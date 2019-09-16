Detroit – A win had to come sooner or later for Tyler Alexander.

The Tigers rookie left-hander entered Monday winless in five starts and an 5.40 ERA, but against a struggling Orioles team, Alexander was finally able to find his stride.

Alexander (1-3) picked up his first major league win, allowing just one run and four hits across six innings Monday, en route to a 5-2 Tigers win and series split against Baltimore at Comerica Park.

With the split, Detroit (45-104) remains four games ahead of Baltimore (49-101) for the first overall pick in next years’ amateur draft with 13 games remaining this season.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 5, Orioles 2

Alexander worked through the sixth inning with mostly minimal effort, and was able to navigate his biggest jam of the afternoon during his final frame of work after giving up a 430-foot solo homer to Trey Mancini, followed by a line-drive single from Anthony Santander one batter later.

Detroit Tigers' Jordy Mercer (7) celebrates his two-run home run with Victor Reyes in the first inning. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

He was able to get out of trouble after a brief mound visit by pitching coach Rick Anderson after the single to Santander and induced cleanup man Renato Nunez to pop out in foul territory, ending the day without issuing a walk to go with three strikeouts.

Victor Reyes led the Tigers off with a triple into the left-center field alley, setting the table for Jordy Mercer’s ninth home run to give Detroit an early 2-0 lead. Mercer turned on a first-pitch fastball from starter John Means and sent it an estimated 424 feet into the left field stands.

Reyes extended the Tigers’ lead in the fifth with a two-out, two-run double to make it 4-0, but was thrown out in a 7-6-3-5-4-3 rundown trying to reach third base. Dawel Lugo and Travis Demeritte scored on the play and set the table with back-to-back singles to lead the inning off.

Jose Cisnero allowed one run in relief to bring the Orioles within three, 5-2, in the seventh. He surrendered a leadoff triple to Jonathan Villar, who was brought home one batter later on a single from Austin Hayes. After a chippy eighth inning in which Nunez was hit by reliever Buck Farmer — and in the next half-inning Jeimer Candelario was drilled by Ryan Eades — Joe Jimenez sealed the win, but not before a two-out rally.

Jimenez quickly recorded two outs, but allowed the next three batters to reach, partly due to an error from Candelario. But with the bases juiced, the closer struck out Mancini — who was 2-for-4 with a double and homer to that point — to earn his seventh save.

The Tigers return to action on Tuesday, where they’ll visit Cleveland for a three-game series against the Indians before returning home for the final home stand of the season.

Manager Ron Gardenhire said before the game that Tuesday's scheduled starter, Matthew Boyd, will miss the series to due a “family emergency.” Gardenhire said a replacement is to be determined.

