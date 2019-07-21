Detroit – The Chicago Cubs have emerged as a serious suitor for Tigers right-fielder Nick Castellanos, a source confirmed to The Detroit News.

The source requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of negotiations.

Nick Castellanos (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Cubs certainly have a need for a right-handed hitter and a corner outfielder, and they have had scouts following him for the last week or so.

They have essentially two solid outfielders, Albert Almora and Jason Heyward. They have been rotating several players in left field, including Kyle Schwarber, Carlos Gonzalez, Mark Zagunis and, recently, Kris Bryant.

If they acquired Castellanos, it seems likely they would move Heyward to center field, Almora to left and Bryant could settle back in at third base.

And, if the Cubs believe their road to the World Series will ultimately have to go through the Los Angeles Dodgers, they could use some more punch from the right side of the plate. They presently have a .243/.331/.447 slash line against left-handed pitching, with a .778 OPS.

The Dodgers’ rotation features lefties Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu, and Rich Hill is expected to be back in September.

The trade deadline is July 31.

Castellanos, who leads the Major Leagues with 33 doubles and his hitting .280 after a slow start to the season, has a slash-line of .377/.451/.639 with an OPS of 1.090 against left-handed pitchers.

In his career, he's hit lefties at a .302 clip, slugging .514.

The Tigers, who will lose Castellanos to free agency this offseason, don’t have a lot of leverage. One thing they could use, though, is the $4 million remaining on Castellanos’ contract. The Tigers could offer to pay Castellanos’ salary in exchange for a better prospect or a big-league ready player.

That may appeal to a team like the Cubs, who are up against the luxury tax threshold.

The Indians, Rays and Reds have also been scouting Castellanos heavily.

Tigers closer Shane Greene has also been getting a lot of attention. The Nationals and Dodgers have been the teams most linked to him.

Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, who has three years of team control remaining, has also drawn interest from several teams, including the Yankees, Rays, Brewers, Dodgers and Twins. But the Tigers are rightfully asking for a hefty return.

At this point, the odds of Boyd remaining with the Tigers beyond the deadline appear strong.

