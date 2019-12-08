Lou Whitaker: Detroit Tigers' iconic second baseman
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker, seen in May 1987 in mid-career, played second base for the Tigers for 19 seasons, from 1977 through 1995. When he retired, he was one of three second basemen to post more than 1,000 runs, 1,000 RBIs, 2,000 hits and 200 home runs.
Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker, appearing before a disappointed Tiger Stadium crowd on September 13, 1995, acknowledge the few fans who showed up to see them break the league record for games played together as teammates. Over 19 years the shortstop-second baseman combination had played in 1,915 games, breaking the record set by George Brett and Frank White of the Kansas City Royals.
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker takes a break during spring training in February, 1984.
Lou Whitaker, left, poses with the new manager of the Detroit Tigers Sparky Anderson in 1979.
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker leaps over Boston's Rich Gedman who is out at Second base in the second inning of the home opener at Tigers Stadium, April 7, 1986.
Alan Trammell, left, and Lou Whittaker walk off the field at Tiger Stadium October 1, 1995 after a special presentation where they each received "second base". This was their final game together at Tiger Stadium.
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker acknowledges the crowd during a game in September, 1984.
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker waits for the play during a game against Minnesota in May of 1992.
A three section photographic panel of Lou Whitaker at bat in game one of the World Series between the Detroit Tigers and the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, October 9, 1984.
Second baseman Lou Whitaker applies the tag on the Minnesota Twins' Greg Gagne in an Oct. 12, 1987 American League Championship Series in Detroit.
Detroit Tigers' Frank Tanana, a product of Catholic Central high school, celebrates with teammate and second baseman Lou Whitaker October 4, 1987, after Tanana defeated Toronto 1-0 at Tiger Stadium to clinch the American League East division title. Detroit topped the majors with 98 victories and 225 home runs, but fell to the eventual World Series champion Minnesota Twins in the American League Championship Series, losing in five games.
The Tigers' Lou Whitaker hurdles over Paul Molitor of the Toronto Blue Jays after turning the double play during the second inning of a game at Tiger Stadium in Detroit on May 20, 1995. It would be Whitaker's final season.
Lou Whitaker hit 244 home runs in his career -- 14 more than Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar.
Detroit Tiger Lou Whittaker slides safely ahead of the tag by Detroit Red Wing Chris Chelios during the Legends and Celebrities game as part of the All Star festivities at Comerica Park in Detroit, July 10, 2005
Lou Whitaker, former Detroit Tigers second baseman and a special assistant with the team attends a full-squad workout during spring training in Lakeland, Florida, February 18, 2009.
Lou Whitaker, former Detroit Tigers second baseman and a special assistant with the team, signs autographs during spring training in Lakeland, Florida, February 18, 2009.
Former Detroit Tiger' Lou Whitaker waves to the crowd during a ceremony celebrating the 1984 Tigers before the start of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, June 30, 2014.
Will Horton, from left, Lou Whitaker and David Price pose in front of a Whitaker jersey as he received the African American Legacy Award in a ceremony before the Tigers played the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park on April 24, 2015.
Lou Whitaker congratulates his longtime double play partner, Alan Trammell, during a ceremony honoring Trammell and Jack Morris on Aug. 26, 2018 at Comerica Park, after their induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Will he be the next Tiger in Cooperstown?
    San Diego — Lou Whitaker's agonizing wait will continue for another three years.

    On Sunday, the 16-member Modern Era Committee voted into the Hall of Fame Southfield native Ted Simmons, as well as late executive Marvin Miller, who among a long list of game-changing contributions built the Major League Baseball Players Association and created free agency.

    Whitaker, in his first year of consideration on this ballot, got just six votes, six shy of the 12 needed for induction. The committee will not convene again until 2022.  

    Whitaker got just 2.9 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers Association of America back in 2001 and was removed from the BBWAA ballot.

    The 16-member committee included his contemporaries — George Brett, Rod Carew, Dennis Eckersley, Eddie Murray, Ozzie Smith and Robin Yount — all enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Also on the committee were former Tigers president Dave Dombrowski, executives Sandy Alderson, David Glass, Walk Jocketty, Doug Melvin and Terry Ryan, plus media members Bill Center, Tracy Ringolsby, Jack O’Conell and Steve Hirdt.

    Here's how the voting went:

    ► Simmons 13

    ► Miller 12

    ► Dwight Evans 8

    ► Dave Parker 7

    ► Steve Garvey 6

    ► Whitaker 6

    Don Mattingly, Thurman Munson, Tommy John and Dale Murphy got three votes or fewer. Players with at least three votes will remain on the ballot in 2022. 

    Simmons, 70, graduated from Southfield High School in 1967 and was in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals within a year. A switch-hitting catcher, he posted a career average of .285 with 248 home runs and 1,389 RBIs, playing for the Cardinals (he caught Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson's lone no-hitter), Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves.

    The eight-time All-Star played 21 seasons in the big leagues. 

    He is the fifth Michigan-born player in the Hall of Fame. He joins Kiki Cuyler, Charlie Gehringer, Hal Newhouser and John Smoltz.

    Miller, a union leader who died at age 95 in 2012, revolutionized baseball by empowering players to negotiate multimillion-dollar contracts and to play for teams of their own choosing.

    Miller led the MLB Players Association from 1966-82, a time when players gained the right to free agency after six seasons of big league service, to salary arbitration and to grievance arbitration. He led the union through five work stoppages and was an adviser during three more after he retired.

    Both will be inducted into Cooperstown during ceremonies on July 26 along with any players chosen next month by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America from a ballot headed by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

    Whitaker played second base for the Tigers for 19 seasons, accumulating 2,390 games between 1977 and 1995. He and Hall of Fame shortstop Alan Trammell became the most prolific double-play tandem in the history of the game, turning 1,918 double plays.

    He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 1978 and earned five All-Star berths and won three Gold Gloves. His 6,653 career assists were sixth most by a second baseman.

    Also, he has the highest WAR of any second baseman not enshrined in Cooperstown, his 75.1 WAR trailing only Rogers Hornsby, Joe Morgan, Nap Lajoie, Eddie Collins, Rod Carew and Gehringer.

    And yet, a plaque in Cooperstown remains, startlingly, beyond his grasp. 

    chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

    Lou Whitaker by the numbers 

    Born: May 12, 1957

    Drafted: Fifth round, 1975

    MLB debut: Sept. 9, 1977

    First MLB hit: Sept. 9, 1977, first inning single off Boston’s Reggie Cleveland

    First MLB home run: July 28, 1978, walk-off, two-run shot off Seattle’s Enrique Romo at Tiger Stadium

    Career: 19 seasons, 2,390 games, all with Tigers

    Career earnings: $19,890,000

    Rookie of the Year: 1978

    All-Star: 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987

    Gold Glove: 1983, 1984, 1985

    Silver Slugger: 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987

    Batting average: .276

    On-base percentage: .363

    Slugging percentage: .789

    Hits: 2,369

    Doubles: 420

    Home runs: 244

    Runs: 1,386

    RBIs: 1,084

    WAR: 75.1

