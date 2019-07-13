Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones (back spasms) will likely be going on a rehab assignment to Toledo. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Kansas City, Mo. — On Friday, manager Ron Gardenhire was talking about getting JaCoby Jones back on Sunday, which is when his 10-day stint on the injured list is up.

But on Saturday, there was a new plan.

“There is a good chance he may end up on a rehab assignment for a couple of days,” Gardenhire said.

Logistics and common sense intervened. The Tigers open a four-game series in Cleveland on Monday. Jones, who has been out with back spasms, will likely go to Toledo and play three or four games and rejoin the club as early as Thursday.

“I definitely don’t want to, but there’s more pros than cons to it,” said Jones, who last played in the first game of the doubleheader in Chicago on July 1. “They want to make sure it doesn’t happen again and I can go down and get my timing back and get some swings.”

The plan had yet to be sanctioned by general manager Al Avila, who is not traveling with the club on this trip.

“Coming off a back injury, there’s no guarantees,” Gardenhire said. “Take a swing, dive for a ball — he hasn’t done anything. He hasn’t played in a game. It’s not a bad thing. We talked to him about the possibility and we’re running it through the boss.”

The Tigers will have to make a roster move Sunday, though. Reliever Victor Alcantara will come off the injured list (dental issue). Gardenhire said he will be reinserted without any rehab stint.

Most likely, right-hander Eduardo Jimenez will sent back to Toledo.

