Lance Parrish, who owns an eternal niche on the Tigers’ 1984 world championship team, will join Tigers general manager Al Avila as a headliner at the 2020 Detroit Baseball Dinner, set for 6 p.m., Jan. 25, at the Detroit Athletic Club.

Buy Photo Al Avilia (Photo: The Detroit News)

Parrish is a past Tigers coach and minor-league manager who this autumn was named a special assistant to Avila. He will receive the Tigers Legend Award, presented by The Detroit Baseball Society.

Tigers play-by-play broadcaster Dan Dickerson will likewise appear at the 19th annual dinner, while Canadian author and Detroit sports scholar Dave Chilton will again be a featured speaker.

The Detroit Baseball Dinner was founded in 2001 as a means for baseball devotees to savor dinner and conversation at a winter get-together ahead of spring training’s resumption in Lakeland, Fla.

The dinner offers a cocktail hour, appetizers, and entrees from the D.A.C. menu, as well as a full program, including a video retrospective from Parrish’s playing days as a generational Tigers catcher.

Tickets are $150 and can be reserved by calling 248-701-4800. Deadline is Jan. 20. Additional information is available on the dinner website, detroitbaseballdinner.com.

