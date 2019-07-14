Detroit Tigers' Gordon Beckham (29) celebrates with third base coach Dave Clark (25) after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning. (Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP)

Kansas City, Mo. — When Jordan Zimmermann took the mound in the fifth inning Sunday, he had a 10-4 lead and was three outs away from qualifying for his first win since Sept. 5, 2018. Three outs away from allowing Mike Maroth to settle back into the Tigers’ history books, his dubious feat in 2003 not to be disturbed for possibly another 16 years.

Alas, Zimmermann could not survive the fifth inning and remains 0-6 on the season. He still can match Maroth's 0-7 start from his woebegone 21-loss season.

That, though, would be the only taint on the day. The Tigers finally unleashed some pent-up offense and held off the Royals 12-8, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Harold Castro and Niko Goodrum paced a 19-hit attack with four hits each. Castro knocked in two runs and scored twice. Goodrum had two RBIs and two stolen bases. Christin Stewart had a pair of doubles, Jeimer Candelario had two hits and three RBIs and Gordon Beckham launched his fourth homer of the year.

It was the most runs and hits the Tigers produced in a game this season.

They broke this one open with a season-best seven-run third inning off an emergency starter and one-time Tigers farmhand.

The Royals scratched scheduled starting pitcher Homer Bailey just minutes before the game. And for a good reason: He’d been traded to Oakland for minor-league infield prospect Kevin Merrell. Taking his place was lefty Brian Flynn, drafted in the seventh round by the Tigers in 2011 and sent to Miami in the Anibal Sanchez deal in 2013.

He was treated rudely. The Tigers bounced him out of the game before he could get an out in the third inning. It ended up being a seven-run, 11-batter outburst.

Castro and Nick Castellanos (two hits) singled. Flynn hit Stewart to load the bases and, on an 0-2 pitch, hit Brandon Dixon to force in a run.

Candelario cleared the bases on the next pitch — a three-run double and the floodgates were open.

Goodrum, who had struck out in his five previous at-bats, singled in Candelario and ended Flynn’s day.

But not the inning. Beckham blasted a pitch from right-hander Jorge Lopez that cleared the Tigers' bullpen in left field.

The Tigers kept tacking on runs — single markers in the fourth and fifth and two more in the seventh — and they needed to.

Zimmermann, who gave up a three-run home run and an RBI double to Jorge Soler in the first four innings, did not record an out in the fifth. An RBI triple by Whit Merrifield and an RBI single by Adalberto Mondesi put him on the ropes.

And when Alex Gordon followed with a single on an 0-2 pitch, manager Ron Gardenhire bounced out of the dugout to take the ball from Zimmermann.

Lefty Nick Ramirez ended the inning in two pitches — a double-play ground out by Hunter Dozier that plated a run and a ground out by Soler.

Soler, by the way, is 18-for-47 (.382) against the Tigers this season with four homers and 14 RBIs.

Ramirez gave up a run in the sixth inning on a two-out RBI double by light-hitting backup catcher Cam Gallagher. It was a 10-8 game at that point.

But the Tigers locked it down. An RBI single by Castro and an RBI double by Dixon, on a routine fly ball that Gold Glove left fielder Gordon misplayed in the wind, pumped it back to a four-run cushion.

Ramirez, who allowed just the one run in three strong innings, got the win.

