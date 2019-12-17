LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The sour taste sure didn't last long for Sweet Lou.

Less than two weeks after he again was passed over for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Tigers informed him they would ditch team protocol and retire his No. 1 anyway. The ceremony will take place Aug. 29.

The announcement came Tuesday afternoon, in a Twitter post from the team, saying, simply, "It's time." For many fans, it more appropriately would've said, "It's past time."

His number will be side by side with, who else, Alan Trammell's No. 3, the Tigers having left the space open, not coincidentally, when the retired Trammell's number in 2018.

"It’s one of those things that you just don’t know what to say," Whitaker said Tuesday on a conference call with reporters. "Even after watching the wall with all the names for 19 years. Now here is a day for you, for me, and now it’s hard to put words into the meaning. It’s so much love and appreciation that goes with it from the many years that I played there. The support from all the fans, of course the Detroit organization giving me an opportunity. I can only say thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Whitaker said he learned the news Tuesday morniing, in a phone call from CEO Christopher Ilitch.

Interestingly, the Ilitch family, at least with the Tigers, have typically waited until a player had been inducted into the Hall of Fame before retiring their number. That was the case for Trammell's No. 3 and Jack Morris' No. 47, retired in the summer of 2018 after they were enshrined in Cooperstown.

More: Tigers great Lou Whitaker misses out on Baseball Hall of Fame

This time, the Tigers decided to say the heck with that. After weeks of promoting Whitaker's Hall of Fame case on Twitter, and after Whitaker was passed up at the winter meetings earlier this month, they finally decided he had waited long enough. Whitaker retired from the Tigers after the 1995 season.

“The Detroit Tigers are one of the most storied franchises in the history of America’s pastime. Tradition. History. Championships. Generations of fans have supported this baseball team with pride and passion as countless all-time Tiger greats have taken the field," Christopher Ilitch said in a statement.

"Today’s announcement regarding the retirement of No. 1 at Comerica Park is a tribute to that history, tradition and passion demonstrated over the course of his career."

The ceremony will take place on a Saturday, Aug. 29, prior to the Tigers night game against the Red Sox.

Whitaker, 62, played his entire 19-year major-league career with the Tigers, exclusively at second base. His career was spent entirely alongside Trammell, the duo forming the longest-running double-play combination in baseball history. Trammell retired one year later than Whitaker, which threw off going on the Hall of Fame ballot the same year, which could've hurt Whitaker's case.

Lou Whitaker: Detroit Tigers' iconic second baseman
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker, seen in May 1987 in mid-career, played second base for the Tigers for 19 seasons, from 1977 through 1995. When he retired, he was one of three second basemen to post more than 1,000 runs, 1,000 RBIs, 2,000 hits and 200 home runs.
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker, seen in May 1987 in mid-career, played second base for the Tigers for 19 seasons, from 1977 through 1995. When he retired, he was one of three second basemen to post more than 1,000 runs, 1,000 RBIs, 2,000 hits and 200 home runs. The Detroit News
Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker, appearing before a disappointed Tiger Stadium crowd on September 13, 1995, acknowledge the few fans who showed up to see them break the league record for games played together as teammates. Over 19 years the shortstop-second baseman combination had played in 1,915 games, breaking the record set by George Brett and Frank White of the Kansas City Royals.
Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker, appearing before a disappointed Tiger Stadium crowd on September 13, 1995, acknowledge the few fans who showed up to see them break the league record for games played together as teammates. Over 19 years the shortstop-second baseman combination had played in 1,915 games, breaking the record set by George Brett and Frank White of the Kansas City Royals. Joe DeVera, The Detroit News
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker takes a break during spring training in February, 1984.
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker takes a break during spring training in February, 1984. The Detroit News
Lou Whitaker, left, poses with the new manager of the Detroit Tigers Sparky Anderson in 1979.
Lou Whitaker, left, poses with the new manager of the Detroit Tigers Sparky Anderson in 1979. The Detroit News
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker leaps over Boston's Rich Gedman who is out at Second base in the second inning of the home opener at Tigers Stadium, April 7, 1986.
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker leaps over Boston's Rich Gedman who is out at Second base in the second inning of the home opener at Tigers Stadium, April 7, 1986. The Detroit News
Alan Trammell, left, and Lou Whittaker walk off the field at Tiger Stadium October 1, 1995 after a special presentation where they each received "second base". This was their final game together at Tiger Stadium.
Alan Trammell, left, and Lou Whittaker walk off the field at Tiger Stadium October 1, 1995 after a special presentation where they each received "second base". This was their final game together at Tiger Stadium. Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker acknowledges the crowd during a game in September, 1984.
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker acknowledges the crowd during a game in September, 1984. The Detroit News
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker waits for the play during a game against Minnesota in May of 1992.
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker waits for the play during a game against Minnesota in May of 1992. The Detroit News
A three section photographic panel of Lou Whitaker at bat in game one of the World Series between the Detroit Tigers and the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, October 9, 1984.
A three section photographic panel of Lou Whitaker at bat in game one of the World Series between the Detroit Tigers and the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, October 9, 1984. The Detroit News
Second baseman Lou Whitaker applies the tag on the Minnesota Twins' Greg Gagne in an Oct. 12, 1987 American League Championship Series in Detroit.
Second baseman Lou Whitaker applies the tag on the Minnesota Twins' Greg Gagne in an Oct. 12, 1987 American League Championship Series in Detroit. Rob Kozloff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers' Frank Tanana, a product of Catholic Central high school, celebrates with teammate and second baseman Lou Whitaker October 4, 1987, after Tanana defeated Toronto 1-0 at Tiger Stadium to clinch the American League East division title. Detroit topped the majors with 98 victories and 225 home runs, but fell to the eventual World Series champion Minnesota Twins in the American League Championship Series, losing in five games.
Detroit Tigers' Frank Tanana, a product of Catholic Central high school, celebrates with teammate and second baseman Lou Whitaker October 4, 1987, after Tanana defeated Toronto 1-0 at Tiger Stadium to clinch the American League East division title. Detroit topped the majors with 98 victories and 225 home runs, but fell to the eventual World Series champion Minnesota Twins in the American League Championship Series, losing in five games. David C. Coates, The Detroit News
The Tigers' Lou Whitaker hurdles over Paul Molitor of the Toronto Blue Jays after turning the double play during the second inning of a game at Tiger Stadium in Detroit on May 20, 1995. It would be Whitaker's final season.
The Tigers' Lou Whitaker hurdles over Paul Molitor of the Toronto Blue Jays after turning the double play during the second inning of a game at Tiger Stadium in Detroit on May 20, 1995. It would be Whitaker's final season. MICHAEL SAMOJEDEN, AFP Photo
Lou Whitaker hit 244 home runs in his career -- 14 more than Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar.
Lou Whitaker hit 244 home runs in his career -- 14 more than Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar. Duncan Livingston, AP
Detroit Tiger Lou Whittaker slides safely ahead of the tag by Detroit Red Wing Chris Chelios during the Legends and Celebrities game as part of the All Star festivities at Comerica Park in Detroit, July 10, 2005
Detroit Tiger Lou Whittaker slides safely ahead of the tag by Detroit Red Wing Chris Chelios during the Legends and Celebrities game as part of the All Star festivities at Comerica Park in Detroit, July 10, 2005 Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Lou Whitaker, former Detroit Tigers second baseman and a special assistant with the team attends a full-squad workout during spring training in Lakeland, Florida, February 18, 2009.
Lou Whitaker, former Detroit Tigers second baseman and a special assistant with the team attends a full-squad workout during spring training in Lakeland, Florida, February 18, 2009. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Lou Whitaker, former Detroit Tigers second baseman and a special assistant with the team, signs autographs during spring training in Lakeland, Florida, February 18, 2009.
Lou Whitaker, former Detroit Tigers second baseman and a special assistant with the team, signs autographs during spring training in Lakeland, Florida, February 18, 2009. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Former Detroit Tiger' Lou Whitaker waves to the crowd during a ceremony celebrating the 1984 Tigers before the start of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, June 30, 2014.
Former Detroit Tiger' Lou Whitaker waves to the crowd during a ceremony celebrating the 1984 Tigers before the start of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, June 30, 2014. Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
Will Horton, from left, Lou Whitaker and David Price pose in front of a Whitaker jersey as he received the African American Legacy Award in a ceremony before the Tigers played the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park on April 24, 2015.
Will Horton, from left, Lou Whitaker and David Price pose in front of a Whitaker jersey as he received the African American Legacy Award in a ceremony before the Tigers played the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park on April 24, 2015. Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
Lou Whitaker congratulates his longtime double play partner, Alan Trammell, during a ceremony honoring Trammell and Jack Morris on Aug. 26, 2018 at Comerica Park, after their induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Will he be the next Tiger in Cooperstown?
Lou Whitaker congratulates his longtime double play partner, Alan Trammell, during a ceremony honoring Trammell and Jack Morris on Aug. 26, 2018 at Comerica Park, after their induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Will he be the next Tiger in Cooperstown? Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Whitaker wasn't flashy, at least on the field, but could do it all, a true five-tool guy. He had 244 home runs. He had 143 stolen bases. He had three Gold Gloves, and made five All-Star Games (one of which he hilariously forgot to pack his jersey).

    Some would say his low-key demeanor has cost him Hall of Fame consideration. How else can you explain a guy with a 75.1 career WAR lasting just one year on the writers' ballot (he received 2.9 percent of the vote, less than the 5 percent needed to continue on to future ballots), while a guy with a shockingly similiar career WAR, Derek Jeter, could be a unanimous first-ballot selection when results are announced in January? Contemporaries like Ryne Sandberg and Roberto Alomar breezed through the writers' ballot, but Whitaker never built a lick of momentum, until recently. Or so we thought.

    Whitaker was a popular fan choice in the weeks leading up to the vote by the Modern Era Committee, but received just six votes from the 16-person commitee last month; he needed 12 to be elected. Ted Simmons, the long-time catcher and Southfield native, made it, as did Marvin Miller, the late players-union executive.

    "I think I was more excited this time than I was before," Whitaker said. "Maybe just after all the years, you know, just listening to the fans, you know, bringing up the WAR. I think that was the big thing to me. They really showed over the years what I had done as a baseball player playing with the Detroit Tigers. It sort of put the icing on the cake for what you did as a player.

    "A player has no control over the voting process. I’ve always said my job was to get an opportunity to play. I got that."

    After Whitaker missed out on the Hall of Fame, social-media sentiment was strong toward the Tigers, imploring them to retire Whitaker's number anyway.

    Whitaker will be back on the Hall of Fame ballot in three years, hoping time continues to be his friend and continues to bolster his case in this era of analytics.

    For once, though, the Tigers aren't willing to wait.

    He'll be the 10th Tiger to have his number retired — ninth if you don't count Ty Cobb, who played when they didn't wear numbers — joining Trammell, Morris, Charlie Gehringer (2), Hank Greenberg (5), Al Kaline (6), Sparky Anderson (11), Hal Newhouser (16), Willie Horton (23). The Tigers also have retired Jackie Robinson's No. 42, which is universally retired through Major League Baseball.

    Only two players had worn No. 1 since Whitaker retired: shortstop Jose Iglesias from 2013-18, with Whitaker's blessing, and second baseman in Josh Harrison on 2019.

    Whitaker had hoped to be side by side with Trammell in Cooperstown, so much so that after taking part in Trammell's ceremony in August 2018, he met with the media, then concluded with, "See y'all in two years."

    Yes he will. Just in Detroit. Not Cooperstown.

    But he'll still be with Trammell, who was a shoulder to lean on earlier this month when Whitaker didn't get the Hall of Fame call.

    "First thing Tram said, 'Lou, did you get the call?' And I said, 'No, they said they would call. … I hadn’t heard anything. … We basically knew, that, nothing happened," Whitaker said. "You know., disappoint on his end; disappointment on my end. Life is like that.

    "You learn as a man learn how to accept victories and also learn how to accept losses and defeats."

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

