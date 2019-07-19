Jordan Zimmermann gave up seven hits and six runs in 3.2 innings on Friday. (Photo: Duane Burleson, AP)

Detroit — Jordan Zimmermann has had a very long season.

Somehow, he’s had an even longer month of July.

Detroit’s most expensive pitcher was shelled for six runs over 3.2 innings on Friday night. And like the 11 starts that preceded it, Zimmermann returned to the clubhouse without a win to his credit, as the Tigers were blown out by the Toronto Blue Jays, 12-1, at Comerica Park.

BOX SCORE: Blue Jays 12, Tigers 1

The $25 million man has now given up 20 earned runs over 11 innings in three starts this month, sending his season’s ERA screaming to a career-high 7.51. In Friday night’s loss, Zimmermann (0-7) gave up seven hits, walked four, struck out five and had a mighty difficult time escaping the punishment of Toronto’s leadoff hitters each inning, who were a collective 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored.

JaCoby Jones went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in his first game since being sidelined with a lower back strain on July 4, Gordon Beckham had a pinch-hit RBI and Jeimer Candelario and Christin Stewart each added two hits for the Tigers (29-64).

Detroit was 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left six base runners stranded in the game. Jones scored the Tigers’ only run on a Beckham groundout in the eighth inning. The Blue Jays (37-62), meanwhile, brought their men home at a rampant pace, going 6-for-18 with runners in scoring position and collecting 15 total hits on the night.

Eric Sogard had three hits, two RBIs and a run scored, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and three runs scored, Danny Jansen had three RBIs and starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6-10, 3.06 ERA) threw seven scoreless innings with six hits, no walks and five strikeouts to earn the win for Toronto.

Sogard roped a Zimmermann curveball below the zone down the right-field line to start the game, reaching second on a leadoff double and third on a fielder’s choice the following at-bat. Sogard crossed home on a wild pitch with two outs to give the Blue Jays an early 1-0 lead, and Zimmermann retired the side via strikeout in the same at-bat.

Jones led off the first inning with a single to left and was later stranded at second base. He tried taking matters into his own hands after leading off the third inning with a double. Jones tagged up from second on a fly out to the left-field corner with no outs, and was called out after coming off the bag in a bang-bang play at the base.

The second inning wasn’t any easier for Zimmermann. Guerrero led off with another single and later scored from third to make it 2-0, Toronto. Then, after a scoreless third, the Blue Jays jumped out to a 6-0 lead behind a booming fourth inning. Guerrero led off with another single and later scored on a sacrifice fly, Sogard had a two-run single and Freddy Galvis brought home Teoscar Hernandez a batter later.

Zac Reininger gave up a home run to Hernandez and an RBI single to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the sixth inning. He was also on the hook for Gurriel’s run, which scored after Victor Alcantara came on in relief and gave the Blue Jays an 11-0 advantage when the inning was all said and done. Reininger finished with four earned runs, three hits, a walk and two strikeouts to his name. Alcantara and Blaine Hardy each gave up an earned run in their respective relief appearances.

Nick Ramirez and All-Star closer Shane Greene held Toronto scoreless in eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.