The Detroit News' 2019 Detroit Tigers midseason grades
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' midseason grades for the 2019 Detroit Tigers, compiled by Chris McCosky.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' midseason grades for the 2019 Detroit Tigers, compiled by Chris McCosky. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
PITCHERS STARTERS Matthew Boyd (6-6, 3.87 ERA, 1.121 WHIP): He is the unquestioned ace of the staff, not by default but by deed. He has the best strikeout-to-walk ratio (7-1) in the American League, his 142 strikeouts (in 107 innings) is tied for fifth and his 3.0 WAR is seventh. He’s struck out 24 and walked one in his last two starts. Opponents are hitting .195 and swinging and missing 39.5 percent of the time against his slider. The Tigers are right to accept only an elite return in any trade for him. Grade: B
Ryan Carpenter (1-5, 8.36, 1.752): With his arsenal — everything 90 mph or slower, with most of his pitches moving on a left-to-right plane — his command needs to be nearly perfect. It has been anything but. He’s a pitch-to-contact guy and big-league hitters are making contact with an average exit velocity of 90 mph. Grade: D
Daniel Norris (2-8. 4.96, 1.423): That he’s made 15 starts, coming off a couple of injury-plagued seasons, has been a bonus. The Tigers expected to use him long relief this season. He’s shown gradual improvement — touching 93 mph with his fastball — but his margin for error is paper thin. And here’s the other concern: He pitched 56 innings (including the minors) last season and has never thrown more than 149 in a season. He’s at 90 now, averaging 82 pitches per start. There is a chance he could be shut down in September. Grade: C
Spencer Turnbull (3-8, 3.31, 1.338): Here’s the encouraging part: He was the club’s second-most dependable starter and was in the Rookie of the Year conversation before a bumpy June without full command of his best pitch. His slider came and went throughout his 17 starts, and still opponents only hit .198 off it with a 38 percent strikeout rate. His next hurdle is getting deeper into games — his stuff is good enough to pitch into the seventh consistently. Grade: B-minus
Jordan Zimmermann (0-6, 6.29, 1.562): With a year and a half and about $37 million left on his contract, the Tigers may soon be asking themselves some hard questions here. When he’s been healthy, he’s been a reliable starter. But he’s not been healthy, hardly at all, in 3 1/2 seasons. He missed nearly two months with an elbow issue this season and still, four starts back, doesn’t seem fully recovered. The problem is, the Tigers can’t fill five rotation spots with him, let alone without him. Grade: D
Gregory Soto (0-3, 8.14, 1.849): The Tigers are using him as a spot starter and opener, but a left-handed, two-pitch pitcher who brings upper-90s heat projects as a bullpen weapon in the near future. Right now, though, with the Tigers strapped for starters, he’s likely to stay in the rotation a while longer. It would behoove him to develop a useable third pitch. Grade: D
RELIEVERS Victor Alcantara (3-1, 4.62, 1.297): Perhaps a victim of overuse, but his sinker flattened out on him for stretches, like in May when he gave up nine runs in 12.2 innings. He’s going to have to come up with an answer for the damage right-handed hitters are doing to him. They are slugging .511 and hitting six of the seven home runs he allowed. Grade: C-minus
Buck Farmer (4-4, 4.33, 1.50): Forget about his numbers; he took a lot of bullets for this team. He worked in just about every situation (including as an opener), making 39 appearances. When manager Ron Gardenhire talks about beating up the bullpen, Farmer was one of the players he was talking about. One area he needs to be better — he allowed 15 of 29 inherited runners to score. No bueno. Grade: C
Shane Greene (0-2, 1.09, .0879): That the Tigers lone All-Star made just seven appearances in June tells you all you need to know about how things went for the team in the first half. Still, his 22 saves (out of 24 chances) is third in the American League. Here’s how good he’s been: Opponents are hitting under .180 on all three of his primary pitches (sinker, cutter, slider). He’s thrown 495 pitches, 86 have been put in play, only eight were barreled. He’s going to be pitching for a contending team in a month. Grade: A
Blaine Hardy (1-0, 4.00, 0.889): Were it not for a tender elbow, Hardy might have been able to help stabilize the starting rotation, just as he did last season. But the Tigers can’t risk putting that kind of strain on the arm of one of their most reliable pitchers. In his last eight outings, covering 9.1 innings, he’s allowed two runs and opponents are hitting just .138. The oddity of his first half was seven home runs allowed — many of them on first pitches. Grade: B
Joe Jimenez (2-6, 4.81, 1.337): At this point in his career, his inconsistency is more maddening than baffling. He’s better than he’s allowing himself to be. He doesn’t throw 98 mph anymore, but he has an above average spin rate on his heater (2,533 rpm). Only in his last couple of outings has he started to exploit that — throwing his fastball up in the zone and getting swings and misses. If he can establish that fastball up, it should make his slider more effective. Operative word: should. Grade: C-minus
Nick Ramirez (3-3. 4.85, 1.359): He was a godsend for the Tigers, eating up multiple innings out of the bullpen. But hitters have made an adjustment to him. In his last eight outings, they are hitting .317 and he’s given up 15 earned runs in his last 15 innings. His change-up is his signature pitch, and it’s a good one. But he’s going to have to find a different way to set it up. His cutter has been effective for him recently. Grade: C
Daniel Stumpf (1-0, 4.76, 1.809): He’s caught in the unenviable Catch-22 of needing more work to be consistent and needing to be more consistent to get work. His 13 walks in 22.2 innings are an issue. Right-handed hitters are hitting .365 and slugging .615, and accounting for three of the four home runs he allowed — also an issue. Grade: C-minus
POSITION PLAYERS CATCHERS Grayson Greiner (.162 average/.231 on-base percentage/.279 slugging): Back issues forced him on the injured list in June, and indications are it might be a while before the Tigers bring him back up. Not only are they going to make sure he’s healthy, they may let him marinate a bit in Toledo until he can get some confidence back at the plate. Grade: D
John Hicks (.198/.232/.326): He came out of a 0-for-31 skid and went 6 for 18 with a home run in his last five games, which was a huge relief to him and the organization. Prospect Jake Rogers isn’t ready yet offensively, so they need Hicks to have a big second half and carry the load at this position. His pitch-calling has improved, but he’s still a work in progress with the glove behind the plate. Grade: D-plus
INFIELDERS Gordon Beckham (.216/.292/.388): One of the best stories of the season, and one of the unsung positive influences on this young team. After spending the last two seasons mostly in Triple-A and seriously contemplating retirement, he gave it one more shot and not only played his way onto this roster, but has been a steadying presence on and off the field, as well. Grade: C
Jeimer Candelario (.214/.309/.362): Two demotions to Triple-A will get one’s attention. After he came back for the third time, Candelario hit .350 with four home runs and seven RBIs in his last 11 games entering the break. He’s done most of his damage against off-speed pitches, which makes you think he’ll start seeing more fastballs, which he struggled with earlier in the season. He’ll have to keep it up for a longer stretch to know for sure, but this resurgence has taken him off the hot seat. Grade: C-minus
Harold Castro (.294/.315/.392): Probably not a darling of the analytics department because he doesn’t walk (four in 109 plate appearances) and doesn’t hit for power. All he does, though, is get hits and have smart, tough and often productive at-bats. Since he started playing regularly in early June, he’s hitting .313 with two doubles, two triples and a home run. He’s been a revelation in the first half, someone perhaps deserving of the chance to win the second base spot going forward. Grade: B
Brandon Dixon (.242/.274/.473): It became feast or famine for him the last couple of weeks. He went 5 for 42 in his last 12 games, three of the hits were home runs, with 16 strikeouts. He did lead the team in home runs before the break (12), but an 81-point drop in batting average since the first of June is an unhealthy trend. With Jordy Mercer back, and Niko Goodrum getting more reps at first, it will be interesting to see where Dixon gets his playing time going forward. Grade: C-plus
Niko Goodrum (.235/.315/.389): One of the best moments of the first half was Goodrum getting two home runs in his first big-league game back home in Atlanta. It took him 106 plate appearances and more than a month to hit another one, but it’s hard to quibble about his contribution. He played seven positions and filled in remarkably well at shortstop for 27 games. He might have gotten worn down a bit at the end of June, but he never once complained. Grade: B-minus
Josh Harrison (.176/.219/.265): He signed late in spring and never did catch up. He was struggling mightily before the hamstring injury and only played 36 games. He and Jordy Mercer only played 19 together. Again, there is no timetable for his return, but if he’s not back before September, what would be the point? Probably better to give Harold Castro or somebody else an audition at second base. Grade: D
Dawel Lugo (.207/.233/.317): The Tigers have found out one thing for certain — Lugo is a third baseman, not a second baseman. They gave him a quick audition to possibly unseat Jeimer Candelario at third base. Defensively, he might be better than Candelario, but his bat proved not to be big-league ready. Grade: C-minus.
Jordy Mercer (.192/.259/.308): He’s only played in 23 games, which, coupled with second baseman Josh Harrison’s injury, had a profoundly negative trickle-down on the Tigers first half. Besides forcing the Tigers to move utility players all over the diamond, losing his calming, veteran presence in the middle of the field was insurmountable. He migth only have two more months to play every day here. The guess is prospect Willi Castro will be getting most of the reps in September. Grade: D
Ronny Rodriguez (.217/.244/.446): There was one glorious run — from April 14 to May 14, where he hit .312, slugged .701 with six home runs and had an OPS over 1.0. But he came crashing back to earth (.135 with 32 strikeouts in 92 plate appearances) after May 15. That coupled with erratic defense has landed him back at Toledo. Grade: D-plus.
OUTFIELDERS Nick Castellanos (.282/.342/.468): It’s been a tough few months for him, trying to navigate his emotions. He went from thinking he’d be a Tiger for life to the realization that the organization had no desire to make him a Tiger for life. So, he played out the first half as a lame-duck player, finally catching fire in the middle of May. He hit .313, slugging .524 with a .902 OPS in 42 games after May 18, including an on-base streak of 27 games. Some contending team is going to rent a valuable hitter, and a much-improved fielder, for an extremely reasonable price later this month. Grade: C-plus.
JaCoby Jones (.244/.313/.444): On May 23 he was hitting .173 and on the verge of being consigned to fourth outfielder status in the eyes of the front office. Then he stopped waggling his bat in his set-up. He put it on his shoulder and almost immediately started pounding baseballs. Over the last 33 games, he hit .313, slugged .574, hit five home runs, walked 10 times, knocked in 16 runs, scored 17 runs. If prospect Daz Cameron comes up in September, he might be playing left field. Grade: C-plus.
Christin Stewart: (.233/.315/.388): Fair or not, six home runs and 29 RBIs is far below the expectations the team had for this left-handed hitting slugger. He did miss a couple of weeks with a quad injury, but six home runs in 267 plate appearances has been disappointing. His defense remains a work in progress, too. Teams have exploited his arm several times this season, and his range in the spacious left field at Comerica Park is sub-optimal. It will be interesting to see if he shifts to right field when Castellanos is traded. Grade: D
DESIGNATED HITTER Miguel Cabrera (.304/.368/.399): How do you grade him? Based on his Hall-of-Fame credentials, or as a guy in his age-36 season playing through chronic knee pain that has made him a full-time DH and all but robbed him of his power? Bottom line, he’s still the best hitter on the team, even with just five home runs. He’s hitting .449 with a 1.011 OPS with runners in scoring position. He’s hitting .381 with two outs and runners in scoring position. He’s not a Triple Crown threat any more, but he’s still a productive and respected bat. Grade: C
MANAGER Ron Gardenhire: It’s taking a toll on him, that much is obvious. All the injuries. All the roster juggling, trying to get through the last month or more with basically three starting pitchers. All the repeat mistakes, both physical and mental, often made by a young player who is being asked to play somewhere other than his best position. Going into games night after night with insufficient weaponry — it can be a helpless feeling. Amazingly, though, he’s kept the energy, the fight level and the overall atmosphere of the team up. Despite all the losses, this team is still sticking together. There’s no finger-pointing. They still show up and compete. And in a season like this, that is a true positive. Grade: B
Incomplete: Austin Adams, Jose Cisnero, Jose Fernandez, Reed Garrett, Eduardo Jimenez, Mikie Mahtook, Matt Moore, Dustin Peterson (pictured), Zac Reininger, Victor Reyes, Tyson Ross, Carlos Torres, Drew VerHagen, Bobby Wilson
    “Say it ain’t so, Joe” was probably never said, but for nearly 100 years that line has been synonymous with Shoeless Joe Jackson and the most notorious event in MLB history: The 1919 Black Sox Scandal.

    Jackson and seven teammates on the Chicago White Sox were charged (but not convicted) of conspiring with gamblers to throw the 1919 World Series to the Cincinnati Reds. But In a stunning display of his authority, Kennesaw Mountain Landis, baseball’s first commissioner, ignored the jury’s verdict and banned the players for life.

    “His goal was that he would have the authority to act in the game’s best interests,” said Lincoln Landis, the 96-year-old nephew of the commissioner, who held the position for 24 years until his death in 1944. “He stated that that was his goal,” Landis said from Locust Grove, Va. “He was determined to make sure that the game was straightforward, that it would not cause fans to lose their trust in the game.”

    A century removed from the Landis decision, some family members and supporters remained determined to clear the names of players – Jackson and Buck Weaver in particular – but no commissioner since Landis has come close to reversing that landmark ruling.

    State of the game

    Gambling was a staple in baseball well before the scandal, though usually to a much lesser extent than the organized effort by the White Sox, according to historians. The Boston Braves’ four-game sweep of the favored Philadelphia Athletics in 1914 and the Red Sox's win over the Cubs in 1918 came under suspicion, according to research by former New Jersey prosecutor William F. Lamb, who wrote “Black Sox in the Courtroom” and “Scandal on the South Side.”

    Lamb’s research determined that the Black Sox fix was discussed, at first between players and then gamblers, in meetings before the Series, the last on the evening before Game 1 in Cincinnati. The amount to be shared among the players was reported at $100,000, paid in installments during the Series.

    One motive theorized for the Sox players’ action was their belief they were underpaid by team owner Charles Comiskey, but that was debunked years later when Chicago’s salaries were shown to be among the highest in the sport.

    First baseman Chick Grandil and pitcher Eddie Cicotte, whose great-nephew, Al, pitched in 20 games for the Yankees in 1957, were alleged to have joined with pitcher Lefty Williams, shortstop Swede Risberg and center fielder Happy Felsch at the start. Utility infielder Fred McMullin was brought in after learning of the conspiracy. Third baseman Weaver attended meetings where the fix was discussed and, though there is no evidence he received any money, was implicated in the fix by his teammates, Lamb’s research revealed.

    Jackson, while denying he attended meetings or agreed to fix games, admitted in grand jury testimony that he accepted a payment of $5,000. He hit .375 in the Series with a then-record 12 hits.

    As for that “Say it ain’t so, Joe,” line, which purportedly placed a young fan on the courthouse steps expressing sorrow at Jackson’s admission, Jackson said in a 1949 interview that it never occurred. “There was a big crowd hanging around the front of the building, but nobody else said anything to me. It just didn’t happen, that’s all,” Jackson was quoted.

    The newly formulated best-of-nine Series began amid rumors of a fix. In Game 1, Cicotte, who won 29 games in the regular season, hit Reds leadoff hitter Morrie Rath. Cicotte later muffed the beginning of what appeared to be a double play and Risberg tripped near second base.

    The Reds won the first game, 9-1. Williams, the Game 2 starter, walked three straight batters in a 4-2 loss. By Oct. 6, the Reds led the Series four games to one, but the White Sox players had not received any of the promised money from the gamblers. That angered the players, who then supposedly agreed among themselves to cancel the fix. They won the next two games but the Reds won Game 8 for the title. It was reported that the fix went back on in the final game as the White Sox players claimed to have received threats to their families.

    'Weak' case

    An examination of the fix did not come to light until late August 1920, when a grand jury, initially charged with examining irregularities in a regular-season game not involving the White Sox, scrutinized the 1919 Series after a witness testified of his role in the scheme. The bombshell occurred when Cicotte admitted under oath that he was in on the fix. Williams and Jackson also testified to their knowledge. The three players already had made similar admissions to the White Sox legal counsel. Neither White Sox owner Charles Comiskey nor field manager Kid Gleason were implicated.

    In October 1920, eight players were indicted on five counts of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretenses. Jurors heard the grand jury statements of accused players, but none of the charged players testified during the trial. On the evening of Aug. 2, 1921, the jury took only two hours, 47 minutes to acquit seven defendants. McMullin, who was not part of the trial, later had charges against him dismissed. Lamb wrote that judge Hugo Friend called the verdict a just one. Afterward, the jurors and acquitted players encountered each other at a local restaurant, where one juror reportedly said the state’s case was “weak.” Historians also have suggested the tenor of the times did not universally condemn gambling.

    Quick decision

    Landis, who took office in November 1920 with the edict to cleanse the game, immediately issued the lifetime ban. He wrote, “Regardless of the verdict of juries, no player who throws a ballgame, no player that undertakes or promises to throw a ballgame, no player that sits in conference with a bunch of crooked players and gamblers where the ways and means of throwing a game are discussed and does not promptly tell his club about it will ever play professional baseball.”

    Landis’ nephew said it was uncharacteristic for his uncle, who had been a federal judge, to override a jury’s verdict, but “knowing the judge as I did, I believe it was totally in his confidence that he believed he was correct. … There was no question in his mind that with the taint of dishonesty, he would have no decision possible other then the one he made.”

    The scandal has spawned books and movies mostly in support of the Chicago Eight and the posthumous reinstatement of Jackson, a lifetime .356 hitter who certainly would have made the Hall of Fame.

    In 2015, Commissioner Rob Manfred said he agreed with the records of past commissioners and said it would not be “appropriate” for him to reopen the matter. He ruled the same on Weaver.

    “He (Jackson) accepted the money, he used the cash to pay off his wife’s sister’s cancer treatment,” said David Fletcher of the Chicago Baseball Museum.

    Jacob Pomrenke, the director of editorial content for the Society of American Baseball Research, has been involved in a years-long study of the scandal.

    “There’s some pieces of correspondence between Jackson and some White Sox officials, including Charles Comiskey,” Pomrenke said, “Jackson met with them after the World Series, trying to talk to them about the money and possibly trying to give it back. So there definitely is some evidence. How to interpret that is the million-dollar question. Or maybe the $5,000 question. Certainly, there are many degrees of guilt in this entire story. I think Joe Jackson and Buck Weaver are definitely at the lower end of the scale. But (Jackson) did take the money. … There were instances of him complaining about not getting more money as part of his grand jury testimony. In terms of his overall guilt, he certainly has less than a lot of other people involved in the scandal. but he did take the money and there’s no getting around that fact. He did accept a bribe from gamblers to throw the World Series.”

    'Ultimate punishment'

    Kristi Berg, a great-niece of Weaver, said from Deerfield, Wis., “He kept fighting until the day he died for his innocence. On our end we believe that he deserves to be reinstated. … Yes, maybe he knew what was going on and didn’t say anything. … What’s the conversation in those meetings? Nobody knows. We looked at it as if we were put in that situation what would we do? He got punished for it in a way that was like the ultimate punishment. If he never gets reinstated, if we still have people who want to continue to talk about the story and understand and believe in his innocence. There’s something to be said about that.”

    Gerald Risberg, son of the banned player, lived for many years on Long Island. He died in 2015 at 81. “He was sure his father was innocent,” said ex-wife Susan Risberg, who lives in Baldwin. “And his father certainly never got any money from that.”

    But Edward Collins III, grandson of the Hall of Fame second baseman who played on the 1919 team, said of the accused players: “They cheated, so what are you going to do?” he said from Kennett Square, Pa. “Put an asterisk by their name but don’t put them in the Hall of Fame? My (grandfather) thought Joe Jackson was the best player he ever saw. But he didn’t play by the rules and doesn’t deserve to be in.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE