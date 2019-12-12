Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Marlins select North Farmington product Sharp in Rule 5 draft
The Detroit News
Published 6:27 p.m. ET Dec. 12, 2019 | Updated 9:32 p.m. ET Dec. 12, 2019
Sterling Sharp, a right-handed pitcher who attended North Farmington High School, was drafted third overall in the Major League Baseball Rule 5 draft Thursday by the Miami Marlins.
Sharp had previously been drafted in the 22nd round in 2016 by the Washington Nationals and was rated the 13th-best prospect in that organization.
Sharp played for three teams during the 2019 season, starting in the rookie Gulf Coast League and finishing the season in Double A. He finished a combined 5-3 with a 3.53 ERA and struck out 52 batters in 58 2/3 innings.
