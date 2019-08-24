Minneapolis – Next prospect up will be shortstop Willi Castro.

With Niko Goodrum going on the injured list with a strained groin Friday night, the Tigers have called up the 22-year-old Castro, the No. 11-ranked prospect in the system according to MLB Pipeline.

Willi Castro (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Castro, acquired from the Indians for Leonys Martin July 31, 2018, was having a banner offensive season at Triple-A Toledo -- .301/.366/.467 with an .833 OPS in 119 games. He hit 11 home runs, was tied for the International League lead with eight triples, knocked in 62 runs, scored 75 runs and stole 17 bases.

He wasn’t as stellar defensively, making 22 errors in 111 games at shortstop. But, according to evaluators like Tigers special assistant Alan Trammell, he’s made steady improvement throughout the season.

As they did with catcher Jake Rogers, the Tigers are likely to throw Castro right into the fire. They need to determine whether he can be ready to be the regular shortstop in 2020. Goodrum also played well enough at shortstop this season to be in that conversation.

For veteran shortstop Jordy Mercer, it must feel like déjà vu. Last season in Pittsburgh, he was moved to a reserve role late in the season so the Pirates could evaluate young shortstop Kevin Newman.

Mercer, though, is still battling the quad injury that’s limited him to 53 games this season. He was unavailable Thursday night in Houston after playing back-to-back games. He was back in the lineup and had two hits Friday.

The Tigers Saturday also took catcher Grayson Greiner off the 60-day injured list (back) and optioned him to Toledo.

The Tigers 40-man roster is now full.

