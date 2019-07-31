Here are the players acquired by the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for Shane Greene (Atlanta Braves) and Nick Castellanos (Chicago Cubs):

Acquired for Shane Greene

Joey Wentz (Photo: Mike Janes, AP)

JOEY WENTZ

Position: Left-handed pitcher

Age: 21

Born: Oct. 6, 1997 in Lawrence, Kansas

Drafted: By Atlanta Braves, first round, compensation, 2106, out of Shawnee Mission East HS, Prairie Village, Kansas

Height: 6-5

Weight: 210

2019 stats (Mississippi Braves, Southern League): 5-8 record, 4.72 ERA, 1.311 WHIP, 103 innings, 90 hits, 100 strikeouts, 45 walks

Travis Demeritte (Photo: Tony Farlow, AP)

TRAVIS DEMERITTE

Position: Outfielder

Age: 24

Born: Sept. 30, 1994 in New York

Drafted: By Texas Rangers, first round, No. 30 overall, 2013, out of Winder-Barrow HS, Winder, Georgia

Height: 6-0

Weight: 180

2019 stats (Gwinnett Stripers, International League): .286 BA, .387 OBP, .558 SLG, 20 HR, 74 RBI

Acquired for Nick Castellanos

Paul Richan (Photo: San Diego Athletics)

PAUL RICHAN

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Age: 22

Born: March 26, 1997, in Newhall, California

Drafted: By Chicago Cubs, second round, compensation, 2018, out of University of San Diego

Height: 6-2

Weight: 200

2019 stats (Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Carolina League): 10-5 record, 3.97 ERA, 1.226 WHIP, 93 innings, 96 hits, 86 strikeouts, 18 walks

Alex Lange (Photo: Robert Gurganus, AP)

ALEX LANGE

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Age: 23

Born: Oct. 2, 1995 in Riverside, California

Drafted: By Chicago Cubs, first round, No. 30 overall, out of LSU

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200

2019 stats (combined, Tennessee Smokies, Southern League, and Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Carolina League): 3-12 record, 5.82 ERA, 1.604 WHIP, 86.2 innings, 94 hits, 79 strikeouts, 45 walks