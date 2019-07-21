The Detroit Tigers' Nick Castellanos connects for a walk-off solo home run during the 10th inning. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Detroit – Before the game, John Hicks, who hit a 400-foot fly ball that was caught on the track in right-center field Saturday night, asked a question that hitters have been asking since the day Comerica Park opened.

“When are they ever going to move those fences in here,” he said. “We lost four home runs last night.”

Indeed, the Tigers did have four long fly balls swallowed up in the cavernous gaps. But Comerica Park plays mean to all hitters, not just Tigers hitters. And on Sunday, it was the Blue Jays who were griping about the dimensions.

That is until the top of the ninth inning, when Lourdes Gurriel, Jr., lined a cutter from Shane Greene 438 feet over the wall in center -- a two-run home run that tied the game 3-3. It was Greene's third blown save of the year.

It ended well, though. Nick Castellanos hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th to give the Tigers a 4-3 win, ending a six-game losing streak.

Before that, though, the park was the Tigers' friend.

From the third through the fifth inning, the Blue Jays hit seven straight fly balls off Tigers rookie lefty Tyler Alexander. Four of them went to the warning track – all of them had exit velocities of 100 mph or better and each traveled at least 350 feet.

And all of them were caught – including one by center fielder JaCoby Jones as he was crashing into the wall in center field.

The Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones looks skyward as he arrives at home plate after a solo home run during the fifth inning. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Alexander, making his second start for the Tigers, walked off the mound after the seventh inning with a 3-1 lead having allowed just three hits and dispatching 14 straight Blue Jays hitters.

The one run came in the first on an RBI double by Gurriel Jr. Freddy Galvis scored from first, but initially he was called out after a strong relay from left fielder Christin Stewart to shortstop Niko Goodrum and a quick sweep tag by catcher Bobby Wilson.

But video review clearly showed Galvis was safe.

After that, the Blue Jays mustered only a single and a walk off Alexander through seven innings. Loud outs do not count as damage. He featured a six-pitch mix, but he masterfully set up his change-up and curveball with well-located four-seam and two-seam fastballs.

He ended up throwing nine change-ups, getting five swings and misses.

Alexander is just the second Tigers starter to go seven full innings in 20 games dating back to June 26 -- and the first not named Matthew Boyd.

With Spencer Turnbull on the injured list, Alexander will likely stay in the rotation.

After Joe Jimenez pitched a clean eighth, Greene was summoned for his first save opportunity since June 29 -- which was also the last time the Tigers won a home game.

Eric Sogard led off the inning by laying down a bunt with two strikes. Greene fielded it and threw wildly to first. After striking out Galvis, he fell behind in the count to Gurriel. Gurriel just missed a hanging slider on the previous pitch, before crushing a cutter and tying the game.

Jones led the Tigers’ offense. He singled and scored in the third inning – after a double by Castellanos and a groundout by Jeimer Candelario – and then he whacked his 10th home run of the year in the fifth.

Castellanos, who increased his Major League-leading doubles total to 34, had a pair of hits, as did Brandon Dixon.

The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning and came within a half-step of not scoring. Wilson hit a bouncing ball to third baseman Brandon Drury, who nearly started a 5-4-3 triple play.

But Wilson beat it and the Tigers settled for one run.

@cmccosky