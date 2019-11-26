Detroit — Remember when you had to get lucky to score Tigers Opening Day tickets?

Times certainly have changed.

The Tigers this week unveiled a three-game holiday ticket special — which includes a ticket to Opening Day, set for March 30 against the Royals, plus tickets to games against the Los Angeles Angels on April 11 and New York Yankees on April 20 — starting at $75.

The ticket packages can be purchased at tigers.com/holiday, until Dec. 3.

Tigers Opening Day tickets have been among the hottest in the Detroit sports landscape for most of this century, particularly during the playoff-filled run from 2006-14.

It wasn't uncommon for the tickets to be sold out in less than an hour, then only available on secondary markets, at significant markups.

But the last two years, with the Tigers neck-deep in their rebuilding phase, fans' interest has decreased dramatically. In 2018 and 2019, many Opening Day tickets were readily just days before the game.

Still, each of the last two years, the Tigers announced Opening Day sellouts, despite many empty seats.

The Tigers' home attendance in 2019 was 1,501,430, the franchise's worst since 2003, and down more than 350,000 from the previous year.

The attendance decline, of course, coincides with the team's steep falloff, including having MLB's worst record two of the last three years.

The Tigers topped 2 million every year from 2005 through 2017, eclipsing 3 million four times, in 2007, 2008, 2012 and 2013, and falling just short in 2014, the last year they made the postseason.

