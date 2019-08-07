Reynaldo Rivera (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Two players in the Detroit Tigers’ minor league system have been suspended after testing positive for banned substances.

The commissioner’s office made the announcement Wednesday.

First baseman Reynaldo Rivera, with Class A West Michigan, was penalized 80 games after a positive test for Trenbolone, a performance-enhancing substance.

Rivera was drafted in the second round in 2017 out of Chipola Junior College. He has played for three teams in the Tigers' minor league system, with a .218 average, 18 home runs, 115 RBI and 48 doubles in 879 at-bats.

Shortstop Pavin Parks, with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Tigers, was suspended 52 games, also for a positive test for Trenbolone.

There have been 33 players have been suspended this year under the minor league program and seven under the big league program, including Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham this week for 80 games after testing positive for a banned performance enhancer.