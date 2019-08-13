Tigers pitcher Blaine Hardy has opted for a platelet rich plasma injection, which will shut him down for the rest of the season. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — It came down to the lesser of three bad options for Tigers veteran reliever Blaine Hardy. After pitching, and mostly pitching well, through elbow and forearm pain all season, it came down to this:

►He could continue pitching through the pain, which recently had been having negative consequences.

►He could have surgery, which would cost him the 2020 season. Losing a full year, at age 32, was a non-starter.

►He could have a PRP (platelet rich plasma) injection, which will shut him down for the rest of the season.

Hardy chose the third option. His season is over.

He gave the Tigers 44⅓ innings, posting a 1.150 WHIP, second best on the club behind the traded Shane Greene. Opponents hit just .232 against him with a sub-.300 on-base average (.282), though the 10 home runs he gave up tied his career-high.

The exit velocity on balls put in play against him was 84.8 mph, which is in the top three percentile in Major League Baseball. The hard-hit rate against him, 29.3 percent, is in the top seven percent.

Pretty remarkable considering the pain in his elbow effectively forced him to abandon one of his best pitches — the cutter, the pitch he threw more than and other last season.

Still, it was clear last week the elbow was barking again. In his last three outings, which covered just two-thirds of an inning, he gave up six hits, a run and allowed three inherited runners to score.

After the game Thursday night, general manager Al Avila announced that Hardy — who along with Buck Farmer are the longest-tenured players not named Miguel Cabrera — had been optioned back to Triple-A Toledo.

Hardy, though, asked for a second medical opinion on his elbow. He was examined by Dr. James Andrews on Monday. That’s when he was presented with the three options. Because he used the 72-hour window before he had to report to Toledo to get the second opinion, and never actually reported, the option will be rescinded and he will be on the MLB injured list.

That last minor-league option has great value to Hardy. Retaining it will make it easier for him to find a job this offseason, whether it’s with the Tigers or not.

