Seattle Mariners' Tim Beckham, right, celebrates in the dugout with Mallex Smith (0) after Beckham hit a grand slam during the third inning. (Photo: Ted S. Warren, Associated Press)

Seattle — This probably won’t be Drew VerHagen’s last start this season. There just isn’t enough available starting pitching right now to shut him down.

But, in all probability, after eight seasons in the system, after being waived and re-signed the last two years, this is his final last chance with the Tigers.

And it got off to a dubious start.

After two scoreless innings, VerHagen was tagged for seven runs in the third and fourth innings and the Tigers were dusted by the Seattle Mariners, 10-2, Thursday night.

BOX SCORE: Mariners 10, Tigers 2

VerHagen, who began the season in the Tigers bullpen before being released in May, worked his way back to the big leagues on the strength of 11 solid starts at Triple-A Toledo (4-2, 4.42 with 51 strikeouts in 53 innings).

“He’s done everything he was supposed to do,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said before the game. “When we let him go, we said if we can get him through waivers we’d love to have him back in the organization. He’s got stuff.

“It’s just about finding the strike zone and the mental side of facing hitters and getting it all back.”

He did neither Thursday night.

In a five-run third inning, he walked two, gave up two singles, was hindered by an error by second baseman Niko Goodrum and gave up a thunderous grand-slam home run to Tim Beckham.

The first batter he faced in the fourth was veteran minor-leaguer Tim Lopes, making his first big-league start. VerHagen hit him flush in the side of the head with a 91-mph fastball. Lopes was stunned but stayed in the game.

VerHagen seemed shook-up himself and quickly gave up an RBI triple to J.P. Crawford and an RBI double to Omar Narvaez.

He was done after four innings — seven runs (six earned), six hits, three walks and a hit batsman.

The Tigers are now:

2-11 since the All-Star break.

3-16 in July.

8-36 since June 1.

14-51 since May 8.

And, for kicks, they have now lost 14 of their last 18 games played in Seattle.

One Tigers player enjoys playing here, though. John Hicks, who was released by the Mariners after the 2015 season, pounded his sixth homer of the year in the third inning — a 447-footer. He is now 18 for 44 (.409) against the Mariners with five doubles and three home runs.

The Tigers came away from a bases, loaded-no out chance in the fifth with just one run — that on a one-out single by Jeimer Candelario. Miguel Cabrera, 2 for 38 since July 12, ended the threat with a 6-4-3 double-play.

Kyle Seager hit the first pitch Blaine Hardy threw him in the fifth for a solo home run. It was the 10th home run allowed by Hardy in 40 2/3 innings. That ties his career-high set last season in 86 innings.

The Mariners scored two more off Trevor Rosenthal in the eighth — two walks and a two-run double by Daniel Vogelbach.

