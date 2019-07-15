Trevor Rosenthal (Photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

Cleveland – Well, buckle up. The Trevor Rosenthal experience is back in the big leagues.

The Tigers, who signed the former Cardinals All-Star closer to a minor-league deal on June 29, purchased his contract from Triple-A Toledo and he is expected to be available Monday night against the Indians.

They cleared a spot for him Sunday by optioning left-hander Gregory Soto back to Toledo. The Tigers want Soto to get regular work and stay stretched out in case they need to add him to the starting rotation later this month.

Rosenthal signed a $7 million deal with the Nationals before the season but was released on June 23 after giving up 16 runs and 15 walks in 6.1 innings.

In six games at Toledo, he allowed six runs, eight hits, six runs (two home runs) and six walks with nine strikeouts.

“I’ve had good days and days that weren’t as good,” Rosenthal said the day he signed. “The main thing is consistency every day, which at this level is what’s expected. It’s just getting to the point where I find a good rhythm and just keep repeating.

“Hopefully I will have that opportunity here.”

The Tigers took this no-risk flier on him because he still throws upper-90s to 100-mph heat. He’s still in his first full year back after Tommy John surgery and he has a track record. He made 93 saves for the Cardinals in 2014 and 2015. In eight playoff series between 2012 and 2015, he posted an 0.69 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 26 innings.

The Tigers still need a starting pitcher for Tuesday. With the 40-man roster full now with the purchase of Rosenthal’s contract, most likely the Tigers will call up left-hander Ryan Carpenter.

