Here are the players acquired by the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for Shane Greene (Atlanta Braves) and Nick Castellanos (Chicago Cubs):
Acquired for Shane Greene
JOEY WENTZ
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Age: 21
Born: Oct. 6, 1997 in Lawrence, Kansas
Drafted: By Atlanta Braves, first round, compensation, 2106, out of Shawnee Mission East HS, Prairie Village, Kansas
Height: 6-5
Weight: 210
2019 stats (Mississippi Braves, Southern League): 5-8 record, 4.72 ERA, 1.311 WHIP, 103 innings, 90 hits, 100 strikeouts, 45 walks
TRAVIS DEMERITTE
Position: Outfielder
Age: 24
Born: Sept. 30, 1994 in New York
Drafted: By Texas Rangers, first round, No. 30 overall, 2013, out of Winder-Barrow HS, Winder, Georgia
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180
2019 stats (Gwinnett Stripers, International League): .286 BA, .387 OBP, .558 SLG, 20 HR, 74 RBI
Acquired for Nick Castellanos
PAUL RICHAN
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Age: 22
Born: March 26, 1997, in Newhall, California
Drafted: By Chicago Cubs, second round, compensation, 2018, out of University of San Diego
Height: 6-2
Weight: 200
2019 stats (Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Carolina League): 10-5 record, 3.97 ERA, 1.226 WHIP, 93 innings, 96 hits, 86 strikeouts, 18 walks
ALEX LANGE
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Age: 23
Born: Oct. 2, 1995 in Riverside, California
Drafted: By Chicago Cubs, first round, No. 30 overall, out of LSU
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200
2019 stats (combined, Tennessee Smokies, Southern League, and Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Carolina League): 3-12 record, 5.82 ERA, 1.604 WHIP, 86.2 innings, 94 hits, 79 strikeouts, 45 walks
