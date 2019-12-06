Lou Whitaker: Detroit Tigers' iconic second baseman
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker, seen in May 1987 in mid-career, played second base for the Tigers for 19 seasons, from 1977 through 1995. When he retired, he was one of three second basemen to post more than 1,000 runs, 1,000 RBIs, 2,000 hits and 200 home runs.
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker, seen in May 1987 in mid-career, played second base for the Tigers for 19 seasons, from 1977 through 1995. When he retired, he was one of three second basemen to post more than 1,000 runs, 1,000 RBIs, 2,000 hits and 200 home runs. The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker, appearing before a disappointed Tiger Stadium crowd on September 13, 1995, acknowledge the few fans who showed up to see them break the league record for games played together as teammates. Over 19 years the shortstop-second baseman combination had played in 1,915 games, breaking the record set by George Brett and Frank White of the Kansas City Royals.
Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker, appearing before a disappointed Tiger Stadium crowd on September 13, 1995, acknowledge the few fans who showed up to see them break the league record for games played together as teammates. Over 19 years the shortstop-second baseman combination had played in 1,915 games, breaking the record set by George Brett and Frank White of the Kansas City Royals. Joe DeVera, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker takes a break during spring training in February, 1984.
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker takes a break during spring training in February, 1984. The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lou Whitaker, left, poses with the new manager of the Detroit Tigers Sparky Anderson in 1979.
Lou Whitaker, left, poses with the new manager of the Detroit Tigers Sparky Anderson in 1979. The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker leaps over Boston's Rich Gedman who is out at Second base in the second inning of the home opener at Tigers Stadium, April 7, 1986.
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker leaps over Boston's Rich Gedman who is out at Second base in the second inning of the home opener at Tigers Stadium, April 7, 1986. The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Alan Trammell, left, and Lou Whittaker walk off the field at Tiger Stadium October 1, 1995 after a special presentation where they each received "second base". This was their final game together at Tiger Stadium.
Alan Trammell, left, and Lou Whittaker walk off the field at Tiger Stadium October 1, 1995 after a special presentation where they each received "second base". This was their final game together at Tiger Stadium. Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker acknowledges the crowd during a game in September, 1984.
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker acknowledges the crowd during a game in September, 1984. The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker waits for the play during a game against Minnesota in May of 1992.
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker waits for the play during a game against Minnesota in May of 1992. The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A three section photographic panel of Lou Whitaker at bat in game one of the World Series between the Detroit Tigers and the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, October 9, 1984.
A three section photographic panel of Lou Whitaker at bat in game one of the World Series between the Detroit Tigers and the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, October 9, 1984. The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Second baseman Lou Whitaker applies the tag on the Minnesota Twins' Greg Gagne in an Oct. 12, 1987 American League Championship Series in Detroit.
Second baseman Lou Whitaker applies the tag on the Minnesota Twins' Greg Gagne in an Oct. 12, 1987 American League Championship Series in Detroit. Rob Kozloff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Frank Tanana, a product of Catholic Central high school, celebrates with teammate and second baseman Lou Whitaker October 4, 1987, after Tanana defeated Toronto 1-0 at Tiger Stadium to clinch the American League East division title. Detroit topped the majors with 98 victories and 225 home runs, but fell to the eventual World Series champion Minnesota Twins in the American League Championship Series, losing in five games.
Detroit Tigers' Frank Tanana, a product of Catholic Central high school, celebrates with teammate and second baseman Lou Whitaker October 4, 1987, after Tanana defeated Toronto 1-0 at Tiger Stadium to clinch the American League East division title. Detroit topped the majors with 98 victories and 225 home runs, but fell to the eventual World Series champion Minnesota Twins in the American League Championship Series, losing in five games. David C. Coates, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Tigers' Lou Whitaker hurdles over Paul Molitor of the Toronto Blue Jays after turning the double play during the second inning of a game at Tiger Stadium in Detroit on May 20, 1995. It would be Whitaker's final season.
The Tigers' Lou Whitaker hurdles over Paul Molitor of the Toronto Blue Jays after turning the double play during the second inning of a game at Tiger Stadium in Detroit on May 20, 1995. It would be Whitaker's final season. MICHAEL SAMOJEDEN, AFP Photo
Fullscreen
Lou Whitaker hit 244 home runs in his career -- 14 more than Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar.
Lou Whitaker hit 244 home runs in his career -- 14 more than Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar. Duncan Livingston, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tiger Lou Whittaker slides safely ahead of the tag by Detroit Red Wing Chris Chelios during the Legends and Celebrities game as part of the All Star festivities at Comerica Park in Detroit, July 10, 2005
Detroit Tiger Lou Whittaker slides safely ahead of the tag by Detroit Red Wing Chris Chelios during the Legends and Celebrities game as part of the All Star festivities at Comerica Park in Detroit, July 10, 2005 Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lou Whitaker, former Detroit Tigers second baseman and a special assistant with the team attends a full-squad workout during spring training in Lakeland, Florida, February 18, 2009.
Lou Whitaker, former Detroit Tigers second baseman and a special assistant with the team attends a full-squad workout during spring training in Lakeland, Florida, February 18, 2009. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lou Whitaker, former Detroit Tigers second baseman and a special assistant with the team, signs autographs during spring training in Lakeland, Florida, February 18, 2009.
Lou Whitaker, former Detroit Tigers second baseman and a special assistant with the team, signs autographs during spring training in Lakeland, Florida, February 18, 2009. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Tiger' Lou Whitaker waves to the crowd during a ceremony celebrating the 1984 Tigers before the start of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, June 30, 2014.
Former Detroit Tiger' Lou Whitaker waves to the crowd during a ceremony celebrating the 1984 Tigers before the start of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, June 30, 2014. Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Will Horton, from left, Lou Whitaker and David Price pose in front of a Whitaker jersey as he received the African American Legacy Award in a ceremony before the Tigers played the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park on April 24, 2015.
Will Horton, from left, Lou Whitaker and David Price pose in front of a Whitaker jersey as he received the African American Legacy Award in a ceremony before the Tigers played the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park on April 24, 2015. Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lou Whitaker congratulates his longtime double play partner, Alan Trammell, during a ceremony honoring Trammell and Jack Morris on Aug. 26, 2018 at Comerica Park, after their induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Will he be the next Tiger in Cooperstown?
Lou Whitaker congratulates his longtime double play partner, Alan Trammell, during a ceremony honoring Trammell and Jack Morris on Aug. 26, 2018 at Comerica Park, after their induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Will he be the next Tiger in Cooperstown? Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Former Tigers second baseman Lou Whitaker is being considered for election into the Baseball Hall of Fame, by vote of the Modern Era Committee. Whitaker must receive at least 12 votes of the committee's 16 members. Here are Whitaker's credentials.

    More: Will Tigers' 'Sweet Lou' Whitaker finally get 'good news' from the Hall of Fame

    Stats and awards

    Born: May 12, 1957

    Drafted: Fifth round, 1975

    MLB debut: Sept. 9, 1977

    First MLB hit: Sept. 9, 1977, first inning single off Boston’s Reggie Cleveland

    First MLB home run: July 28, 1978, walk-off, two-run shot off Seattle’s Enrique Romo at Tiger Stadium

    Career: 19 seasons, 2,390 games, all with Tigers

    Career earnings: $19,890,000

    Rookie of the Year: 1978

    All-Star: 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987

    Gold Glove: 1983, 1984, 1985

    Silver Slugger: 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987

    Batting average: .276

    On-base percentage: .363

    Slugging percentage: .789

    Hits: 2,369

    Doubles: 420

    Home runs: 244

    Runs: 1,386

    RBIs: 1,084

    WAR: 75.1

    Notables

    ►Played 1,918 games with shortstop Alan Trammell, most games played by a double-play duo in the history of the game.

    ►Turned 1,527 double plays, fourth most all-time by a second baseman.

    ►Had 6,653 assists, sixth most all-time by a second baseman.

    ►Peak season was 1983 -- .320/.380/.457, 206 hits, 133 OPS-plus, 6.7 WAR, Gold Glove, All-Star, Silver Slugger, finished eighth in MVP voting.

    ►Bounce-back season was 1991 -- After enduring the worst offensive season of his career in 1990 (.237), he hit .279 (.391 on-base) with 23 home runs, 78 RBIs and a career-best OPS-plus of 141, at age 34, in 1991. His 6.8 WAR was also a career high.

    ►Whitaker is one of five second baseman produce more than 200 home runs, 1,000 RBIs, 1,000 runs, 2,000 hits and 1,000 walks. The others are Rogers Hornsby, Joe Morgan, Roberto Alomar and Craig Biggio.

    Top second basemen by WAR

    1. Rogers Hornsby, 127

    2. Eddie Collins, 124

    3. Nap Lajoie, 107.4

    4. Joe Morgan, 100.6

    5. Rod Carew, 81.3

    6. Charlie Gehringer, 80.7

    7. Lou Whitaker, 75.1

    Note: First six are in the Hall of Fame. Average WAR of 20 Hall of Fame second baseman is 69.4.

    Top WAR of players not in Hall of Fame

    1. Barry Bonds, 162.8

    2. Pete Rose, 79.7

    3. Bill Dahlen, 75.4

    4. Lou Whitaker, 75.1

    5. Larry Walker, 72.7

    6. Rafael Palmeiro, 71.9

    7. Bobby Grich, 71.1

    8. Scott Rolen, 70.2

    In the spotlight

    1984 World Series: Whitaker, batting leadoff in the Tigers' 4-1 triumph over the San Diego Padres, was 5 for 18 (.409 on-base) and scored six runs. He got on base in the first inning in four of the five games – doubling in Game 1, singling in Games 2 and 5 and by error in Game 4 – and the Tigers scored 10 first-inning runs. The only game they didn’t score a first-inning was Game 3, the only game Whitaker didn’t reach in his first at-bat.

    1986 All-Star Game: Whitaker hit a two-run home run off the Mets’ Dwight Gooden, igniting the American League’s 3-2 win at the Astrodome in Houston.

    1987 ALCS: The Tigers lost four out of five to the Twins, and Whitaker took heat for managing just three hits in 17 at-bats. But he did hit a home run off Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven in Game 2 and drew seven walks in five games, finishing with a .417 on-base percentage.  

    Pitchers who hated to face Lou

    (Minimum 35 plate appearances)

    Steve McCatty (Oakland) – 37 PA, .485/.541/.606, 1.147 OPS

    Dave Righetti (New York) – 39 PA, .452/514/.677, 1.191 OPS

    Bert Blyleven (Minnesota) – 81 PA, .380/.432/.620, 1.052 OPS, 4 HR

    Dave Stewart (Oakland) – 69 PA, .373/.536/.412, .948 OPS

    Mike Boddicker (Baltimore) – 77 PA, .358/.429/.642, 1.070 OPS, 4 HR

    Roger Clemens (Boston) – 81 PA, .338/.444/.523, .968 OPS, 3 HR

    Bob Welch (Oakland) – 55 PA, .304/.389/.674, 1.063 OPS, 4 HR

    Pitchers Lou hated to face

    Tom Henke (Toronto) – 2 for 28, six strikeouts

    Rich Honeycutt (Texas-Oakland) – 4 for 33, seven strikeouts

    Tippy Martinez (Baltimore) – 3 for 22, six strikeouts

    Mike Caldwell (Milwaukee) – 4 for 32, seven strikeouts

    Bud Black (Kansas City-Cleveland) – 7 for 49

    Bob McClure (Milwaukee) – 1 for 16, six strikeouts

    Gaylord Perry (Texas-Seattle-Kansas City) – 1 for 16

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE