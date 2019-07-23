Tigers closer Shane Greene is drawing trade interest from teams in need of bullpen help. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, ESPN broke down 31 players who could be on the move before July 31.

And, to no surprise, three Tigers made the list: closer Shane Greene, outfielder Nicholas Castellanos and starter Matthew Boyd.

ESPN's David Schoenfield separated the trade targets into four categories: starting pitchers, bullpen arms, position players and wish list items.

Greene is the middle of the best season of his career and made his first All-Star appearance earlier this month. He has posted a 1.25 ERA, racked up 40 strikeouts and allowed only five earned runs over 36 innings. He is also tied for the sixth-most saves in the league with 22.

The Nationals and Dodgers are among the teams who are interested in Greene.

"With so many teams in need of bullpen help, it makes sense for the rebuilding Tigers to trade Greene now with his value so high," Schoenfield writes. "He is under team control for another season, but if you can get a couple decent prospects based on the best 35 innings of Greene's career, you need to cash in."

Castellanos, who will be become a free agent this offseason, is an offense-only commodity. He leads the Tigers in numerous offensive categories, including hits (106), runs scored (56), batting average (.284), slugging percentage (.480) and OPS (.822).

He has received attention from several teams, including the Cubs, Indians, Rays and Reds.

"He leads the American League in doubles and crushes lefties, but his best position is DH so that will limit interest in him," Schoenfield writes. "The Tigers tried to trade him in the offseason without any success, and even Castellanos admitted he wouldn't be surprised if he's not traded."

Like Greene and Castellanos, Boyd has drawn interest from opposing teams. Over 20 starts, he has posted a 6-8 record and 4.13 ERA while striking out 160 over 120 innings.

Unlike Greene and Castellanos, though, Schoenfield lists Boyd as a long shot to be dealt at the deadline.

"Boyd's breakout season has him fourth in the majors in strikeout rate among starting pitchers — behind Gerrit Cole, Chris Sale and Max Scherzer, thank you very much — and the Tigers are rightfully asking for a ransom in return, as they should, since he's under control through 2022," Schoenfield writes.