Detroit — The ball was flying around the old ball yard on Saturday night.

Matthew Boyd gave up four more home runs and still earned his first win since July 4, as the Tigers outslugged the Minnesota Twins, 10-7, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Ronny Rodriguez, right, is greeted by Miguel Cabrera after they both scored on Rodriguez's two-run home run during the third inning. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

The Twins hit six home runs on the night and established a new major league single-season record with 268. They tied the record in the eighth inning on a 450-footer to the second row of shrubs in center field by Nelson Cruz.

Mitch Garver's second blast of the evening in the ninth broke the existing record of 267 set by the Yankees last season.

And by the way, there's a full month left in this season.

Boyd, who also struck out 11, has now allowed an MLB-most 36 home runs this season and a single-season record 23 at Comerica Park.

It’s been an odd year for the Tigers’ ace, to say the least. According to MLB.com, Boyd is the first pitcher since 1962 (Phillies Art Mahaffey) to strike out 11 and give up four homers and win the game.

But, after getting knocked around by playoff contending teams the last two-plus weeks, the Tigers finally hit back. Ronny Rodriguez knocked in five runs, belting a pair of home runs — his 12th and 13th .

They seized control of this one by sending 11 batters to the plate in a season-high seven-run third inning. Eight straight hitters reached base against Twins starter Martin Perez. Victor Reyes, who had three hits in the game, had the first and last hit in the rally.

Miguel Cabrera, who had two hits and scored twice, swatted an RBI double and then trotted home on a two-run home run by Rodriguez. Willi Castro, John Hicks and Reyes also had RBI hits in the inning.

Boyd took the mound in the fourth inning with a six-run lead. He had already given up solo home runs to Garver (on the third pitch of the game) and Max Kepler. He punched out the side in the fourth and got the first two outs in the fifth.

Then he walked Garver and gave up a two-run home run to Jorge Polanco.

Then with two outs in the sixth, he gave up a solo home run to C.J. Cron. He left after six innings with an 8-5 lead.

All four home runs came off his four-seam fastball. Of his 110 pitches, 57 of them were four-seamers. Ten of those were put in play by the Twins with an average exit velocity of 100.6 mph. And yet, Boyd also got eight swing and misses and nine called strikes with the pitch.

Rodriguez's second homer came in the sixth against Cody Stashak and it re-established a five-run lead.

And if you thought the Tigers were going to get the last six out with no further drama, you have not been watching this team this season.

Buck Farmer gave up the monster home run to Cruz then a double to Eddie Rosario. He then struck out the next three hitters, but the last, Jake Cave, reached first when the third strike bounced away from catcher Hicks.

After Farmer walked Kepler to load the bases, manager Ron Gardenhire brought in right-hander Jose Cisnero.

The Twins countered with left-handed pinch-hitter Luis Arraez. A terrific eight-pitch battle ensued. Cisnero fell behind 3-1 and then Arraez fouled off three straight 96-mph fastballs.

On the eighth pitch of that at-bat, Cisnero froze Arraez with the last pitch he expected — a slider. Home plate umpire Carlos Torres called the borderline pitch a strike and the threat was over.

Garver's second homer came off the first pitch in the ninth by closer Joe Jimenez, who settled down and got the final three outs.

