Angels 6, Tigers 1
Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, left, congratulates Matt Thaiss after Thaiss hit a two-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The Angels won the game, 6-1. Alex Gallardo, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew VerHagen, left, reacts as Los Angeles Angels' Matt Thaiss rounds third after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning. Alex Gallardo, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, runs to first to beat out the throw by Detroit Tigers third baseman Harold Castro, with Tigers catcher Jake Rogers, center, and home plate umpire Gabe Morales, left, watching during the third inning. Alex Gallardo, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani stands next to first base coach Jesus Feliciano after beating out the throw by Detroit Tigers third baseman Harold Castro for a single during the third inning. Alex Gallardo, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, avoids the tag by Detroit Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer to steal second base during the third inning. Alex Gallardo, AP
Detroit Tigers left fielder Victor Reyes, right, and shortstop Jordy Mercer can't catch a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons for a double that scored Shohei Ohtani during the fifth inning. Alex Gallardo, AP
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, strikes out swinging, as Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers makes the catch during the sixth inning. Alex Gallardo, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jake Rogers, right, stands on first with first base coach Ramon Santiago (39), after a single for his first hit in the majors, during the seventh inning. Alex Gallardo, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jake Rogers follows through on a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning. Alex Gallardo, AP
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Hansel Robles points to the sky in celebration after striking out Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum for the final out. Alex Gallardo, AP
Los Angeles Angels catcher Dustin Garneau, left, congratulates relief pitcher Hansel Robles at the end of the team's 6-1 win. Alex Gallardo, AP
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Alex Gallardo, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a single during the first inning. Alex Gallardo, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew VerHagen throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning. Alex Gallardo, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, rounds second to advance to third from first on a single by Shohei Ohtani, with Detroit Tigers second baseman Niko Goodrum nearby during the first inning. Alex Gallardo, AP
    Anaheim, Calif. — After the Tigers' 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Shane Greene and Nick Castellanos had a brief conversation inside the emptying clubhouse.

    Even though it is quite possible both had taken off their Tigers jerseys for the last time, they were headed back to the hotel uncertain about what team they will play for come 4 p.m. Wednesday.

    "This week is always tough," Castellanos said. "Even last year at this time. It's a weird feeling. It's almost like you are in two places at one time. I am ready to just know, one way or another."

    Greene and Castellanos are still expected to be dealt ahead of the deadline Wednesday. But, when general manager Al Avila inadvertently interrupted manager Ron Gardenhire's postgame press conference with a phone call at 1:30 a.m. Eastern time, he said he was on his way home and no deal had been made.

    "I am just like you guys, let's see what happens," Castellanos said. "I don't really have much to say, just that I am ready to know, one way or another."

    A couple locker stalls down from where the two possibly exiting players had their conversation sat catcher Jake Rogers, whose Tigers career is just beginning. Kind of a poignant juxtaposition there.

    "I took it all in as best I could," Rogers said of his major league debut. "It definitely lived up to my dreams."

    He had a couple of hits, dropped a pop-up and — something he didn't do much of in the minor leagues — he had a base stolen on him. 

    "It was fun watching him," Gardenhire said. "You could tell he's really confident behind the plate." 

    He made a bid for a home run in his first at-bat — hitting a 3-2 fastball to the wall in center. The ball left his bat at 104 mph, but Mike Trout caught it on the warning track.

    "Honestly, that ball went farther than I thought it would," Rogers said. "It got to the track, so I have to go lift more weights, I guess."

    His first big-league hit came in the seventh, a well-struck RBI single to left off Angels reliever Taylor Cole.

    He blooped a single to right in the ninth off Hansel Robles. 

    Shohei Ohtani stole second base against him — though to be fair, he got a huge jump against starter Drew VerHagen.

    But what will torment Rogers most will be dropping Luis Regifo’s pop-up in front of home plate the sixth inning. Regifo would end up scoring on a ground out by Brian Goodwin.

    "That needs to be caught," he said. "I just didn't get behind it, took a bad route to it and it beat me."

    Gardenhire, though, would prefer first baseman Brandon Dixon to take charge on those.

    "When the catcher turns and starts backing up in the infield, I want my first baseman to catch that," Gardenhire said. "I think Dixon knows that. Still, Rogers missed the ball. I can blame both of them."

    The Tigers, who were blanked on four hits over six innings by Angels rookie right hander Griffin Canning, still have not won consecutive games since May 28-29.

    The Tigers contributed to their own demise with some shoddy defensive work that led to a pair of unearned runs.  

    Drew VerHagen, in his second start since having his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo, gave up 10 hits and four runs over 4 2/3 innings, but he pitched better than the stat line would indicate.

    He gave up a two-run home run to Matt Thaiss in the second inning. Then in the fifth, he gave up a double to Goodwin and an RBI single to Ohtani, who had three hits.

    That should have been all the damage against him. With two outs, shortstop Jordy Mercer booted a routine ground ball to extend the inning. VerHagen got Andrelton Simmons to hit a high pop-up into shallow left.

    Again, the inning should have been over.

    But Victor Reyes, JaCoby Jones and Mercer converged and nobody caught it — RBI double.

    "That was a huge play," Gardenhire said. "We were playing deep in left field and Reyes broke back. If you are playing deep you shouldn't be breaking back. If it's hit over your head it's going over the fence.

    "We got a bad read on that. It should have been caught."

    Twitter.com: @cmccosky

