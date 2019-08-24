Niko Goodrum first injured his groin in Tampa and sat out four games. Friday was his second game back. (Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP)

Minneapolis — The Tigers placed Niko Goodrum on the 10-day injured list following Friday's 9-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins after he aggravated his left groin running to first base in the third inning.

“He strained it,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We will make a corresponding move (Saturday).”

Goodrum first injured the groin in Tampa and sat out four games. Friday was his second game back.

“Everyone gets injured, it's not what you're looking for,” he said. “I'm going to try to take care of it and get back on the field.”

He was moving gingerly down the base line on his grounder to first base, but he wasn’t sure that was the exact point of aggravation.

“I guess something just flared it up,” he said. “I came back to play last night and I guess it just didn't agree with it. So, we're just going to try to take care of it and get back in as soon as possible.”

Goodrum got three hits in Houston on Thursday and fielded six ground balls at shortstop.

“It's tightness, soreness, achy,” he said. “I'm the type of player that goes to stretch singles into doubles, so it kind of limits you doing that when you're having pain in the groin area. It affects you swinging. You have to stride, you have to make throws, so the groin's very important.

“When you injure that, you have to be easy with it and take care of it before it develops into something else.”

The Tigers optioned Jeimer Candelario to Toledo on Friday, but with the injury, could bring him back up.

