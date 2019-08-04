Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun, left, gets to third in front of Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario for a three-run triple during the seventh inning on Sunday. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth, Associated Press)

Arlington, Texas — Good riddance, Globe Life Park. The Tigers won’t much miss you.

Nick Ramirez, most especially.

Willie Calhoun ripped a two-out, three-run triple into the right-field corner off Ramirez, breaking a 4-4 tie in the seventh inning and sending the Rangers to a 9-4 win on Sunday.

BOX SCORE: Rangers 9, Tigers 4

Manager Ron Gardenhire made the move by going to left-hander Ramirez with two on and two outs in the seventh. Right-handed reliever Jose Cisnero had walked the first two hitters he faced to start the inning and they were at second and third with three left-handed hitters coming up.

Ramirez walked Nomar Mazara, gave up the bases-clearing triple to Calhoun and then threw a wild pitch to allow the fourth run to score in the inning.

The Tigers, who lost all six games to the Rangers this season, finish with two wins on this 10-game, 11-day journey.

This is the final season for Globe Life Park — where the Tigers lost Game 6 of the 2011 American League Championship Series and watched the Rangers celebrate and move on to the World Series. The Tigers were 45-67 here over the years and haven’t won a series since 2014.

They will be OK with moving next door into the new Globe Life Field — complete with a retractable roof — next season.

After getting walked off in 10 innings Saturday night — Ramirez gave up the two-out, winning homer to Rougned Odor — the Tigers were a little tardy getting started in this one. The Rangers put two runs across after just four batters.

Jordan Zimmermann gave up a double to Shin-Soo Choo on the first pitch and then a single to Danny Santana. Santana advanced to second when center fielder Harold Castro overthrew the cutoff man.

Choo scored on a sacrifice fly by Elvis Andrus. After making the catch, though, Castro dropped the ball transferring it to his throwing hand. Santana took third and scored on a single by Mazara.

But Zimmermann settled down and the Tigers fought back.

The Rangers gifted them a run in the fourth on a pair of walks and a throwing error by Odor. Then John Hicks and Gordon Beckham led off the fifth with singles and both scored on a two-run double by Niko Goodrum.

That 3-2 lead didn’t last the inning.

Zimmermann had put down eight straight Rangers hitters before Choo lined one back through the box in the bottom of the fifth, knocking Zimmermann down. The ball left Choo’s bat with an exit velocity of 105 mph and caromed off Zimmermann’s glove for a single.

Then Zimmermann hung a slider to the next hitter, Santana, who launched it 400 feet into the right-field seats — 4-3 Rangers.

That regrettable pitch aside, it was a good recovery for Zimmermann. He struck out seven in six innings and allowed just three hits after the first inning.

The Tigers accepted another gift from the Rangers, the tying run, in the seventh. Goodrum singled with one out and Miguel Cabrera, who had two singles and two walks in the game, hit what should have been an inning-ending double play.

But third baseman Logan Forsythe’s throw to second went into right field and Goodrum, who slid hard into second base and upended Odor, got up and scored.

