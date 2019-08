The Tigers open the 2020 season on Thursday, March 26 at Cleveland. (Photo: Jose Juarez, AP)

The Detroit Tigers will open their 2020 season on Thursday, March 26 at Cleveland. The time for that game has not been announced.

After three games in Cleveland – March 26, 28 and 29 – the Tigers’ home opener will be Monday, March 30 against Kansas City at 1:10 p.m.

The March 26 opener represents the earliest season opener in Tigers franchise history.

Regular-season schedules for all MLB teams for 2020 were announced on Monday.

The Tigers play interleague home series against San Francisco, San Diego, Colorado and Pittsburgh.

On the road, the Tigers’ National League opponents are San Francisco, Arizona, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh.

2020 Tigers schedule

Eastern times listed; start times subject to change. Start times have not been established for all games.

MARCH

March 26 at CLE

March 28 at CLE

March 29 at CLE

March 30 vs. KC at 1:10 p.m.

APRIL

April 1 vs. KC at 1:10 p.m.

April 2 vs. CLE at 1:10 p.m.

April 3 vs. CLE at 1:10 p.m.

April 4 vs. CLE at 1:10 p.m.

April 5 vs. CLE at 1:10 p.m.

April 6 at KC

April 7 at KC

April 8 at KC

April 10 vs. LAA at 7:10 p.m.

April 11 vs. LAA at 1:10 p.m.

April 12 vs. LAA at 1:10 p.m.

April 14 at CLE

April 15 at CLE

April 16 at CLE

April 17 at MIN

April 18 at MIN

April 19 at MIN

April 20 vs. NYY at 6:40 p.m.

April 21 vs. NYY at 6:40 p.m.

April 22 vs. NYY at 6:40 p.m.

April 23 vs. NYY at 1:10 p.m.

April 24 vs. SD at 7:10 p.m.

April 25 vs. SD at 1:10 p.m.

April 26 vs. SD at 1:10 p.m.

April 28 at NYY

April 29 at NYY

April 30 at NYY

MAY

May 1 at KC

May 2 at KC

May 3 at KC

May 4 vs. COL at 7:10 p.m.

May 5 vs. COL at 7:10 p.m.

May 6 vs. COL at 1:10 p.m.

May 8 vs. CLE at 7:10 p.m.

May 9 vs. CLE at 4:10 p.m.

May 10 vs. CLE at 1:10 p.m.

May 11 vs. MIN at 7:10 p.m.

May 12 vs. MIN at 7:10 p.m.

May 13 vs. MIN at 7:10 p.m.

May 14 vs. MIN at 1:10 p.m.

May 15 at SEA

May 16 at SEA

May 17 at SEA

May 19 at SF

May 20 at SF

May 22 vs. TB at 7:10 p.m.

May 23 vs. TB at 4:10 p.m.

May 24 vs. TB at 1:10 p.m.

May 25 vs. TB at 1:10 p.m.

May 26 vs. SEA at 7:10 p.m.

May 27 vs. SEA at 7:10 p.m.

May 28 vs. SEA at 1:10 p.m.

May 29 at ARI

May 30 at ARI

May 31 at ARI

JUNE

June 2 at OAK

June 3 at OAK

June 4 at OAK

June 5 at CWS

June 6 at CWS

June 7 at CWS

June 9 vs. OAK at 7:10 p.m.

June 10 vs. OAK at 7:10 p.m.

June 11 vs. OAK at 7:10 p.m.

June 12 vs. TOR at 7:10 p.m.

June 13 vs. TOR at 4:10 p.m.

June 14 vs. TOR at 1:10 p.m.

June 16 vs. CWS at 7:10 p.m.

June 17 vs. CWS at 7:10 p.m.

June 18 vs. CWS at 1:10 p.m.

June 19 at LAD

June 20 at LAD

June 21 at LAD

June 22 at CWS

June 23 at CWS

June 24 at CWS

June 25 at CWS

June 26 at BAL

June 27 at BAL

June 28 at BAL

June 30 vs. MIN at 7:10 p.m.

JULY

July 1 vs. MIN at 7:10 p.m.

July 2 vs. MIN at 1:10 p.m.

July 3 vs. KC at 7:10 p.m.

July 4 vs. KC at 4:10 p.m.

July 5 vs. KC at 1:10 p.m.

July 6 at LAA

July 7 at LAA

July 8 at LAA

July 9 at LAA

July 10 at HOU

July 11 at HOU

July 12 at HOU

July 17 vs. CWS at 7:10 p.m.

July 18 vs. CWS at 6:10 p.m.

July 19 vs. CWS at 1:10 p.m.

July 21 vs. CLE at 7:10 p.m.

July 22 vs. CLE at 7:10 p.m.

July 23 vs. CLE at 1:10 p.m.

July 24 at TB

July 25 at TB

July 26 at TB

July 27 at CWS

July 28 at CWS

July 29 at CWS

July 30 vs. KC at 7:10 p.m.

July 31 vs. KC at 7:10 p.m.

AUGUST

Aug. 1 vs. KC at 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. KC at 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. SF at 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. SF at 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 6 at TEX

Aug. 7 at TEX

Aug. 8 at TEX

Aug. 9 at TEX

Aug. 11 vs. BAL at 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. BAL at 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. BAL at 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 14 vs. TEX at 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 15 vs. TEX at 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 16 vs. TEX at 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 18 at PIT

Aug. 19 at PIT

Aug. 21 at MIN

Aug. 22 at MIN

Aug. 23 at MIN

Aug. 24 vs. HOU at 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 25 vs. HOU at 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. HOU at 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 27 vs. HOU at 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 28 vs. BOS at 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 29 vs. BOS at 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. BOS at 1:10 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 at TOR

Sept. 2 at TOR

Sept. 3 at TOR

Sept. 4 at BOS

Sept. 5 at BOS

Sept. 6 at BOS

Sept. 7 at BOS

Sept. 8 vs. PIT at 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. PIT at 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. MIN at 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 12 vs. MIN at 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. MIN at 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 14 at CLE

Sept. 15 at CLE

Sept. 16 at CLE

Sept. 18 at MIN

Sept. 19 at MIN

Sept. 20 at MIN

Sept. 21 at KC

Sept. 22 at KC

Sept. 23 at KC

Sept. 24 at KC

Sept. 25 vs. CWS at 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 26 vs. CWS at 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. CWS at 3:10 p.m.