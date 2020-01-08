Detroit -- General manager Al Avila admitted during the Winter Meetings in December that the Tigers got caught short-handed at the catcher position last season, which forced him to bring up prospect Jake Rogers prematurely.
That's not likely to happen this year.
On Wednesday, the Tigers acquired Dearborn Divine Child product Eric Haase from the Cleveland Indians for cash considerations. They now have four catchers on the 40-man roster -- Austin Romine, Grayson Greiner, Rogers and now Haase.
They also have Kade Scivicque at Triple-A Toledo.
Haase, 27, who won two state titles while at Divine Child and was Mr. Baseball in Michigan, was a seventh-round draft pick of the Indians in 2011. He chose to go pro and forgo his scholarship from Ohio State.
He made his big-league debut with the Indians in 2018, but has only played in 19 games, going 3 for 32 with 14 strikeouts in 32 at-bats. But he's shown good power in the minor leagues, hitting 28 home runs and posting a .832 OPS at Triple-A Columbus last season.
He's considered a solid defensive catcher with a strong arm. He threw out 42 percent of would-be base stealers last season.
Haase, who has one minor-league option remaining, will likely battle with Greiner (two options left) for a backup role in 2020.
To create room for Haase on the 40-man roster, the Tigers designated right-handed pitcher Dario Agrazal for assignment. Agrazal, signed off waivers from the Pirates in November, was a long-shot to win the fifth spot in the Tigers' rotation.
If he clears waivers, he will likely be signed back on a minor-league deal with an invitation to big-league camp next month.
Still, the Tigers are likely still on the hunt for another veteran starting pitcher.
