Sterling Sharp, a right-handed pitcher who attended North Farmington High School, was drafted third overall in the Major League Baseball Rule 5 draft Thursday by the Miami Marlins.

Sharp had previously been drafted in the 22nd round in 2016 by the Washington Nationals and was rated the 13th-best prospect in that organization.

Sharp played for three teams during the 2019 season, starting in the rookie Gulf Coast League and finishing the season in Double A. He finished a combined 5-3 with a 3.53 ERA and struck out 52 batters in 58 2/3 innings.