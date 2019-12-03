Tom Prince, who has been the Pittsburgh Pirates’ bench coach the last three years, has been named manager for the Toledo Mud Hens, the Tigers’ Triple A affiliate.

Prince, 55, has been in the Pirates organization for 26 years combined playing and managing.

Tom Prince (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP)

"When the search for a Triple A manager began, we prioritized finding someone with experience in developing high-level talent and creating a winning culture," said Dave Littlefield, Tigers vice president of player development. "It was clear from the beginning that Tom Prince fit that mold perfectly, and we're thrilled to have him lead our staff in Toledo."

Prince, a native of Kankakee, Ill., had a 17-year MLB playing career as a catcher with the Pirates, Dodgers, Phillies, Twins and Royals from 1987-2003.

Prince replaces Doug Mientkiewicz, who was not retained as Mud Hens manager after the 2019 season. Mientkiewicz was 139-140 in two years with the Mud Hens.