Tigers starting pitcher Tyler Alexander looks down to the plate after giving up a solo home run to Rangers' Rougned Odor in the fourth inning on Friday. (Photo: Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press)

Arlington, Texas — Soon after the Tigers get back from this three-city road trip, Spencer Turnbull is expected to be done with his rehab assignment and ready to rejoin the rotation.

Which begs the question: Who goes back to Toledo?

It will either be Drew VerHagen or Tyler Alexander, most likely. And on Friday night, Alexander, the Dallas-area native pitching in front of a large contingent of family and friends, did not make a compelling case for himself.

He gave up four runs and 10 hits in 5.2 innings and the Tigers, despite a late rally, dropped the first of three games against the Texas Rangers, 5-4.

BOX SCORE: Rangers 5, Tigers 4

There weren’t a lot of cheap hits off him, either. There were six balls put in play with exit velocities of 100 mph or better, including a double by Jeff Mathis, a triple by Danny Santana and a solo home run by Rougned Odor, who lined a curveball off the foul pole in right.

There were seven other balls put in play that left Rangers’ bats with exit velocities between 97-99 mph.

Hunter Pence singled in a run off Alexander and hit his 16th home run of the year off reliever Eduardo Jimenez in the seventh.

In his last two starts, Alexander has allowed eight runs and 18 hits over 10 innings. VerHagen, in two starts since being up from Toledo, has allowed 11 runs and 16 hits in 8.2 innings.

So it's still an open debate.

The Tigers, meanwhile, were dominated by 32-year-old right-hander Lance Lynn. He allowed a run and struck out 10 in seven innings. It was his 14th win and the sixth game this season that he’s punched-out at least 10 hitters.

Three of the four hits against him came in the first inning. JaCoby Jones lined the first pitch of the game for a single and he scored on a two-out single by Harold Castro.

They wouldn’t get another hit until the seventh. Lynn put down 10 Tigers in a row before walking two in the fifth.

The highlight for the Tigers was the debut of right fielder Travis Demeritte, who was acquired from the Braves for closer Shane Greene. He walked twice, stole a base and, in the seventh inning, bounced a ball over the bag at third and into the left-field corner which he legged out for a triple.

He becomes the fourth Tigers player to triple in his big-league debut and first since Andres Torres in 2002.

Lynn, though, left Demeritte stranded by sitting down Jake Rogers and getting Jordy Mercer to ground out.

The Tigers got a run in the eighth against reliever Jesse Chavez. Niko Goodrum, who had three hits, doubled and scored on a single by Miguel Cabrera. It was Cabrera's 1,767th career RBI, tying him with former Tiger Gary Sheffield for 26th all-time.

The Tigers threatened in the ninth. Against reliever Jose Leclerc, Demeritte walked, Jones singled and Goodrum singled to cut the deficit to two runs. But Brandon Dixon, pinch-hitting in Cabrera's spot in the order (he was pinch-run for in the eighth), walked to load the bases.

Jones scored on a wild pitch, and the tying and go-ahead runs moved into scoring position.

But Jeimer Candelario grounded out to end the game.

