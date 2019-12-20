Lance Parrish, who owns an eternal niche on the Tigers’ last world championship team, is headliner at the 2020 Detroit Baseball Dinner, set for 6 p.m., Jan. 25, at the Detroit Athletic Club.

Lance Parrish (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Parrish is a past Tigers coach and minor-league manager who this autumn was named a front-office special assistant. He will receive the Tigers Legend Award, presented by The Detroit Baseball Society.

Tigers play-by-play broadcaster Dan Dickerson is another billboard guest at the 19th annual dinner, while Canadian author and Detroit sports scholar Dave Chilton will again be a featured speaker.

The Detroit Baseball Dinner was founded in 2001 as a means for baseball devotees to savor dinner and conversation at a winter get-together on the eve of spring training’s resumption in Lakeland, Fla.

The dinner offers a cocktail hour, appetizers, and entrees from the D.A.C. menu, as well as a full program, including a video retrospective from Parrish’s playing days as a generational Tigers catcher.

Tickets are $150 and can be reserved by calling 248-701-4800. Additional information is available on the dinner website, detroitbaseballdinner.com.

