Detroit — Due up for the Tigers Friday night, when they resume the suspended game against the Oakland Athletics from May 19: Josh Harrison, Grayson Greiner and JaCoby Jones. Niko Goodrum and Nick Castellanos will be coming up if a couple of guys get on base.

Hmm.

This is what happens when more than three months separates the first 6.5 innings of a game from the last 2.5 innings. Harrison and Castellanos are no longer with the Tigers. Jones and Goodrum are on the injured list.

Back on May 19 at Comerica Park, in the finale of a four-game series, the Athletics had broken a 3-3 tie in the top of seventh on a two-out double by Stephen Piscotty off reliever Victor Alcantara. Had they gotten the Tigers out in the bottom of the seventh, they would have completed the sweep.

But, with a 2-2 count on Harrison, home-plate umpire Tim Timmons called for the grounds crew to bring the tarp and play never resumed. Because the A’s took the lead in the top of the inning, rules state the home team must have a chance to answer.

Thus, the game was suspended.

At 8:15 p.m. Friday, just ahead of the regularly scheduled game with the A’s, the final 2.5 innings will finally be played out.

Liam Hendriks, now the A’s closer, was on the mound. Alcantara finished the season at Triple-A Toledo and was not among the September call-ups. Gregory Soto, Buck Farmer, Daniel Stumpf and Zac Reininger already have been used in the game.

For the Athletics, Piscotty and center fielder Ramon Laureano have been on the injured list.

So there will be mass substitutions.

This is one of 14 home games left for the Tigers, who need four wins to avoid being the first team in the modern era to lose 60 home games in a season.

On deck: Athletics

► Series: Three-game series Friday-Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, Calif.

► First pitch:Friday — 8:15 p.m. (completion of suspended game), 10:07 p.m.; Saturday — 9:07 p.m.; Sunday — 4:07 p.m.

► TV/radio: All games on Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

► Probables:Friday — RHP Spencer Turnbull (3-14, 4.45) vs. RHP Homer Bailey (12-8, 4.96); Saturday — RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-9, 6.03) vs. RHP Chris Bassitt (9-5, 3.67); Sunday — LHP Daniel Norris (3-11, 4.76) vs. TBA.

SCOUTING REPORT

► Turnbull, Tigers: The Tigers have lost the last 13 games he’s started, and in his last 11 starts, Turnbull has posted a 7.17 ERA with opponents hitting .312, slugging .524 with an OPS of .921.

► Bailey, Athletics: He’s beaten the Tigers twice already this season, both as a member of the Royals. In his last four starts since he was traded to Oakland, Bailey is 3-1, allowing six runs in 24.1 innings, with opponents hitting .223 against him.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky