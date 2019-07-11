The 2019 amateur draft and first-half MLB promotions have altered Keith Law’s top prospects list at midseason (pay site), from where he had players ranked in the preseason.

Matt Manning (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The ESPN analyst has three Detroit Tigers ranked in his midseason top 50 – right-handed pitchers Casey Mize and Matt Manning at No. 10 and No. 31, respectively, and outfielder Riley Greene, a 2019 draft pick, at No. 37.

Mize had been ranked No. 15 in the preseason and Manning No. 65. Law’s preseason rankings went 100 deep, and he also included outfielder Daz Cameron at No. 68.

Mize is currently rehabbing from shoulder fatigue. He left a start for Double-A Erie in June but was found to have suffered no structural damage. He is 8-0 for Erie and Lakeland this year over 14 starts, with 76 strikeouts in 78.2 innings. He has a 0.92 ERA and 0.72 WHIP.

Manning has made 16 starts for Erie and is 6-4 with 106 strikeouts in 91 innings, with a 2.77 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

After the Tigers selected Greene No. 5 overall in the June draft, they assigned him to the Gulf Coast League Tigers West and he was promoted to Connecticut after nine games. He has played 12 games total and has 17 hits in 48 at-bats (.354) with three doubles and two home runs.