Kansas City, Mo. — It’s hard to figure sometimes.

For four innings Saturday, Matthew Boyd was all but untouchable. He faced the minimum 12 hitters (the one lead-off single erased in a double-play), set down 11 straight hitters and struck out seven of them. He blew through those four innings on 48 pitches, 35 of them strikes, and nine of those swings and misses.

Then came the fifth inning and it all changed.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) meets with pitching coach Rick Anderson during the fifth inning. (Photo: Orlin Wagner, AP)

Boyd faltered. He gave up two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, needing 45 pitches to get those six outs and he ended up taking the loss as the Royals beat the Tigers for the second straight night, 4-1.

It was the biggest tale of two outings as you could imagine.

Boyd’s trouble started in the fifth with a lead-off double by Hunter Dozier. Boyd walked Jorge Soler (who came in hitting .429 against him). Bubba Starling, in his second game, rolled his first big-league hit through the hole at shortstop scoring one run.

Nicky Lopez then rolled one through the right side to score another.

The Tigers were not shifted on either of those hits.

In the sixth, Boyd walked three batters, including left-handed hitting Alex Gordon and, with two outs, Soler. Chesler Cuthbert made him pay for that with another seeing-eye single – this one plating two runs.

Boyd pitched a scoreless seventh and ended his night by striking out Adalberto Mondesi, his 10th strikeout. He is the first Tigers pitcher since Justin Verlander in 2009 to record at least 10 strikeouts in three straight starts.

But, in the end, it was still the Tigers fifth straight loss and their 20th in the last 23 games.

Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller had the Tigers beating the ball into the ground for the better part of eight innings. From the end of the second into the eighth, he had allowed just two hits and set down 18 straight Tigers hitters.

But with two outs, pinch-hitter John Hicks and Jordy Mercer both singled up the middle.

Keller came in with an 11 percent walk rate and the Tigers barely worked any three-ball counts, let alone draw a walk.

Keller got 12 groundball outs.

The Tigers only run came on a two-out triple by Harold Castro, scoring Brandon Dixon, in the second inning.

