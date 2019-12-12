Meet new Tigers catcher Austin Romine
New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine pauses with his helmet up during the fourth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in New York. Kathy Willens, AP
New York Yankees' Austin Romine smiles as he rounds the bases after he hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren, AP
New York Yankees' Austin Romine runs with his broken bat on a ground out during the fourth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Michael Dwyer, AP
New York Yankees' Austin Romine watches batting practice before a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Lakeland, Fla. Lynne Sladky, AP
New York Yankees' Austin Romine reacts after hitting a walk off single during the 10th inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in New York. Adam Hunger, AP
New York Yankees' Austin Romine watches his walk-off single during the 10th inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in New York. Adam Hunger, AP
New York Yankees' Austin Romine celebrates after hitting a walk-off single during the 10th inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in New York. Adam Hunger, AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Austin Meadows, right, and New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine watch a long foul ball during a game Sunday, May 12, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Steve Nesius, AP
San Diego Padres' Wil Myers is tagged out at home by New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine during the second inning of a game, Monday, May 27, 2019, in New York. Michael Owens, AP
New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine turns a double play during the ninth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in New York. Seth Wenig, AP
New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine, left, meets with starting pitcher Luis Cessa during the seventh inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in New York. Kathy Willens, AP
New York Yankees' Austin Romine catches against the Minnesota Twins in a game Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone, AP
New York Yankees closing pitcher Aroldis Chapman, left, celebrates with catcher Austin Romine after the Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-4 in the second game of a doubleheader, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in New York. Kathy Willens, AP
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, talks with catcher Austin Romine against the Seattle Mariners in a game Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson, AP
New York Yankees' Austin Romine follows through on a swing against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a game, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez, AP
    San Diego — Tigers general manager Al Avila might've been starting to feel squeezed toward the end of the Winter Meetings.

    Without debate, at the top of his to-do list was adding a veteran catcher. He couldn't very well go into spring with two young catchers again, like he did last year. And even before the meetings began, catchers were flying off the board.

    He was outbid by the Twins for his own son, Alex Avila, who got a $4.25 million deal. Travis d'Arnaud and Robinson Chirinos, two catchers they made calls on, were signed by the Braves and Rangers, respectively. 

    And with others like Martin Maldonado and Jason Castro drawing interest from contending teams, the Tigers' list was shrinking. 

    But, Thursday morning, as clubs were checking out of the hotel, the Tigers got their catcher. They agreed to terms on a one-year, $4.1 million contract with former Yankees backup Austin Romine, a league source told The Detroit News. The source requested anonymity because the contract has not been signed. 

    Fans may remember Romine from his pushing match with Miguel Cabrera in 2017, which triggered a bench-clearing brawl. But there's more to him than that.

    He's 31, played on the same high school team (El Toro in Lake Forest, Calif.) as Rockies star Nolan Arenado and played parts of eight seasons with the Yankees.

    After overcoming injuries early in his career (bulging discs in his back and concussions) he served as the primary backup to Gary Sanchez the last three. He hit .281 in 72 games last year, with a .310 on-base percentage and .748 OPS. In 149 games the last two seasons, he's produced 18 home runs and 77 RBIs.

    He’s been a solid defensive catcher, posting a plus-6 defensive runs saved in 2018 and a plus-1 last year, when he threw out 10 of 33 base runners. For his career, he’s thrown out 23 percent of would-be base stealers.

    He and Grayson Greiner will compete for the catching job in spring training, both are right-handed hitters.

    Which begs the question: What's in store for the Tigers top catching prospect Jake Rogers? The short answer is, he will start the season at Triple-A Toledo and possibly, depending on his performance, spend most of the year there.

    "We need to be patient." Avila said Wednesday night. "Let's make sure we give guys time to develop. One of the things that's really heavy on my mind is bringing up Jake Rogers when we did last year."

    Rogers was called up on July 30 when Greiner was on the injured list and veteran Bobby Wilson was hitting under .100. His struggle at the big-league level was profound. He hit just .125, striking out 51 times in 128 plate appearances. 

    He also had nine passed balls in 35 games. 

    "There were a lot of people that just said, 'Bring up Jake Rogers,'" Avila said. "Well, is it right? We should've just left him there (in Toledo). That was not good."

    Tigers, Yankees brawl at Comerica Park
    The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) tangles on the ground with Yankees catcher Austin Romine as Tigers' Andrew Romine, top, tries to separate them during a bench-clearing fight Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at Comerica Park in Detroit. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is held back during a sixth-inning bench-clearing fight with the New York Yankees. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Yankees starter Jaime Garcia delivers a first-inning pitch. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Tigers starter Michael Fulmer throws a first-inning pitch. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a first-inning fly ball. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hits a solo home run against the Yankees during the first inning. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
    The Tigers' Justin Upton celebrates with Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a solo home run against the Yankees during the first inning. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
    The Yankees' Gary Sanchez celebrates with teammate Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
    The Tigers' JaCoby Jones singles to drive in two runs and give them a 5-3 lead over the Yankees during the fifth inning. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
    The Tigers' Jose Iglesias watches his hit against the Yankees that bounced over the wall for a two-run ground-rule double in the fifth inning. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
    The Tigers' James McCann celebrates with Justin Upton (8) after McCann scores a fifth-inning run. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    The Tigers' JaCoby Jones hits a two-run single in the fifth inning. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by the Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera looks back at the New York Yankees as he is guided off the field by teammate Ian Kinsler, right, and Jose Iglesias (1) following a bench-clearing fight during the sixth inning. Duane Burleson, AP
    The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Tigers' Andrew Romine talks to his brother Yankees catcher Austin Romine and first base coach first base coach Tony Pena (56) during a bench clearing fight in the sixth inning. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Benches clear in the sixth inning during a game between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, left, argues with umpire crew chief Dana DeMuth after being ejected by home plate umpire Carlos Torres during the sixth inning. Duane Burleson, AP
    Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander gets involved in a seventh-inning benches-clearing dispute. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Detroit Tigers hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, left, tries to pull Justin Verlander, center, away from New York Yankees' Chase Headley during the second bench-clearing of the baseball game, in the seventh inning. Duane Burleson, AP
    Tigers' Ian Kinsler and head athletic trainer Kevin Rand, right, check out James McCann after he was hit in the head by a pitch in the seventh inning. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Tigers manager Brad Ausmus argues with umpire Dana DeMuth after James McCann was hit in the head by a pitch in the seventh inning. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias reacts after hitting a three-run double to take a 9-6 lead over the New York Mets during the seventh inning. Duane Burleson, AP
    Yankees' Todd Frazier is held back as benches clear in the eighth inning after he was hit by a pitch. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Yankees' Brett Gardner is held back as benches clear in the eighth inning. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Tigers pitcher Shane Greene celebrates a 10-6 win over the New York Yankees. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
      Rogers, along with pitcher Franklin Perez and outfielder Daz Cameron, were the get-backs in the trade that sent Justin Verlander to Houston and Avila made it clear nobody is giving up on him. 

      "We are looking to get better in 2020 without trying to crush a young kid," he said. "He's going to have the opportunity to play, but it's not going to be handed to him."

      Avila said it's not unusual for a player to falter in his first stint in the big leagues. He cited two players -- Rick Porcello and Max Scherzer -- who got their careers back on track after being sent back to Triple-A for a stretch.

      "We brought him up out of necessity and going back, most people felt he could handle it," Avila said. "Young guys sometimes can get overwhelmed and quite frankly, I think it affected his catching.

      More: 'Very good arm': Tigers take RHP Rony Garcia from Yankees' organization with Rule 5 pick

      More: Tigers' Gardenhire: Let's worry about a contract extension at end of season, not now

      "As a catcher, you can't let that happen. You can't let your hitting affect your catching. We will give him time to figure it out."

      Greiner struggled mightily out of the game last season, but the Tigers were encouraged with how he finished. He was hitting just .161 with 57 strikeouts in 43 games on June 13 when he was shut down with a back injury. 

      He came back in September and hit .321 in the final 15 games. 

      "We're going to give equal opportunity and the competition is going to be real," Avila said. "Guys have to start stepping up and performing. That's the only way you're going to get better.

      "Otherwise you are just spinning your wheels. We've come to that point, now."

      chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @cmccosky

