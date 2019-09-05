The Tigers' Brandon Dixon (12) is congratulated by teammate Dawel Lugo after his solo home run during the fourth inning Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. (Photo: Orlin Wagner, Associated Press)

Brandon Dixon, Dawel Lugo and Jordy Mercer homered in the fourth inning as the Tigers down the Royals, 6-4, on Thursday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Left-hander Matthew Boyd (8-10) earned the victory, scattering 10 hits and three runs over 6.1 innings, striking out six. Joe Jimenez earned his fifth save, working around a hit and a walk in the ninth to preserve the victory.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 6, Royals 4

The Tigers spotted the Royals a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second before climbing back with an RBI single from Harold Castro in the third, and three solo shots in the fourth.

Willi Castro added a two-run single in the sixth.

The Tigers open a three-game series Friday in Oakland, which will also include the completion of a May 19 game in Detroit in which the Tigers trailed 5-3 in the seventh inning before it was suspended because of rain.