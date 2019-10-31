The Detroit News' 2019 Detroit Tigers final grades
Go through the gallery to see final grades for the 2019 Detroit Tigers, compiled by Chris McCosky of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to see final grades for the 2019 Detroit Tigers, compiled by Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
STARTING PITCHERS (W-L, ERA, WHIP) --Tyler Alexander (1-4, 4.86, 1.398): When the Tigers opened camp last spring, Alexander wasn’t even an afterthought in the club’s rotation plans. He wasn’t invited to big-league camp and he was called over just once, pitching one inning in a Grapefruit League game. And after he struggled early at Toledo, he was barely hanging on at Triple-A. But, working with Toledo pitching coach Juan Nieves, Alexander gradually began rebuilding his stock. Alexander is a left-hander strike-thrower gifted with a repeatable delivery. Nieves taught him how to sharpen his command within the strike zone and his hard-hit rate started to decrease. He impressed Gardenhire and Anderson with his quick pace, his fearlessness and unflappable demeanor. His strikeout-to-walk rate was 47-7 and he had a 68 percent strike percentage. But because he’s not overpowering, his margin for error, location-wise, is thin. He needs more polish on his breaking ball – his slider-curve hybrid was hit hard. He will be given a real chance to win a rotation spot next spring. Mid-term grade: N/A. Second-half grade: C-plus. Final grade; C-plus.
Matthew Boyd (9-12, 4.56, 1.230): Manager Ron Gardenhire put it best when he said, “Boyd made a name for himself this year.” With a career-best 32 starts, a 3.5 WAR (highest on the club), a club-record 11.56 strikeouts per nine innings and 238 punch-outs (fifth most by a Tigers lefty), he put himself among the top left-handed starters in the game. But he also, by his own admission, got a little stubborn, turned himself into a two-pitch pitcher in the second half and paid dearly for it. He wound up leading the American League allowing 39 home runs and in 14 second-half starts, his ERA ballooned to 5.51 and opponents slugged .505 against him. His slider was his best pitch, but it led him down a bad path. Opponents hit .192, swung and missed 43 percent of the time and struck out 42 percent of the time against it. But he threw 242 more of them this year than last, and until the end of the season, stopped throwing his change-up. Thus, he was keeping the ball on one side of the plate too often, especially to right-handers who hit 32 of the 39 homers against him. “I’m a four-pitch pitcher,” he said after his last start. “I need to use all four.” The Tigers will again listen to trade offers on Boyd this offseason, but regardless of his struggles in the second half, the asking price will remain high, commensurate with a top-of-the-rotation lefty. Mid-term grade: B. Second-half grade: C-minus. Final grade: C.
Edwin Jackson (2-5, 6.70, 1.907 with Tigers): It was fun while it lasted. The 36-year-old, who was released by the Blue Jays in July, won his first two starts for the Tigers. But over his last eight appearances, six starts and two out of the pen, he was tagged for 34 earned runs in 28 innings. Opponents hit him at a .369 clip, slugging .654 with a 1.090 OPS. Still, those eight starts helped the Tigers’ patch-work rotation survive through September and his presence in the clubhouse was invaluable. He said he wants to keep pitching, but with a crop of young arms on the horizon, it’s doubtful he will be back next season. Mid-term grade: N/A. Second-half grade: D. Final grade: D.
Daniel Norris (3-13, 4.49, 1.330): Even though it may have been Norris’ idea, Anderson’s plan to allow him to finish the season in the rotation, making nine, three-inning starts was genius. Instead of shutting him down in early September because of innings limitations, Norris was able to stay on a five-day routine for the last two months of the season. Norris, who earned the second-highest WAR on the team (2.9), gained confidence each time out. Over those nine starts, Norris posted a 3.33 ERA, a .208 opponent average with a 27-7 strikeout-walk mix. By the end he was clocking 92-93 mph with his fastball without straining, and he regained the feel for his change-up, with which he was getting 37.6 percent swing-and-miss rate and 34 percent strikeout rate. Because of his history of injuries, and the fact that his longer starts were marred by recurring blisters, the Tigers are still mulling whether he best fits in the rotation or out of the bullpen, and what the club does in free agency this offseason may ultimately answer that question. But by his words and deeds, Norris has made his preference known – he’s going to fight for a rotation spot. Mid-term grade: C. Second-half grade: B. Final grade: C-plus.
Spencer Turnbull (3-17, 4.61, 1.436): His 30th and final start at Chicago was his rookie season in a nutshell. The first five innings he allowed just an unearned run and one hit with seven strikeouts. He also drilled Jose Abreu twice and had an elevated pitch count. Then came the sixth -- walk, double, double, day over. American League-most 17th loss. It may be strong to call him an enigma – rookie would probably suffice. But it’s tough to figure how a pitcher with a mid-to-upper-90s four-seam and two-seam fastballs, an above average slider with a usable curveball and change-up can lose 13 straight starts, even with a young rebuilding team behind him. He still finished with the third-highest WAR on the team (2.2). His last three starts, after he seemed to take pitching coach Rick Anderson’s advice, at last, and stop over-thinking, were encouraging. If anybody should pick up the catcher’s target, throw to the glove and trust his stuff, it’s Turnbull. There is an elite pitcher in here. Turnbull’s task is to let it out. Mid-term grade: B-minus. Second-half grade: D. Final grade: C.
Drew VerHagen (4-3, 5.90, 1.603): In fairness, six innings in the brutal cold of April isn’t much of a sample. Still, based on that, the Tigers designated him for assignment in May. And, for the second year in a row, they brought him back on a minor-league deal and put him in the injury-depleted Mud Hens rotation. VerHagen slayed whatever mental demons he was dealing with in April and began dominating hitters again with his mid-90s fastball, his bugs-bunny curveball and sweeping slider-curve hybrid. He made four starts and eight starter-length relief appearances piggy-backing with Norris. For the most part, he was effective, allowing three runs or less in 10 of those outings. But the other two went off the rails -- six earned runs in four innings against the Mariners and six runs in less than two innings against Cleveland. There is still some Jekyll-and-Hyde in him. He will go to spring training very much on the bubble, his future, like Norris’, dependent on whether the Tigers dip into free agency and add veteran starters. Mid-term grade: N/A. Second-half grade: C. Final grade: C.
Jordan Zimmermann (1-13, 6.91, 1.518): He gets high marks for perseverance, for fighting through the elbow and neck issues, for getting yet another nerve-block injection and making 23 starts. But it was, by his own admission, the toughest season of his career. You saw the pitcher he once was on Opening Day in Toronto when he was perfect for 6.2 innings. He only allowed one run in his first two starts. He had a strong six-start stretch at the end of July through August, when he added a sinker to his mix – posting a .228 opponent average and a 3.24 ERA. But by the end of the year, the life was gone from his pitches again and he was getting knocked around pretty good. The heart is willing, but at age 33, going into the final year of his $110 million contract, you wonder how much the body has left to give. He will be in the rotation to start next season, health permitting, but with four of the Tigers’ top pitching prospects expected to spend most of next season at Triple-A Toledo, he may be on a shorter leash. Mid-term grade: D. Second-half grade: D. Final grade: D.
RELIEVERS (W-L, ERA, WHIP) -- Victor Alcantara, RHP (3-2, 4.85, 1.405): Alcantara was one of the Tigers’ success stories in 2018, but his best pitch, the sinker, betrayed him this year. Opponents hit .316 against it, 50 points higher than the previous year. He will need a strong spring to re-establish himself for 2020. Mid-term grade: C-minus. Second-half grade: Inc. Final grade: C-minus.
Jose Cisnero, RHP (0-4, 4.33, 1.528): He became a very useful power arm for the Tigers. His 96-mph four-seam fastball played well, he struck out 40 (19 walks) in 35.1 innings. Opponents hit .186 off his slider. Going forward, he would do well to scrap his ineffective sinker and work on developing the change-up as his third pitch. First-half grade: N/A. Second-half grade: C. Final grade: C.
Blaine Hardy, LHP (1-1, 4.47, 1.150): Although it didn’t come with a banner headline, Hardy’s elbow injury was a major blow. He only made 11 appearances after the All-Star break, the last on Aug. 7. But the truth is, he pitched in pain all year. Had he been healthy, he likely would have been able to help stabilize the rotation, as he did in 2018. The unfortunate reality now, though, is his six-year run with the Tigers might be over. With the elbow issue – he had platelet-rich plasma treatment – and his salary ($1.3 million, arbitration-eligible), they may not tender him for 2020. Mid-term grade: B. Second-half grade: C-minus. Final Grade: C.
Joe Jimenez, RHP (4-7, 4.37, 1.324): Figures. He finally takes over the closer role and the save opportunities dry up. He only made 19 appearances after Shane Greene was traded at the end of July, only 10 were save opportunities. And he converted nine. It took him half a year, but he finally got comfortable throwing his mid-90s fastball up in the zone — which is a weapon with his above-average spin rate (2,528 rpm). Bottom line, though, he showed enough to warrant keeping the job going into next season. Mid-term grade: C-minus. Second-half grade: B. Final grade: C.
Buck Farmer, RHP (6-6, 3.72, 1.271): He was an absolute horse for this baseball team. He pitched in 73 games (fourth in the American League, ninth most in club history), in a variety of roles, mostly as the late-inning set-up guy. He finished the season with 11 straight scoreless innings, allowing just four hits. His change-up and slider, off his 95-mph fastball, were effective pitches, with strikeout rates of 29 and 34 percent, respectively. He threw 292 sliders and 52 percent of them generated swings and misses. He is arbitration eligible this offseason, but it’s hard to fathom the Tigers not tendering him for 2020. Mid-term grade: C. Second-half grade: B-plus. Final grade: B-minus.
Bryan Garcia,  RHP (0-0, 12.15. 2.100): That he came through Tommy John surgery and made his debut this September is a win. The coaching staff was impressed, despite the numbers, with his arsenal and his makeup. He put himself in a position to win a late-inning job next season. First-half grade: N/A. Second-half grade: C. Final grade: C.
Matt Hall, LHP (0-1, 7.71, 1.83): He came to spring training last season as the eighth or ninth starter in the system, but he struggled mightily for the first couple of months. His margin for error, especially at the big-league level, is paper thin – evidenced by the 1.290 OPS against him when he’s behind in the count. His 15 walks in limited use was also an issue. He may not remain on the 40-man roster this offseason. First-half grade: N/A. Second-half grade: D. Final grade: D.
David McKay, RHP (0-0, 5.59, 1.241 with Tigers): He’s intriguing. He only made 18 appearances with the Tigers after he was waived by the Mariners, but his two-pitch repertoire (94-mph sinker and a curveball) generated 34 strikeouts in 26.1 innings between the two teams. He’s got an above-average spin rate on his sinker, so it can be effective up in the zone, as well as at the bottom. He was especially good against right-handed hitters (.173). First-half grade: N/A. Second-half grade: C. Final grade: C.
Nick Ramirez, LHP (5-4, 4.07, 1.393): With Blaine Hardy injured and Daniel Stumpf back in Triple-A, Ramirez became the Tigers lefty de jour, pitching 79.2 innings. His signature pitch is his change-up and as the season went on, he better-used his cutter and four-seam to keep hitters off it. In his last 14 outings, covering 21.1 innings, he allowed just three runs with an opponent average of .238. He should come into camp next spring with a firm hold on one of the bullpen jobs. Mid-term grade: C. Second-half grade: B-minus. Final grade: C-plus.
Zac Reininger, RHP (0-3, 8.68, 2.143): The Tigers transitioned him to starter-long relief at the end of the season and that’s probably the role he will come to camp with, if he survives the roster purge this offseason. He hasn’t missed many bats at the big level the last two seasons. He center-cuts way too many pitches. Opponents hit .385 and .394 against his four-seam and two-seam fastballs, and .296 off his slider. First-half grade: N/A. Second-half grade: D. Final grade: D.
John Schreiber, RHP (2-0, 6.23, 1.538): He finished his September audition by striking out the side in his final inning of work. He was one of the best stories of the year. A local kid (Rockwood), 15th-round pick out of an NAIA school, ascended through the system in less than three full seasons. And with his three-quarter arm slot and long extension, his low-90s four-seam and two-seam fastballs get on hitters quickly. His slider is still a work in progress. He learned some tough lessons about sequence and location which will serve him well next season. First-half grade: N/A. Second-half grade: C. Final grade: C.
Gregory Soto, LHP (0-5, 5.77, 1.855): He proves that elite stuff is worthless without comparable command. He is a power-arm lefty (average fastball velocity, 96 mph) with a biting slider. And yet, he is in the bottom three percentile in hard-hard hit (90.5 percent) and strikeouts (16 percent). Of the 198 balls put in play against him, 20 left the bat with an exit velocity of 95 mph or better. If he can find some way to command the baseball, he can be a late-inning weapon. Big if. First-half grade: D. Second-half grade: D-plus. Final grade: D.
Daniel Stumpf, LHP (1-1, 4.34, 1.724): His struggles landed him back in Triple-A for most of the second half of the season. He seemed to have right the ship, dominating International League hitters for the Mud Hens. But his elbow started barking when he back in September and he was put on the injured list. It’s hard to envision a scenario where Stumpf is back next season, especially with the new rule requiring relievers to face a three-batter minimum. First-half grade: C-minus. Second-half grade: Inc. Final grade: C-minus.
POSITION PLAYERS (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) -- CATCHERS -- Grayson Greiner (.202/.251/.308): When the Tigers came back after a three-game trip to Kansas City on June 14, Greiner was gone. His locker was cleaned out, which isn’t typical for an injured player. He strained his back, severely, as it turned out, and he wouldn’t return until September. But he may have re-established himself as at least the backup going into 2020, hitting .321 with a .717 OPS in 15 games down the stretch. Mid-term grade: D. Second-half grade: B. Final grade: C-minus.
John Hicks (.210/.240/.379): An 0-for-31 drought in the first half torpedoed his stat line, but he still produced 13 home runs, including three game-winners (against Justin Verlander in Houston, a walk-off grand slam against the Orioles and a pinch-hit game-winner in Chicago). There is a strong chance Hicks, who is arbitration eligible, won’t be tendered a contract this offseason. That would give him the option of signing back on a minor-league deal or seeking another opportunity elsewhere. Mid-term grade: D-plus. Second-half grade: C. Final grade: C-minus.
Jake Rogers (.125/.222/.259): As big-league indoctrinations go, this was about as rough as it gets. Trying to make a major swing change while facing big-league pitching for the first time is a recipe for failure – as evidenced by his near-40 percent strikeout rate. Worse, his defensive reputation took a hit. He controlled the running game just fine (throwing out seven of 18 and picking off two runners). But the nine passed balls and some of the lazy plays on wild pitches are untenable for an everyday catcher. He will need a great spring training to avoid starting the year at Toledo. First-half grade: N/A. Second-half grade: D. Final grade: D.
INFIELDERS -- Gordon Beckham (.215/.271/.372): Beckham played a huge role in keeping the clubhouse from fracturing this season. He kept things loose, didn’t mind being the comic foil for manager Ron Gardenhire. More importantly, he was a mentor to several players, especially Harold Castro and Dawel Lugo. He took his limited playing time without complaint and was able to contribute whenever he was called upon. Mid-term grade: C. Second-half grade: C. Final grade: C.
Jeimer Candelario (.203/.306/.337): It probably doesn’t bode well that 265 games and 1,111 plate appearances into his tenure in Detroit, he hasn’t come close to establishing himself as a foundation piece. In fact, despite his plus-7 defensive runs saved at third base, he was moved to first halfway through to give Dawel Lugo an audition at third. Though he started stinging the ball in the final couple of weeks, eight home runs and 32 RBIs are insufficient production from a corner infielder. He may be down to his last opportunity with the Tigers. First-half grade: C-minus. Second-half grade: D-plus. Final grade: D-plus.
Willi Castro (.230/.284/.340): His September audition didn’t answer many questions. The defensive inconsistencies he showed at Triple A came up with him, though his arm was far better than advertised. His footwork, especially going to his glove side, was raw. But he showed good range, he runs like the wind – possibly has the best base running technique on the team – and his offense was encouraging. But, is he ready to be the everyday shortstop now? Would he be better at second base? To be determined. First-half grade: N/A. Second-half grade: C. Final grade: C.
Dawel Lugo (.245/.271/.381): He’s been somewhat of a tease. You see the talent, you hear the sound the ball makes of his bat, you see the hot streaks, however brief, you see the strong arm and the middle-infielder’s range. But then you see the minus-6 defensive runs saved, the 45 percent chase rate, eight walks in 288 plate appearances. He has shown enough, though. The Tigers are likely to give him the first shot at keeping the third base job next season. Mid-term grade: C-minus. Second-half grade: C. Final grade: C.
Jordy Mercer (.270/.310/.438): How much different would things have gone this season if Mercer had stayed healthy? After missing the last two weeks of May and all of June, Mercer, his right quad still not 100 percent, hit .312, slugged .512 with an OPS of .854. He hit eight home runs in that stretch, which includes playing every other day in September to facilitate Willi Castro’s debut. He enhanced his free-agent value, too, by playing well at second base and first base. He’s a pro and would be an asset for a contending team. Mid-term grade: D. Second-half grade: B. Final grade: C.
Ronny Rodriguez (.221/.252/.438): He hit 25 home runs this season – 11 at Toledo and 14 for the Tigers. He is an exciting player, but for the Tigers’ purposes, the inconsistency, both at the plate and in the field, keep him from being a part of future. The Tigers likely will designate him for assignment again this offseason, with the offer to return on a minor-league deal. Mid-term grade: D-plus. Second-half grade: C. Final grade: C-minus.
UTILITY -- Harold Castro (.291/.305/.384): One of the biggest revelations and success stories of the season. You can find reasons to downplay his production – his 86-9 strikeout-to-walk mix in 369 plate appearances, his low power numbers, his .367 batting average on balls in play. But he’s a left-handed hitter who, despite a fixable high chase rate (41 percent) still gives consistently competitive at-bats. Plus, he played every position but pitcher and catcher and he might be the second best fielding center fielder after JaCoby Jones. Mid-term grade: B. Second-half grade: B. Final grade: B.
Brandon Dixon (.248/.290/.435): He’s another tough offseason question for the front office. Yes, his 15 home runs led the club, but exactly one came after Aug. 1. Is there going to room for another utility guy who has a 32 percent strikeout rate, who hits 40 points lower against right-handed pitching (105 of his 136 strikeouts were against righties), and who is an average (at best) corner outfielder and corner infielder? Mid-term grade: C-plus. Second-half grade: C-minus. Final grade: C.
Niko Goodrum (.248/.322/.421): His season ended on Aug. 23 with a groin injury, which is a shame because he had just battled his way through an offensive drought and was back to being the offensive catalyst he was most of the year. Despite missing the final five weeks, he still led the team in runs (61) was third behind Miguel Cabrera and Victor Reyes in OPS-plus (94) and third in RBIs (45). He also opened eyes in the organization with his plus-3 defensive runs saved in 27 starts at shortstop. The Tigers will again need to determine where his value truly is – at one position (second or short) or as an everyday utility player. Mid-term grade: B-minus. Second-half grade: C-plus. Final grade: C-plus.
OUTFIELDERS -- Travis Demeritte (.225/.286/.343): Pitchers quickly exposed his cold zone – fastballs in the upper region of the strike zone. He hit just .198, with a 35 percent strikeout rate and a 37 swing-and-miss rate on fastballs. The ball does jump off his bat when he makes contact, though. He put 108 balls in play (seeing 777 pitches) with an average exit velocity of 91 mph. He will have to have a huge spring to avoid starting the year in Triple-A. Mid-term grade: N/A. Second-half grade: C-minus. Final grade: C-minus.
JaCoby Jones (.235/.310/.430): His season ended Aug. 8 with a broken bone in his wrist, which cut short a dramatic turnaround. In a little more than two months, after changing his pre-swing approach, he raised batting average 120 points. He ended up hitting 11 home runs and his 39 runs scored were still fifth on the team. His defensive metrics took a hit (minus-14 defensive runs saved), but a lot of that was because he was positioned too deep in center field. Mid-term grade: C-plus. Second-half grade: B-minus. Final grade: C.
Victor Reyes (.304/.336/.431): How about from Rule 5 project to Tiger of the Year in one year? Allowing for the small-ish sample size – 69 games, 292 plate appearances – the switch-hitting Reyes’ production at the top of the batting order was one of the few offensive bright spots. His OPS-plus (100) was tops on the club. He had nine stolen bases. He was a minus-4 defensive runs saved, playing all three outfield positions. Unless the Tigers can find a reasonably-priced run-producing outfielder this offseason, Reyes looks like a good bet to start in right field. Mid-term grade: N/A. Second-half grade: B-plus. Final grade: B-plus.
Christin Stewart: (.233/.305/.388): The Tigers soon will have to ask some hard questions here, too. They aren’t giving up on a potential power-hitting left-handed bat, but he needs to show dramatic improvement early next season. Ten home runs and 40 RBIs, and just an 81 OPS-plus, is not going to be enough from a defensively below-average left fielder. It’s not for a lack of work, for sure. He’s as diligent as they come. And his glove and range are passable. But his arm strength is not. He is DH-in-waiting on a team that has its DH in place for three more years (Cabrera). Mid-term grade: D. Second-half grade: D. Final grade: D.
DESIGNATED HITTER -- Miguel Cabrera (.282/.346/.398): Thirty-six years old, playing on one leg, unable to drive the ball with his usual force, he still played in 136 games, produced a team-best 139 hits and it seemed like with every one of his 12 home runs and 59 RBIs he was passing Hall of Famers on the all-time leader boards. He still has four years and $124 million left on his contract and he is motivated to lose weight this offseason, treat the chronic pain in his right knee and hopefully play at least part-time at first base next year. Mid-term grade: C. Second-half grade: B-minus. Final grade: C-plus.
MANAGER -- Ron Gardenhire: There’s no real way to measure a manager in a year like this. By May, after all the injuries, the games were more like a proving ground for young players than any kind of competitive race. He was giving players trial by fire, putting them situations to test their mettle, not necessarily to win a game. And there was steady, incremental improvement. By the end, they were playing more fundamentally-sound baseball, for the most part. Gardenhire’s best work, though, was off the field. He gets high marks for keeping the clubhouse together and as upbeat as it was despite 114 losses. And he gets high marks for keeping his sanity and sense of humor – still fighting for his players and his staff. Mid-term grade: B. Second-half grade: B. Final grade: B.
    What finally pushed the Tigers to spend more money than they had ever lavished on a Latin American teen was what they saw at a place called, simply, Academy Baseball Training, which rests not far from the Tigers’ development camp and prospect hatchery in San Pedro de Macoris, along the Dominican Republic’s Caribbean coast.

    Roberto Campos was a young teen. But in the minds of scouts, he was irresistible: Campos stood 6-foot-1 when the Tigers first scouted him in 2017. Now, at age 16, he is 6-3. He might have weighed 170 pounds during those early glimpses. Now he is a good 200.

    Campos has, in scouts’ parlance, a fast bat. He can tattoo a quality pitch and drive it over a fence in any direction.

    He has an arm good enough for right field. And speed that, as he has gotten older, has only soared.

    He also defected at age 13, along with his brother, from Cuba, joining their father in the Dominican with their collective aim pointed in one direction: the big leagues.

    Because of all his glitter, and most of all because of those core gifts that continued to blossom after his escape, the Tigers signed Campos on July 2 for $2.85 million. It is $1 million and change more than they 15 months ago handed teen outfielder Jose De La Cruz, who before Campos ranked as the team’s highest-paid Latin investment in the years since hard annual budget-caps were slapped onto 30 big-league clubs.

    Campos no longer plays his original position, third base. His move to right field began a year ago because of size, agility, and, of course, an arm that fits at a position where rifle-shot throws are paramount.

    The Tigers spent more than half of their international allowance for 2019, which was just under $5.4 million, on Campos. This, despite the fact he was not ranked among the Top 30 international prospects.

    The Tigers say those rankings have little relevance to what they saw in Campos from the time they first scouted him, not long after he had turned 14.

    “The ball always jumped off his bat, even when he was that young,” said Tom Moore, who is the Tigers’ director of international scouting. “We liked him from the get-go. He was always a big, physical kid. Power to all fields. A really good frame. You could see that he would get stronger with that frame.

    “My fear, in one sense, was with his frame as he’d get bigger and stronger. What you see with some kids is that they lose foot speed. Something that was very important for us is that he actually gained speed. And improved his arm strength. And I would say that’s partially due to his work ethic. He loves to be on the field.”

    Moore continued, speaking of a key difference, often seen in Cuban natives: “He has a pretty good sense for the strike zone. And that, I would attribute, to the high-level game experience he had even at a younger age.”

    Under the radar

    Moore says the Tigers have seen Campos in every kind of competitive environment: in games against other teams, in simulated games against stiff pitching, and in those workouts at Academy Baseball Training, where a host of young prospects work under the stewardship of Alex Sanchez, a one-time big-leaguer who 15 years ago was playing center field for the Tigers.

    Why, then, did Campos not crack any of the top international talent lists, the sexiest of which might be a Top 30 roundup overseen each year by MLB Pipeline? Nor was Campos part of any elite fraternity listed by Baseball America and its sharp international analyst, Ben Badler.

    The Tigers say, with foundation, that such lists are arbitrary and hardly diminish a talent such as Campos. They say Campos wasn’t advertised in showcase events or tournaments as broadly as many on those Top 20 or Top 30 charts.

    And yet there was no public outside voice or critic who might have explained such a comparatively steep investment by Detroit in a single player.

    Al Avila, the Tigers general manager, isn’t bothered and says the Tigers spent properly.

    “We think he’s a premium bat,” Avila said. “Now, the kid is 16 years old. But the main thing is, we like his bat.”

    Avila was asked if $2.8 million suggested the Tigers saw in Campos talent on another level from Detroit’s past forays into Latin America.

    “It’s what our scouts say he’s worth,” Avila said, “and that’s what counts.”

    Even if other evaluators seemed underwhelmed by Campos?

    “I think too much was made out of this.” Avila said. “We’ve seen him play, our scouts liked him, and at the end of the day we signed him.”

    Another scout, from a National League East team who knows Dominican talent and who typical of scouts requested anonymity because of sensitivity to his employer, says the Tigers probably scored, as much as can be measured, with a 16-year-old who, at best, is years from crashing a big-league clubhouse.

    Tigers talent sleuths, the scout said, did not casually commit to $2.8 million. Their evaluation, the scout said, was thorough, methodical, calculated, and deeply thought-out.

    Another, independent scout, familiar with the Latin market, said the Tigers got a player for $2.8 million who probably was worth $750,000 to $1 million. The scout likewise asked that his name not be revealed because of sensitivities with the Tigers.

    Avila, again, shakes off what others might or might not think about Campos. He says he remembers 20 years ago when he was with the Marlins and how scorned teams downplayed a Venezuelan teen he and Miami had just signed for the biggest bonus ever handed a 16-year-old. The player was Miguel Cabrera.

    Campos isn’t Cabrera. He may, in fact, become a casualty of percentages that allow few signees, even the high-priced ones, to see a day in the big leagues. Avila says only that “considering his hitting ability, we felt we gave him a fair dollar offer, and he took it. It’s as simple as that.”

    Except it isn’t that simple. Not in the parallel universe that is Latin American scouting.

    Over-pays happen all the time in Latin signings. They happen mostly because of the industry’s quiet understanding, and tolerance of, an ongoing reality.

    Handshake agreements (if not significant advance pay) with quality prospects and their trainers are often brokered one, two, or even three years before the player can officially sign at age 16.

    It’s quite against big-league baseball’s strict spirit of international signing laws. It is something Commissioner Rob Manfred’s office has been working to toughen, which is how former Braves general manager John Coppoletta found himself banned from baseball in 2017 after the Braves were hit hard for early signings.

    The bid to ease early-signing pressure on kids, trainers, and clubs is the main reason big-league baseball could move to an international draft as soon as 2020 or 2021.

    Different game

    But everyone who has done business in the Latin markets, which is 30 big-league teams, understands how the system works.

    An early agreement is news that travels fast in big-league’s Latin America back channels. It means, unofficially anyway, that a player is off the market. Other teams will check off the name. There will be no need to pursue. And minus steady outside competition or league play where a player can be showcased, which is often the case for a Dominican adolescent, he will be left to work primarily with his trainer at a complex such as Academy Baseball Training.

    About that word “trainer.” It stands also for “agent.” The trainer-agent in charge at Academy Baseball Training is, again, Sanchez, who remains familiar to anyone who followed the Tigers during Alan Trammell’s time as manager, from 2003-05, when a team in Detroit was building from ash and took a flier on a center fielder then with the Brewers.

    Sanchez became Tigers property on May 27, 2003, in a trade that cost the Tigers two forgettable prospects: Chad Petty and Noochie Varner.

    Sanchez was only 26. He was Cuban-born, but earlier had wended his way to the United States and to Miami-Dade College, from which he was a 1996 fifth-round draft pick by the Rays.

    He did well in Detroit – offensively, anyway, if you use batting average as a sole barometer: .304 in 180 games, with a lot of those hits coming via bunts. But he could be, well, undisciplined in his ways and when he botched a fly ball during spring camp in 2005, Trammell had seen enough. Sanchez was released and played in only 62 more big-league games with Tampa Bay and the Giants.

    He still lives in Miami, but his work continues in the Dominican with the Academy. Sanchez could not be reached despite numerous attempts.

    Sanchez specializes, it is known, in sharpening Cuban talent that has defected to the Dominican. That pathway has become easier in recent years. The old days of stealing away in the dead of night on a boat or raft have given way to easier exits, much as the Campos brothers experienced when they simply left their team and hopped into a SUV during an international tournament in Punta Cana, just as Roberto was being named the tourney’s Most Valuable Player.

    CLOSE

    Bob Wojnowski and Chris McCosky review the Tigers' 114-loss season and project the starting lineup for the 2020 season. The Detroit News

    Cuban roots cannot be overemphasized in any appraisal of Campos and the Tigers’ devotion to him. For all the daily trials most Cubans experience, the country’s youth baseball system is advanced. It is far superior to the Dominican, where ingrained poverty can make baseball development there an unrefined exercise for even the most gifted kids.

    According to those familiar with Sanchez, like most trainers in the D.R. he has a staff and an unknown number of “students” whom he grooms. He supplies equipment, living necessities (a dorm or house arrangements, generally, for those who are there minus parents), food, and essentials.

    What he might get from the $2.8 million Campos received is known only by Sanchez and by the Campos family. But there is a reason Sanchez is in business there and it is not all about altruism.

    Schooling varies, but most of the teens at such academies remain in some form of school until they are 17, at which point they can legally go to the United States for development. The time between when they sign at 16 and are able to migrate to the U.S., at 17, is spent at one of those team-owned academies, such as the Tigers have at San Pedro de Macoris.

    Venezuela, like Cuba, once specialized in a loftier brand of development than boys growing up in the Dominican generally know. It was due to Venezuela’s once-sturdy economy, to stable two-parent families, and to educational sophistication that was reflected in the advanced development baseball-playing kids could get even before they turned 10.

    With an economy that has since crashed, and with the Maduro government in pieces, Venezuela has become a disheveled place and talented teens there now often head, with the blessings of family and trainer-agents, for the more stable Dominican.

    The Tigers once were one of five teams to have sophisticated academies in Venezuela. They still have a presence, but the old days of a polished Parallel League there have withered. Where the likes of one-time Tigers prospects Avisail Garcia, Hernan Perez, and Eugenio Suarez arrived from Venezuela, and developed with skill sufficient to move them quickly through a minor-league system, those players now are subject to rougher odds.

    Cubans now are more consistently shaped into the class of the Caribbean teen talent. Sanchez, to name one trainer-agent, has done his mightiest to corral talent from Cuba and anywhere else in the Caribbean where prospects with big-league potential wait for a helping hand.

    Campos paid off. For Sanchez, anyway, and for the Campos family. The Tigers won’t know for a few years if that $2.8 million bought them more than hope.

