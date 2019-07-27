Seattle — And to think, there are still seven more games to go on this three-city western odyssey.

The Tigers were beaten by the Mariners Saturday 8-1. It was their fifth straight loss and it drops them 40 games under .500 on the season (30-70). They are now 3-18 in July.

Detroit Tigers right fielder Niko Goodrum leaps, but can't catch a double hit by Seattle Mariners' Tim Beckham during the fifth inning. (Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP)

And with stops in Anaheim and Texas still ahead, it was their 23rd loss in 24 games against the American League West. But wait, there’s more. Since 2015, the Tigers are 48-100 against West Division teams.

That’s unfathomable.

Rookie Tyler Alexander’s third big-league start was puzzling — four runs in 4⅓ innings, but also a career-best nine strikeouts.

BOX SCORE: Mariners 8, Tigers 1

After he cruised through the first three innings, the game got away from him in the fourth. He was tagged for a two-run triple by Austin Nola and a two-out, RBI single by Ryan Court — who made the most of his first big-league start.

The single was his first big-league hit and he later added a two-run double.

Alexander gave up three more hits in the fifth, including an RBI double to Tim Beckham before departing.

Lefty reliever Nick Ramirez saved him from more damage. He stranded runners at second and third with a clutch strikeout of Daniel Vogelbach and a ground out by Kyle Seager.

Ramirez, though, would run into his own luckless inning in the seventh. It started when Omar Narvaez rolled a single down the third base line against the Tigers’ over-shifted defense. Beckham hit a fly ball to right field that Niko Goodrum misplayed into a double.

Vogelbach followed with a bloop single into shallow center field — the ball left his bat with an exit velocity of 66.5 mph. Nola, who finished with three RBIs on the day, doubled to close the book on Ramirez.

Then, to cap off the four-run inning, Court hit a two-run double off Gregory Soto.

The Tigers have scored two runs or less in five straight games and averaged 12 strikeouts.

The offense was contained to an RBI single by Goodrum in the third inning off Mariners starter Marco Gonzales, who pitched seven strong innings. Goodrum’s hit scored JaCoby Jones who doubled.

The Tigers put the first two hitters on in the fourth, but a double-play grounder by Jeimer Candelario squelched the threat.

They hit into three double-plays Saturday, including one in the ninth inning. Down by seven runs, Brandon Dixon was doubled off first on a shallow fly ball to center field.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky