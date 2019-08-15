Detroit Tigers shortstop Niko Goodrum misplays the throw from catcher John Hicks to allow the Seattle Mariners' Mallex Smith to safely steal second base during the seventh inning. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Detroit – Sooner or later you figure the Tigers are going to win another series at Comerica Park. But they are running out of them.

With the 7-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners Thursday, the Tigers have now gone 15 straight series at home without winning one, dating back to the first week of May. They’ve won just one series (in Anaheim) out of the last 21 overall.

And they have six more left at Comerica to break the skid.

Third baseman Kyle Seager, who hit three home runs and drove in six runs on Tuesday, had two hits and three more RBIs and light-hitting second baseman Dylan Moore hit a solo home run to pace the Mariners.

BOX SCORE: Mariners 7, Tigers 2

For the Tigers, Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to seven games, launching his ninth home run of the season, a 417-foot blast that cleared the bullpen in left field.

Victor Reyes had a triple, single and scored a run.

Rookie right-hander Spencer Turnbull made his third start since coming off the injured list and he continues to tease with flashes of dominance and confound with one seemingly obligatory rough inning.

Taken whole, he gave the Tigers a solid five innings. The first seven outs he recorded were strikeouts – he’d finish with eight – and he put up zeros in four of the five innings.

But in the other inning, the third, he put the Tigers in a 3-0 hole. It ended up being a 27-pitch, four-hit inning. With two outs, he left a 1-2 curve ball up to left-handed hitting Omar Narvaez, who doubled to the gap in right-center.

Against the next hitter, the left-handed hitting Seager, he got to two strikes with 96-mph fastballs. But with count 2-2, he threw another curve ball and Seager flipped into the left field corner for a two-run double.

A single by Austin Nola made it 3-0.

Moore hit his home run off Matt Hall in a two-run seventh. Right-hander David McKay, claimed off waivers from the Mariners last week, made his Tigers debut in the eighth. He allowed a lead-off double to Dee Gordon and an RBI single to Mallex Smith.

The Tigers are 8-25 since the All-Star break and are 17-43 at home.

