the Twins.
The Tigers today announced that RHP Austin Adams has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple A Toledo.— Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 10, 2019
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.