Detroit -- General manager Al Avila admitted during the Winter Meetings in December that the Tigers got caught short-handed at the catcher position last season, which forced him to bring up prospect Jake Rogers prematurely.

That's not likely to happen this year.

Eric Haase (Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP)

On Wednesday, the Tigers acquired Dearborn Divine Child product Eric Haase from the Cleveland Indians for cash considerations. They now have four catchers on the 40-man roster -- Austin Romine, Grayson Greiner, Rogers and now Haase.

They also have Kade Scivicque at Triple-A Toledo.

Haase, 27, who won two state titles while at Divine Child and was Mr. Baseball in Michigan, was a seventh-round draft pick of the Indians in 2011. He chose to go pro and forgo his scholarship from Ohio State.

He made his big-league debut with the Indians in 2018, but has only played in 19 games, going 3 for 32 with 14 strikeouts in 32 at-bats. But he's shown good power in the minor leagues, hitting 28 home runs and posting a .832 OPS at Triple-A Columbus last season.

He's considered a solid defensive catcher with a strong arm. He threw out 42 percent of would-be base stealers last season.

Haase, who has one minor-league option remaining, will likely battle with Greiner (two options left) for a backup role in 2020.

To create room for Haase on the 40-man roster, the Tigers designated right-handed pitcher Dario Agrazal for assignment. Agrazal, signed off waivers from the Pirates in November, was a long-shot to win the fifth spot in the Tigers' rotation.

If he clears waivers, he will likely be signed back on a minor-league deal with an invitation to big-league camp next month.

Still, the Tigers are likely still on the hunt for another veteran starting pitcher.