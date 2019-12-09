San Diego — It remains to be seen whether the Tigers will make any deals this week, but they’ve cleared two additional roster spots in case they do.

They waived utility man Ronny Rodriguez and right-handed pitcher Marcos Diplan, reducing their 40-man roster number to 37.

Former Tigers infielder Ronny Rodriguez was claimed off waivers Monday by the Milwaukee Brewers. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Rodriguez, who made his big-league debut with the Tigers in 2018 and was second on the team with 14 home runs in 84 games last year, was claimed by the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodriguez, known as El Felino (his rapper stage name) was an extremely popular presence in the Tigers’ clubhouse.

He hit .221 in 146 games over two seasons, but he also struck out 124 times, with 23 walks, in 500 plate appearances. The highlight of his time in Detroit came last August when he went on a six-home run binge, hitting .281 for the month.

Diplan, claimed from the Twins on Sept. 16 and never threw a pitch for the Tigers, was claimed by the Baltimore Orioles.

The Tigers came into the meetings with one open roster spot, which was ear-marked for a Rule 5 draft pick on Thursday. The Tigers, who pick first overall, could make multiple picks on Thursday. They made three selections in the 2003 Rule 5 draft.

But the Tigers are also seeking a veteran catcher and at least one veteran hitter, so perhaps a free agent signing is imminent.

General manager Al Avila is expected to meet with reporters later tonight.

Around the horn

Former Tigers catcher Bobby Wilson is moving into the next phase of his baseball life.

After a 10-year playing career in the big leagues, with two stops in Detroit, Wilson has retired as a player and been hired to coach the Texas Rangers Double-A team in Frisco. “I’m really excited,” said Wilson. “I was getting tired of taking a beating and this is a great opportunity for me.”

…Third baseman Isaac Paredes, 20, rated the No. 5 prospect in the Tigers system, is making a strong showing in the Mexican Winter League. After struggling in the Arizona Fall League, Paredes is hitting .305 with 17 runs and 14 RBIs in 30 games. In 118 at-bats, he’s walked 12 times, been hit three times and struck out 10 times. He’s got five extra base hits, including a pair of home runs.

