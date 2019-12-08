San Diego – The Tigers on Sunday signed former Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio to a minor-league contract.

Bonifacio, 26, once a top prospect in the Royals system, played parts of the last three seasons in Kansas City. But after a promising rookie year in 2017 (17 home runs, 40 RBIs in 113 games), his production waned and he played just five games in the big leagues last season.

He struggled at Triple-A Omaha, slashing .222/.284/.417. The Tigers scouted him in the Dominican Winter League last month where he was hitting .343, slugging .565 with a .960 OPS.

The Tigers have invited Bonifacio to big-league camp in February where he will compete with Travis Demeritte, Daz Cameron and Troy Stokes Jr., for a roster spot. As of right now, the projected starting outfield for 2020 is Christin Stewart in left, JaCoby Jones in center and Victor Reyes in right.

That, of course, is not set in stone.

