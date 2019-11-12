Lance Parrish, who was the manager at Single-A West Michigan last season, is now a Tigers special assistant to the executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

The Tigers announced a number of moves Thursday in its baseball operations department.

Among them: Former Tigers catcher Lance Parrish, who spent the last six seasons as a manager in Detroit's farm system, is now special assistant to the executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager.

Parrish spent the last two seasons at Single-A West Michigan, and also managed at Double-A Erie from 2014-17. He played 19 seasons in the majors, including 10 with the Tigers.

Brayan Pena replaces Parrish as the manager at West Michigan.

The Tigers also named Josh Paul as the new quality control coach, replacing Joe Vavra, replaced Lloyd McClendon as hitting coach when McClendon was promoted to bench coach at the end of September. Paul spent the past three seasons as Los Angeles Angels bench coach, and also spent nine seasons in the New York Yankees organization.

“These personnel moves are a big step towards our goal of bringing Tigers fans and the city of Detroit the championship-caliber ballclub they deserve,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a statement. “Spanning areas including amateur scouting, player development, analytics and our Major League Club, these staff additions and changes bring together a group of bright, innovative and diverse minds to our organization."

In addition to Parrish, Pena, and Paul, the Tigers announced the following moves:

► Chris McDonald, assistant athletic trainer

► Matt Rosenhamer, assistant major league strength and conditioning coordinator

► Kan Ikeda, major league advance scouting coordinator and international pro scout (Asia)

► Kyle Lanczki, major league advance scouting assistant

► Austin Tripp, major league video coordinator

► Kenny Graham, director of player development

► Dr. Georgia Giblin, director of performance science

► Dan Hubbs, director of pitching development and strategies

► Dave Owen, minor league field coordinator

► Jordan Wergiles, coordinator of player development analytics

► John Murrian, hitting coach, Single-A West Michigan

► Bill Springman – hitting coach, Single-A Lakeland

► James Orr, national crosschecker

► Taylor Black, East regional crosschecker

► Darold Brown, area scout (northern Nevada, northern California)

► Bryce Mosier, area scout (southern Texas)

► Gabe Ho, analyst

► Charlie Adams, data engineer

► Elora Strom – Software Developer