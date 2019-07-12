Detroit Tigers catcher John Hicks, right, hands the ball to starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull, left, after a run scored during the first inning on Friday. (Photo: Orlin Wagner, Associated Press)

Kansas City, Mo. — Big night for Victor Reyes. Rough one for Spencer Turnbull. One fatal inning for Blaine Hardy and the Tigers.

It was a 5-5 game when Hardy entered in the seventh inning. When it was over — and Hardy didn’t finish it — the Royals had scored twice and were on their way to an 8-5 victory Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Hardy gave up a one-out home run to Martin Maldonado on a change-up that just barely cleared the fence in left. Whit Merrifield followed with a double, which prompted a visit from head athletic trainer Doug Teter.

Hardy insisted he was fine, but he proceeded to forget about Merrifield on second base. Merrifield stole third and scored after Hardy threw a wild pitch on a swinging strike three by Adalberto Mondesi.

Jorge Solar added an insurance marker, blasting his 24th home run of the season off right-hander Jose Cisnero in the eighth.

Reyes, hitting leadoff and playing center field in place of JaCoby Jones (back), produced three hits and a walk, scored two runs and his double with two outs in the sixth inning delivered Christin Stewart and tied the game at 5.

Turnbull, making his first start since June 27, having spent 10 days on the injured list with shoulder fatigue, didn’t seem to have a lot of fire in his right arm. Maybe it was rust. Maybe the shoulder isn’t fully healthy. Maybe he was just off.

But he lasted just three innings and allowed five runs (four earned).

Turnbull’s velocity was down, but just a tick. He touched 95 mph but it sat at 93. More of a concern was his command and the lack of life on his fastball and slider. He walked three batters in the first three innings and all three scored.

He allowed four hits, including an RBI double to Soler and a two-run home run to Cheslor Cuthbert in the third inning when he gave back a 4-2 lead.

The Tigers KO’d Royals starter Danny Duffy early, too, with Reyes delivering the body blows. He singled and scored from first on an RBI double by Nick Castellanos in the first. Then he led off the third with a liner off Duffy’s pitching hand.

Duffy stayed in but didn’t retire another batter. Castellanos walked. Miguel Cabrera’s single scored Reyes, who challenged and beat the throw from left fielder Alex Gordon.

Brandon Dixon then ended Duffy’s night with an RBI double.

While left-hander Gregory Soto was shutting down the Royals in relief of Turnbull — he allowed one hit with three strikeouts in three strong innings of work — the Tigers got the game back to even in the sixth.

Stewart led off with a double against right-hander Kevin McCarthy. He’d singled off Duffy earlier. He got to third base with two outs and scored on Reyes’ bloop that fell in front of a diving Bubba Starling in center field.

Starling, the Royals’ first-round pick (fifth overall) in 2011, made his big-league debut, going 0-for-3 with a walk.

