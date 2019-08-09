LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — These things don’t always end up like in a movie.

John Schreiber — the downriver kid from Rockwood who grew up going to Tigers games rooting for guys like Edwin Jackson, who is now his teammate — made his big-league debut in the ninth inning of the Tigers’ 5-2 win over the Royals Friday night.

He had a section full of family and friends cheering wildly as he ran in from the bullpen — “Now pitching for the Tigers, No. 71, John Schreiber.”

Schreiber has dreamed that moment a million times. Except in his dreams, the first hitter he faces, Jorge Soler, doesn’t hit a home run. And then two other ground balls don’t roll through the over-shifted infield. 

And in no way does his debut end with manager Ron Gardenhire taking the ball from him with two runners on, two outs and the tying run coming to the plate.

“The worst part of it was going out there because I was hearing it from people for taking him out,” Gardenhire joked. “He gave up some ground balls. The shift beat us tonight and maybe that’s something we’ll adjust.

“But that was a great moment. Going out to get him, that kid was smiling, win, lose or draw.”

Schreiber, who attended Gibraltar Carlson High and pitched collegiately at Henry Ford College and University of Northwestern Ohio (NAIA), was mostly just glad to have the first one over with.

“That was a big moment for me,” he said. “I was excited to get out there and get my first outing out of the way.”

Schreiber allowed himself to take a good look around before he threw a pitch, daring himself to believe this was actually happening. Then, before he got his bearings, he was behind in the count to Soler.

“I wanted to go breaking ball,” he said. “But I never ended up shaking off Rog’s (catcher Jake Rogers) sign. That’s on me. But, just keep going out there, keep getting some outings and get comfortable.”

It was the first of countless learning experiences for him.

“Schreiber making his debut was awesome,” Jackson said. “I was with him down in Toledo and he was excited like a little kid. It’s awesome to see that.”

Tigers 5, Royals 2
Detroit Tigers center fielder Victor Reyes misplays a ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield for an inside-the-park home run during the first inning on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Tigers center fielder Victor Reyes misplays a ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield for an inside-the-park home run during the first inning on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Detroit. The Tigers won, 5-2. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Edwin Jackson throws during the first inning.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Edwin Jackson throws during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller throws during the first inning.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller throws during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Dawel Lugo watches his two-run single to center field during the first inning.
Detroit Tigers' Dawel Lugo watches his two-run single to center field during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, beats the tag of Kansas City Royals catcher Meibrys Viloria, left, to score from second on a single by teammate Dawel Lugo during the first inning.
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, beats the tag of Kansas City Royals catcher Meibrys Viloria, left, to score from second on a single by teammate Dawel Lugo during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after scoring from second on a single by teammate Dawel Lugo during the first inning.
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after scoring from second on a single by teammate Dawel Lugo during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after scoring from second on a single by teammate Dawel Lugo during the first inning.
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after scoring from second on a single by teammate Dawel Lugo during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the first inning.
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Edwin Jackson catches a new ball during the fourth inning.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Edwin Jackson catches a new ball during the fourth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Edwin Jackson throws during the fourth inning.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Edwin Jackson throws during the fourth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Kansas City Royals third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert misplays the single hit by Detroit Tigers' Jordy Mercer during the fourth inning.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert misplays the single hit by Detroit Tigers' Jordy Mercer during the fourth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jake Rogers watches his solo home run clear the left-field wall during the sixth inning.
Detroit Tigers' Jake Rogers watches his solo home run clear the left-field wall during the sixth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jordy Mercer, right, scores from third on a wild pitch by Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) during the sixth inning.
Detroit Tigers' Jordy Mercer, right, scores from third on a wild pitch by Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) during the sixth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher John Schreiber throws during the ninth inning.
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher John Schreiber throws during the ninth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher John Schreiber throws during the ninth inning.
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher John Schreiber throws during the ninth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez points after the last out during the ninth inning.
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez points after the last out during the ninth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers left fielder Harold Castro, left, center fielder Victor Reyes, center, and right fielder Travis Demeritte celebrate Friday's 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals.
Detroit Tigers left fielder Harold Castro, left, center fielder Victor Reyes, center, and right fielder Travis Demeritte celebrate Friday's 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers left fielder Harold Castro is greeted by teammates after Friday's 5-2 win.
Detroit Tigers left fielder Harold Castro is greeted by teammates after Friday's 5-2 win. Carlos Osorio, AP
