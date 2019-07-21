The Detroit News' 2019 Detroit Tigers midseason grades
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' midseason grades for the 2019 Detroit Tigers, compiled by Chris McCosky.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' midseason grades for the 2019 Detroit Tigers, compiled by Chris McCosky. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
PITCHERS STARTERS Matthew Boyd (6-6, 3.87 ERA, 1.121 WHIP): He is the unquestioned ace of the staff, not by default but by deed. He has the best strikeout-to-walk ratio (7-1) in the American League, his 142 strikeouts (in 107 innings) is tied for fifth and his 3.0 WAR is seventh. He’s struck out 24 and walked one in his last two starts. Opponents are hitting .195 and swinging and missing 39.5 percent of the time against his slider. The Tigers are right to accept only an elite return in any trade for him. Grade: B
Ryan Carpenter (1-5, 8.36, 1.752): With his arsenal — everything 90 mph or slower, with most of his pitches moving on a left-to-right plane — his command needs to be nearly perfect. It has been anything but. He’s a pitch-to-contact guy and big-league hitters are making contact with an average exit velocity of 90 mph. Grade: D
Daniel Norris (2-8. 4.96, 1.423): That he’s made 15 starts, coming off a couple of injury-plagued seasons, has been a bonus. The Tigers expected to use him long relief this season. He’s shown gradual improvement — touching 93 mph with his fastball — but his margin for error is paper thin. And here’s the other concern: He pitched 56 innings (including the minors) last season and has never thrown more than 149 in a season. He’s at 90 now, averaging 82 pitches per start. There is a chance he could be shut down in September. Grade: C
Spencer Turnbull (3-8, 3.31, 1.338): Here’s the encouraging part: He was the club’s second-most dependable starter and was in the Rookie of the Year conversation before a bumpy June without full command of his best pitch. His slider came and went throughout his 17 starts, and still opponents only hit .198 off it with a 38 percent strikeout rate. His next hurdle is getting deeper into games — his stuff is good enough to pitch into the seventh consistently. Grade: B-minus
Jordan Zimmermann (0-6, 6.29, 1.562): With a year and a half and about $37 million left on his contract, the Tigers may soon be asking themselves some hard questions here. When he’s been healthy, he’s been a reliable starter. But he’s not been healthy, hardly at all, in 3 1/2 seasons. He missed nearly two months with an elbow issue this season and still, four starts back, doesn’t seem fully recovered. The problem is, the Tigers can’t fill five rotation spots with him, let alone without him. Grade: D
Gregory Soto (0-3, 8.14, 1.849): The Tigers are using him as a spot starter and opener, but a left-handed, two-pitch pitcher who brings upper-90s heat projects as a bullpen weapon in the near future. Right now, though, with the Tigers strapped for starters, he’s likely to stay in the rotation a while longer. It would behoove him to develop a useable third pitch. Grade: D
RELIEVERS Victor Alcantara (3-1, 4.62, 1.297): Perhaps a victim of overuse, but his sinker flattened out on him for stretches, like in May when he gave up nine runs in 12.2 innings. He’s going to have to come up with an answer for the damage right-handed hitters are doing to him. They are slugging .511 and hitting six of the seven home runs he allowed. Grade: C-minus
Buck Farmer (4-4, 4.33, 1.50): Forget about his numbers; he took a lot of bullets for this team. He worked in just about every situation (including as an opener), making 39 appearances. When manager Ron Gardenhire talks about beating up the bullpen, Farmer was one of the players he was talking about. One area he needs to be better — he allowed 15 of 29 inherited runners to score. No bueno. Grade: C
Shane Greene (0-2, 1.09, .0879): That the Tigers lone All-Star made just seven appearances in June tells you all you need to know about how things went for the team in the first half. Still, his 22 saves (out of 24 chances) is third in the American League. Here’s how good he’s been: Opponents are hitting under .180 on all three of his primary pitches (sinker, cutter, slider). He’s thrown 495 pitches, 86 have been put in play, only eight were barreled. He’s going to be pitching for a contending team in a month. Grade: A
Blaine Hardy (1-0, 4.00, 0.889): Were it not for a tender elbow, Hardy might have been able to help stabilize the starting rotation, just as he did last season. But the Tigers can’t risk putting that kind of strain on the arm of one of their most reliable pitchers. In his last eight outings, covering 9.1 innings, he’s allowed two runs and opponents are hitting just .138. The oddity of his first half was seven home runs allowed — many of them on first pitches. Grade: B
Joe Jimenez (2-6, 4.81, 1.337): At this point in his career, his inconsistency is more maddening than baffling. He’s better than he’s allowing himself to be. He doesn’t throw 98 mph anymore, but he has an above average spin rate on his heater (2,533 rpm). Only in his last couple of outings has he started to exploit that — throwing his fastball up in the zone and getting swings and misses. If he can establish that fastball up, it should make his slider more effective. Operative word: should. Grade: C-minus
Nick Ramirez (3-3. 4.85, 1.359): He was a godsend for the Tigers, eating up multiple innings out of the bullpen. But hitters have made an adjustment to him. In his last eight outings, they are hitting .317 and he’s given up 15 earned runs in his last 15 innings. His change-up is his signature pitch, and it’s a good one. But he’s going to have to find a different way to set it up. His cutter has been effective for him recently. Grade: C
Daniel Stumpf (1-0, 4.76, 1.809): He’s caught in the unenviable Catch-22 of needing more work to be consistent and needing to be more consistent to get work. His 13 walks in 22.2 innings are an issue. Right-handed hitters are hitting .365 and slugging .615, and accounting for three of the four home runs he allowed — also an issue. Grade: C-minus
POSITION PLAYERS CATCHERS Grayson Greiner (.162 average/.231 on-base percentage/.279 slugging): Back issues forced him on the injured list in June, and indications are it might be a while before the Tigers bring him back up. Not only are they going to make sure he’s healthy, they may let him marinate a bit in Toledo until he can get some confidence back at the plate. Grade: D
John Hicks (.198/.232/.326): He came out of a 0-for-31 skid and went 6 for 18 with a home run in his last five games, which was a huge relief to him and the organization. Prospect Jake Rogers isn’t ready yet offensively, so they need Hicks to have a big second half and carry the load at this position. His pitch-calling has improved, but he’s still a work in progress with the glove behind the plate. Grade: D-plus
INFIELDERS Gordon Beckham (.216/.292/.388): One of the best stories of the season, and one of the unsung positive influences on this young team. After spending the last two seasons mostly in Triple-A and seriously contemplating retirement, he gave it one more shot and not only played his way onto this roster, but has been a steadying presence on and off the field, as well. Grade: C
Jeimer Candelario (.214/.309/.362): Two demotions to Triple-A will get one’s attention. After he came back for the third time, Candelario hit .350 with four home runs and seven RBIs in his last 11 games entering the break. He’s done most of his damage against off-speed pitches, which makes you think he’ll start seeing more fastballs, which he struggled with earlier in the season. He’ll have to keep it up for a longer stretch to know for sure, but this resurgence has taken him off the hot seat. Grade: C-minus
Harold Castro (.294/.315/.392): Probably not a darling of the analytics department because he doesn’t walk (four in 109 plate appearances) and doesn’t hit for power. All he does, though, is get hits and have smart, tough and often productive at-bats. Since he started playing regularly in early June, he’s hitting .313 with two doubles, two triples and a home run. He’s been a revelation in the first half, someone perhaps deserving of the chance to win the second base spot going forward. Grade: B
Brandon Dixon (.242/.274/.473): It became feast or famine for him the last couple of weeks. He went 5 for 42 in his last 12 games, three of the hits were home runs, with 16 strikeouts. He did lead the team in home runs before the break (12), but an 81-point drop in batting average since the first of June is an unhealthy trend. With Jordy Mercer back, and Niko Goodrum getting more reps at first, it will be interesting to see where Dixon gets his playing time going forward. Grade: C-plus
Niko Goodrum (.235/.315/.389): One of the best moments of the first half was Goodrum getting two home runs in his first big-league game back home in Atlanta. It took him 106 plate appearances and more than a month to hit another one, but it’s hard to quibble about his contribution. He played seven positions and filled in remarkably well at shortstop for 27 games. He might have gotten worn down a bit at the end of June, but he never once complained. Grade: B-minus
Josh Harrison (.176/.219/.265): He signed late in spring and never did catch up. He was struggling mightily before the hamstring injury and only played 36 games. He and Jordy Mercer only played 19 together. Again, there is no timetable for his return, but if he’s not back before September, what would be the point? Probably better to give Harold Castro or somebody else an audition at second base. Grade: D
Dawel Lugo (.207/.233/.317): The Tigers have found out one thing for certain — Lugo is a third baseman, not a second baseman. They gave him a quick audition to possibly unseat Jeimer Candelario at third base. Defensively, he might be better than Candelario, but his bat proved not to be big-league ready. Grade: C-minus.
Jordy Mercer (.192/.259/.308): He’s only played in 23 games, which, coupled with second baseman Josh Harrison’s injury, had a profoundly negative trickle-down on the Tigers first half. Besides forcing the Tigers to move utility players all over the diamond, losing his calming, veteran presence in the middle of the field was insurmountable. He migth only have two more months to play every day here. The guess is prospect Willi Castro will be getting most of the reps in September. Grade: D
Ronny Rodriguez (.217/.244/.446): There was one glorious run — from April 14 to May 14, where he hit .312, slugged .701 with six home runs and had an OPS over 1.0. But he came crashing back to earth (.135 with 32 strikeouts in 92 plate appearances) after May 15. That coupled with erratic defense has landed him back at Toledo. Grade: D-plus.
OUTFIELDERS Nick Castellanos (.282/.342/.468): It’s been a tough few months for him, trying to navigate his emotions. He went from thinking he’d be a Tiger for life to the realization that the organization had no desire to make him a Tiger for life. So, he played out the first half as a lame-duck player, finally catching fire in the middle of May. He hit .313, slugging .524 with a .902 OPS in 42 games after May 18, including an on-base streak of 27 games. Some contending team is going to rent a valuable hitter, and a much-improved fielder, for an extremely reasonable price later this month. Grade: C-plus.
JaCoby Jones (.244/.313/.444): On May 23 he was hitting .173 and on the verge of being consigned to fourth outfielder status in the eyes of the front office. Then he stopped waggling his bat in his set-up. He put it on his shoulder and almost immediately started pounding baseballs. Over the last 33 games, he hit .313, slugged .574, hit five home runs, walked 10 times, knocked in 16 runs, scored 17 runs. If prospect Daz Cameron comes up in September, he might be playing left field. Grade: C-plus.
Christin Stewart: (.233/.315/.388): Fair or not, six home runs and 29 RBIs is far below the expectations the team had for this left-handed hitting slugger. He did miss a couple of weeks with a quad injury, but six home runs in 267 plate appearances has been disappointing. His defense remains a work in progress, too. Teams have exploited his arm several times this season, and his range in the spacious left field at Comerica Park is sub-optimal. It will be interesting to see if he shifts to right field when Castellanos is traded. Grade: D
DESIGNATED HITTER Miguel Cabrera (.304/.368/.399): How do you grade him? Based on his Hall-of-Fame credentials, or as a guy in his age-36 season playing through chronic knee pain that has made him a full-time DH and all but robbed him of his power? Bottom line, he’s still the best hitter on the team, even with just five home runs. He’s hitting .449 with a 1.011 OPS with runners in scoring position. He’s hitting .381 with two outs and runners in scoring position. He’s not a Triple Crown threat any more, but he’s still a productive and respected bat. Grade: C
MANAGER Ron Gardenhire: It’s taking a toll on him, that much is obvious. All the injuries. All the roster juggling, trying to get through the last month or more with basically three starting pitchers. All the repeat mistakes, both physical and mental, often made by a young player who is being asked to play somewhere other than his best position. Going into games night after night with insufficient weaponry — it can be a helpless feeling. Amazingly, though, he’s kept the energy, the fight level and the overall atmosphere of the team up. Despite all the losses, this team is still sticking together. There’s no finger-pointing. They still show up and compete. And in a season like this, that is a true positive. Grade: B
Incomplete: Austin Adams, Jose Cisnero, Jose Fernandez, Reed Garrett, Eduardo Jimenez, Mikie Mahtook, Matt Moore, Dustin Peterson (pictured), Zac Reininger, Victor Reyes, Tyson Ross, Carlos Torres, Drew VerHagen, Bobby Wilson
    Detroit – The Chicago Cubs have emerged as a serious suitor for Tigers right-fielder Nick Castellanos, a source confirmed to The Detroit News. 

    The source requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of negotiations.

    The Cubs certainly have a need for a right-handed hitter and a corner outfielder, and they have had scouts following him for the last week or so.

    They have essentially two solid outfielders, Albert Almora and Jason Heyward. They have been rotating several players in left field, including Kyle Schwarber, Carlos Gonzalez, Mark Zagunis and, recently, Kris Bryant.

    If they acquired Castellanos, it seems likely they would move Heyward to center field, Almora to left and Bryant could settle back in at third base.

    And, if the Cubs believe their road to the World Series will ultimately have to go through the Los Angeles Dodgers, they could use some more punch from the right side of the plate. They presently have a .243/.331/.447 slash line against left-handed pitching, with a .778 OPS.

    The Dodgers’ rotation features lefties Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu, and Rich Hill is expected to be back in September.

    The trade deadline is July 31.

    Castellanos, who leads the Major Leagues with 33 doubles and his hitting .280 after a slow start to the season, has a slash-line of .377/.451/.639 with an OPS of 1.090 against left-handed pitchers. 

    In his career, he's hit lefties at a .302 clip, slugging .514. 

    The Tigers, who will lose Castellanos to free agency this offseason, don’t have a lot of leverage. One thing they could use, though, is the $4 million remaining on Castellanos’ contract. The Tigers could offer to pay Castellanos’ salary in exchange for a better prospect or a big-league ready player.

    That may appeal to a team like the Cubs, who are up against the luxury tax threshold.

    The Indians, Rays and Reds have also been scouting Castellanos heavily.

    Tigers closer Shane Greene has also been getting a lot of attention. The Nationals and Dodgers have been the teams most linked to him.

    Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, who has three years of team control remaining, has also drawn interest from several teams, including the Yankees, Rays, Brewers, Dodgers and Twins. But the Tigers are rightfully asking for a hefty return.

    At this point, the odds of Boyd remaining with the Tigers beyond the deadline appear strong.

    Twitter @cmccosky

