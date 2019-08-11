The Detroit Tigers' Daniel Norris kicks at the mound after giving up a solo home run to the Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier during the first inning. (Photo: Duane Burleson, AP)

Detroit – The Tigers had a chance to complete a rather dubious hat trick against the Kansas City Royals Sunday.

They have won two home series all season. That’s all. Both were at the expense of the Royals and the last came way back on May 3-5. They had dropped 13 straight home series and were swept in seven of those.

But, hat trick denied.

Behind twin wrecking balls Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler, the Royals gained a split of the four-game set with a 10-2 win. Dozier and Soler each homered twice and knocked in seven of the 10 runs.

BOX SCORE: Royals 10, Tigers 2

The Tigers won’t be sad to see either of them leave town.

Dozier homered twice on Thursday against Matthew Boyd, tripled in a run on Saturday, and then homered twice again and had 11 total bases on Sunday.

Soler is an inveterate Tiger killer. He came into Sunday slashing .386/.429/.825 with six home runs (four at Comerica) against the Tigers this season.

Update: Soler and Dozier each now have six home runs at Comerica Park this season, only JaCoby Jones (seven) has hit more.

Soler, whose two homers Sunday totaled 821 feet in distance, had five RBIs on Sunday, including a two-run double in the ninth.

The victims on Sunday were Daniel Norris and Drew VerHagen.

Manager Ron Gardenhire said on Saturday that he might start using piggy-back starts to help reduce the workload on Norris, who is approaching his innings limit for 2019. But this is not what he had in mind.

Norris gave up solo home runs to Whit Merrifield and Dozier in the first inning, then, after a triple by Dozier, a 415-foot home run into the visitor’s bullpen by Soler. All four of those extra-base hits came off Norris’ fastball.

The Royals put seven of his heaters in play with an average exit velocity of 101 mph.

When Gardenhire summoned VerHagen to start the fourth inning, it wasn’t to preserve Norris' innings.

VerHagen cruised through four scoreless innings before Dozier and Soler struck again, hitting back-to-back bombs in the seventh. Those were the only hits VerHagen allowed.

The Royals scored four more off Tyler Alexander in the ninth, a two-run single by Merrifield, who had seven hits, two home runs and six RBIs in the series.

After scoring 15 runs in the first two games of this series, the Tigers mustered just two the last two games.

Niko Goodrum accounted for the lone two runs off Royals starter Jakob Junis. He hit his 11th home run of the season in the first inning, wrapping one around the right-field foul pole. Then in the third he singled home Gordon Beckham, who had doubled to start the inning.

Junis cruised through six innings on 85 pitches, allowing six hits.

There were 20 home runs hit in this series, 12 by the Royals.

