Cleveland — Tigers closer Shane Greene likes to say, “Sometimes balls are caught on the warning track and sometimes they go over the fence.”

What Matthew Boyd wouldn’t give to see a few balls caught on the warning track.

The home run ball beat him again Thursday night. He gave up a two-run blast to Jordan Luplow in the first inning and a two-run, tie-breaking shot to Jose Ramirez in the sixth — both with two outs — and the Indians completed the four-game sweep of the Tigers, 6-3.

BOX SCORE: Indians 6, Tigers 3

"He's been throwing the ball great," catcher Bobby Wilson said. "It just seems like it's one or two pitches that does him in. Talking to him just now, he feels like his last five starts were his best five starts.

"You hate losing but you love hearing that from your guy. He felt good and he was committed to the pitch and the game plan. It just didn't work out."

Boyd has allowed 14 home runs in his last eight starts. On the season, he’s given up 21 in 120 innings. He gave up a career-high 27 dingers in 170.1 innings last year.

"I'm not going to let one pitch dictate how I feel about an outing," said Boyd, who struck out eight in six innings. "That's very shortsighted. There's always pitches I'm going to want to make differently. But that's what happens.

"I felt I was in control today. Unfortunately, I came out on the wrong end of the box score."

Luplow factored in both home runs.

With two outs and a runner on second in the first inning, Boyd got two quick strikes on him. The plan, judging by where Wilson set his target, was to raise Luplow’s eye level with a high fastball.

Boyd didn’t get it high enough and Luplow clubbed it over the wall in left.

More: Tigers' Castellanos puts trade anxiety behind him, goes on hitting spree

"That was the game plan, top of the zone," Wilson said. "And he beat us twice with elevated heaters. But if you look at the previous starts Matty's had against him, we've beaten him (with pitches) up. We beat him up in his second at-bat.

"We had our game plan and we had everything set and it just didn't work."

It was the first home run Boyd has allowed on an 0-2 pitch this season.

"It could've been higher," he said. "In hindsight, I should have thrown it higher. But I put it at the top of the zone and he hit it. Hats off to him. I hope he enjoyed it."

Then in the sixth, again with two outs, Luplow extended the inning, whacking another high fastball for a single. Ramirez followed, hitting a 1-1 fastball into the seats in left.

"Sitting back in the chair after the game, Ramirez's ball is the one I could've done something different on," Boyd said. "I threw it right where I wanted to, exactly what the game plan said. I threw the same pitch in the first inning and he popped it up."

Indians 6, Tigers 3
 Fullscreen

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Cleveland. The Indians won, 6-3, to sweep the four-game series. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd delivers during the first inning.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd delivers during the first inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd during the first inning.
Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd during the first inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow is congratulated by Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a two-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd in the first inning.
Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow is congratulated by Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a two-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd in the first inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum celebrates after hitting a home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer in the first inning.
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum celebrates after hitting a home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer in the first inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning, in a multiple exposure photo.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning, in a multiple exposure photo. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Indians' Tyler Naquin catches a ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera in the first inning.
Cleveland Indians' Tyler Naquin catches a ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera in the first inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a double in the first inning.
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a double in the first inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro, right, is congratulated by Jordy Mercer after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the third inning.
Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro, right, is congratulated by Jordy Mercer after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the third inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis runs after hitting a single during the fifth inning.
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis runs after hitting a single during the fifth inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis scores on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Naquin during the fifth inning.
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis scores on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Naquin during the fifth inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd celebrates after striking out Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor during the fifth inning.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd celebrates after striking out Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor during the fifth inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer reacts after striking out Detroit Tigers' Christin Stewart during the sixth inning.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer reacts after striking out Detroit Tigers' Christin Stewart during the sixth inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his two-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd during the sixth inning.
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his two-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd during the sixth inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd waits for Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez to run the bases on a two-run home run during the sixth inning.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd waits for Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez to run the bases on a two-run home run during the sixth inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, is congratulated by Jordan Luplow after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning.
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, is congratulated by Jordan Luplow after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Christin Stewart returns to the dugout in the sixth inning.
Detroit Tigers' Christin Stewart returns to the dugout in the sixth inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis waits for the ball as Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum steals second base during the seventh inning.
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis waits for the ball as Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum steals second base during the seventh inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Indians' Oscar Mercado catches a ball ht by Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes during the seventh inning.
Cleveland Indians' Oscar Mercado catches a ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes during the seventh inning. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis, left, throws to first base after tagging out Detroit Tigers' Brandon Dixon during the eighth inning. Nicholas Castellanos was out at first base for the double play.
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis, left, throws to first base after tagging out Detroit Tigers' Brandon Dixon during the eighth inning. Nicholas Castellanos was out at first base for the double play. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) watches as Jordy Mercer misplays a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez during the eighth inning. Indians' Greg Allen was then forced out at second, and Ramirez was safe at first.
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) watches as Jordy Mercer misplays a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez during the eighth inning. Indians' Greg Allen was then forced out at second, and Ramirez was safe at first. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Brad Hand, left, is congratulated by catcher Roberto Perez after the Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-3.
Relief pitcher Brad Hand, left, is congratulated by catcher Roberto Perez after the Indians defeated the Tigers, 6-3, to complete a four-game sweep. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen

    In eight starts since June 1, Boyd has an ERA of 6.08.

    "Sometimes they hit home runs," Boyd said. "This year they're doing it across the league more frequently. That's no excuse. That's the game we play."

    It was the Tigers’ 11th straight loss to the Indians and the 10th time they’ve been swept in a series this season.

    "It was a good fight," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "We got after it pretty good against a really good pitcher...Those guys (Indians) seem to make plays when they have to. They make a lot of really big plays that end up knocking you back when you start getting close to them."

    The Tigers hit a pair of home runs off Indians starter Trevor Bauer, who like Boyd is a disciple of the Driveline Baseball training center in Washington and a potential trade target.

    Niko Goodrum hit his eighth of the year, a solo shot in the second. And in the third, Harold Castro lined a 400-footer into the seats in right-center. It was a two-run shot that gave the Tigers a short-lived 3-2 lead.

    The Tigers threatened in the eighth. Castro, hitting .416 on this road trip, and Miguel Cabrera singled to start the inning. Brandon Dixon ran for Cabrera.

    More: Gardenhire isn't fretting about Tigers' sell posture as trade deadline looms

    Castellanos, against side-arming right-handed reliever Adam Cimber, hit a ground ball to Jason Kipnis at second. He tagged Dixon and threw out Castellanos. Initially it was ruled that Kipnis missed the tag on Dixon.

    After a nearly three-minute review, the call was overturned — double play.

    The Tigers put two runners on in the sixth, seventh and eighth and didn't score. 

    "Almost is a big word in baseball," Gardenhire said. "It doesn't really count for anything. All we can do is keep getting after it, which we're doing."

    The Tigers gifted the Indians an insurance run in the eighth. Reliever Trevor Rosenthal, in his second appearance for the Tigers, walked Oscar Mercado and threw a pick-off attempt into the stands. 

    Mercado went to third on a long fly out to right. With one out, though, Rosenthal got Ramirez to pop it up into shallow center field. Shortstop Jordy Mercer and Castellanos converged on the ball and nobody called for it.

    "Jordy went for the ball and thought he heard somebody (call it)," Gardenhire said. "Everybody else did, too. Communication."

    Mercer was under it, but he peeled off and the ball dropped. The Tigers did get a force out at second base, but the run scored. 

    "Nobody likes coming in here after losing games, everybody is sick of it," Wilson said. "But the only way I know to get out of something like this is to play harder, to hustle and to work harder.

    "That's my take on it. We're not going to keep sitting back and getting our teeth kicked in. We're going to keep fighting, keep going. That's kind of the message in here. Keep moving forward."

    chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

