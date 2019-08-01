Left-hander Joey Wentz is one of four prospects the Tigers acquired Wednesday. (Photo: Mike Janes, Associated Press)

Major League Baseball's trade deadline was fast and furious, with two dozen trades, many of which came within a few hours of Wednesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

The Tigers were part of the melee, swinging a pair of deals for four prospects, including three pitchers.

But, was it enough?

The morning after Wednesday's fireworks produced a number of produced plenty of analysis from pundits, most identifying their "winners" and "losers" from the deadline. The Tigers appeared to be absent from the vast majority (is that good or bad news, Tigers fans?), though CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated each gave them a "B" for their efforts.

While ace Matthew Boyd stayed put, the Tigers dealt closer Shane Greene to Atlanta Braves for left-hander Joey Wentz and power-hitting second baseman/outfielder Travis Demeritte before shipping outfielder Nick Castellanos to the Chicago Cubs for right-handers Paul Richan and Alex Lange with less than a minute remaining before the deadline, according to general manager Al Avila.

Castellanos is a free agent following this season, and was highly unlikely to be back in Detroit next season.

"With the understanding Matthew Boyd probably wasn't going to move given the asking price, the Tigers did well at the deadline," Mike Axisa of CBS Sports writes. "... Players like Castellanos usually don't fetch much at the deadline. Detroit getting two interesting enough prospects is a win. Selling high on Greene was a smart move too. Nice little deadline for the Tigers."

Wentz, Richan and Lange all slotted into the Tigers updated top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, at Nos. 10, 19 and 29, respectively. Demeritte, who was passed over in the past two Rule 5 drafts, isn't ranked, but might head straight to Detroit, Avila said.

"They were able to move obvious trade candidates Shane Greene (light-ish return) and Nicholas Castellanos (solid return)" Emma Baccellieri of Sports Illustrated writes. "Mark it down as 'meets expectations.'"

MLB.com ranked the Castellanos trade third among the "Deadline Day" deals, with Mike Petriello writing, "The Cubs needed a lefty-mashing outfielder, and that's why the Castellanos rumors were so prevalent. This one made sense because it made sense."

The Greene deal ranked fifth, with Petriello cautioning Braves fans.

"Greene is either one of the best (relievers) available — an All-Star with a 1.18 ERA," Petriello writes, "or regression waiting to happen, because he had a 5.12 ERA last year and his underlying metrics (a 3.70 FIP, for example) in no way support that shiny ERA. He is posting a career-high strikeout rate, however, and the Braves can use all the help they can get. He'll help."

Keith Law, a senior writer for ESPN who specializes in prospects, wrote that he liked the Greene trade for both teams, though he cautions that the Tigers "didn't get much certainty."

"Wentz has stalled a little bit in Double-A, still working with huge extension and average stuff across the board ...," Law writes. "Demeritte is a very good defensive second baseman with a big swing and good bat speed but a history of low OBPs until he got to Triple-A this year, which makes it likely at least some of his improvement is the new baseball. ...

"Demeritte right now is probably a low-OBP, below-average regular at second, and Wentz has to work to get to be more than a fifth starter."

